Christmas is officially less than a week away, which means we're coming down to the wire when it comes to gifting.

Last-minute gifts don't have to feel rushed or lack personality, though. There are plenty of thoughtful last-minute options that you can still grab in time for the holidays (but you might want to act fast). Though all of the retailers featured below claim they can deliver the goods before Christmas, the shipping delays we've seen this year might throw a Grinch-like wrench into your gifting plans — so we recommend shopping now rather than later.

We scoured the internet to find great gifts for the women in your life, from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart and more that should arrive before the holidays. Whether she's a beauty guru, a frequent coffee drinker or just wants to try new things in the new year, these picks won't disappoint.

Last-minute gifts for her

Whether she's working from home or spends most of her free time listening to music and podcasts, a good pair of headphones are sure to be appreciated. Today, Dec. 20, is the last day to order from Walmart via ground shipping for delivery by Dec. 25. You can also grab the earbuds in time for the holidays via Amazon Prime.

Help her curl up with a cup of coffee in the morning or tea at night and keep it piping hot with this smart mug. With this cool gadget, she can set her preferred drinking temperature and enjoy a hot drink for up to 80-minutes at a time — or even longer when using the charging coaster!

If 2022 is the year she wants to start tracking her fitness goals, this Fitbit can help her get it done. You can order it for store pickup from Best Buy or still take advantage of free shipping to receive it by Christmas.

This oversized Sherpa lounger comes in a range of fun colors and designs that she can wear to sporting events, on the couch and wherever she prefers to keep warm and cozy. Order on Amazon Prime now to get your own wearable blanket before Dec. 25!

These sparkly studs, made with genuine stones, include a gift pouch and a Kendra Scott gift box, so all you'll need to do is wrap it and place it under the tree!

Meal prep is a great way to help her take one thing off her plate during the week. Thanks to this virtual class, she'll have the skills and recipes needed to make it happen.

This self care subscription box service can be shipped only once, for three months at a time, six months at a time or for a full year. Each box includes trinkets and lifestyle goodies that have been curated to inspire the giftee to invest in themselves.

Fresh flowers can bring a smile to her face this holiday season and beyond. The first shipment of this UrbanStems floral subscription will come with a glass vase that she can use for each additional delivery afterwards.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to upgrade to express shipping at checkout.

Let her indulge her sweet tooth with this set of 12 two-bite cookie sandwiches. If you want to add an even fancier touch to this gift, you can opt to have it sprinkled with gold dust for an extra $5.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you may have to upgrade to express shipping at checkout.

Chocolate lovers won't be able to turn down a full box of chocolate bonbons. Inside, you'll find flavors like Caramel Nut Noir and Earl Grey, all made from milk, dark and white chocolates and wrapped in a box sleeve that is equally as festive.

If she claims she "doesn't want anything," an experience gift is a great route to take. In this two-hour course for two, she'll learn how to make mouth-watering truffles and other chocolate-covered treats. The experience comes with a kit that has all the fixings she'll need, which will ship before the date you choose for the experience.

The tea lover in your life likely hasn't come across anything like this yet. The Tea Drops brand doesn't use bags to steep, so all she'll need to do is pour boiling water over the drop, stir and then sip!

Sometimes a simple set of cozy pajamas can be the perfect gift. It's something she can actually use (and will likely appreciate) as the temperatures continue to drop. Just be sure to place your order by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 22 to have it arrive by Christmas.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to upgrade to Business Day or Expedited shipping at checkout.

This beauty duo includes a "lip gloss for your hair" oil that softens and smooths locks as well as a do-all macadamia nut oil that can be used on her hair and on her body. Those with straight, wavy, curly and coily tresses will all appreciate this limited-edition set.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to place your order by 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 20 using ground shipping. You can order as late as 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 22 if you upgrade to rush shipping.

Trendy and comfortable, Crocs might be the best of both worlds (but that remains up for debate). She can wear them on errand runs, around the house, or anywhere, really — either way, the padded toe and footbed will keep her feet free from pain all day long.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to place your order by 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 20 using ground shipping. You can order as late as 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 22 if you upgrade to rush shipping.

For the lady that is still working from home, this unique lamp seems like a timely gift idea. The LED lamp has a built-in phone stand and a Bluetooth speaker that can connect to her device to stream music or even her favorite shows.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to place your order by 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 20 using ground shipping. You can order as late as 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 22 if you upgrade to rush shipping.

Tote bags will never go out of style. This canvas option from Baggu is great for everyday wear and can fit a 15-inch laptop as well as other daily essentials. It can be carried by hand or over the shoulder, and she'll probably appreciate that it boasts both an interior zip pocket for smaller items and a button closure at the top.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to place your order by 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 20 using ground shipping. You can order as late as 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 22 if you upgrade to rush shipping.

For the woman who champions sustainability, a chic reusable water bottle will likely make a great gift. This Hydro Flask will keep her drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.

Upgrade her accessories with this four-piece set. It comes in over a dozen different colors and includes a tote bag, clutch, crossbody and wallet.

Help her cut back on her Starbucks spending habits and brew up her own lattes and coffees at home. You can choose the frequency of the deliveries and strength of the brew before sending.

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to order online for store pickup at select locations.

This microfiber robe from celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams looks so irresistibly soft, you might consider buying a second one for yourself. According to the brand, it won't shrink or pill, so she can use it for years to come. Have it ready for gifting by ordering online for store pickup!

Editor's note: To get this gift in time, you'll need to order online for store pickup at select locations.

Some variations of this chic and personalized gift are expected to arrive before the holidays, but if you want to be extra careful, you can always order it for store pickup.

