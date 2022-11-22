Save up to 90% on unique holiday gifts with these Groupon deals, starting at $5

You’ve scoured the latest Black Friday deals and browsed through our gift guides, but you still haven’t found that special something for that hard-to-shop-for person on your list. Consider checking out Groupon: The deal site is a great place to score discounts on unique gifts.

Groupon offers products, services and experiences at a steep discount, and the site's wide selection of original, holiday-ready gifts are sure to please even your pickiest friends and family members. From great deals on wine and flower deliveries to personalized books and prints, Groupon gifts make finding thoughtful holiday gifts easy and affordable.

How to gift a Groupon voucher

If you find a Groupon deal that you think would make a great gift for someone on your list, you can select "give as a gift" at checkout to send the voucher directly to the recipient via email. They'll receive an e-card with a custom gift message from you and instructions on how to redeem the deal. Alternatively, you can redeem the voucher yourself and use it to save on a physical gift, such as flowers, wine or photos.

We browsed Groupon’s hottest deals of the season and narrowed down our favorites. Read on for 10 gift-worthy Groupon deals to shop right now.

Groupon gift ideas

Turn beloved family photos into a work of art fit for a gallery wall with these custom canvas prints. Available in artsy black and white or rich color designed to preserve the hues of the original picture, these canvas prints can be purchased individually or in multiples, and they're a steal at up to 91% off. You can redeem the voucher yourself if you have a photo gift in mind, or send it to the recipient so they can customize it on their own.

Shopping for a wine lover? Save more than 80% on a curated sampler of bottles from all over the world. Score six bottles for a cab lover for less than $30, or check out Splash Wines additional assortments of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and more. “Great wines and fast service," one reviewer says.

Gift a loved one (or yourself!) a daycation with this gift certificate from Hotels By Day. The gift certificate can be used toward a day rate at participating hotels across the country. Book a room and get access to all the amenities — relax by the pool, rest in a private room, visit the gym and more.

Give the gift of good food that’s easy to prepare with these HelloFresh meal kits. With chef-curated, five-star recipes that use seasonal ingredients, according to the brand, these meal kits can help turn you into an amateur chef in 30 minutes or less. The deals start from $25 for three meals that serve two people, with shipping included.

Brighten someone’s holiday with a vibrant and fresh bouquet. With this Groupon deal, you can score $30 toward flowers and delivery for just $10. Plan ahead by scheduling a delivery right to your loved one’s door, or fulfill last-minute gifts with same-day delivery, which is available in most areas across the US.

Spread the holiday cheer with these top-rated custom photo cards. Designed to delight your friends and family, the cards come with personalized envelopes and addressing for that extra special touch.

For a unique way to cherish old memories while also making new ones, a custom photo puzzle can be a great gift — or a great snow day activity. “I am surprised at how great the quality was,” writes one reviewer.

Save 20% on this top-rated deal for a Krispy Kreme gift card. Good for donuts, ice cream, milkshakes and more, give your loved one a gift even sweeter than they are.

Turn your child into a storybook character with these personalized picture books. Choose from titles like "I Love You So Much" and "Find Me If You Can," then personalize the story with the child’s name, picture and a dedication message for a special gift they can cherish for years to come.

Gift cards make great last-minute gifts. For the person who has everything — or the one who doesn’t know what to buy — a Groupon gift card is a great option. With deals on thousands of activities, apparel, resort stays and more, there’s a Groupon gift for every holiday wishlist.