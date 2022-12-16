You hung the stockings with care. You wrangled everyone into matching holiday pajamas for a family photo shoot that will look anything but the struggle it was on a Christmas card. You've bought all the Christmas cookie essentials for baking and setting out for Santa's arrival.

Next up, you're checking your list twice — and realizing you forgot that one gift. The season's hot toy they've been dreaming about and begging you for since summer.

So now you're on Amazon, Target, Walmart and other major retailer sites, scouring the internet for the perfect present that will arrive on time. From L.O.L. Surprise dolls to Legos, seeing their face light up while unwrapping the no. 1 toy on their wish list will be oh, so worth it.

But order quick! Time is of the essence with these deliverable gifts, many of which will arrive hours before your little ones will wake up with anticipation.

Bestselling children's gifts that will arrive by Christmas

If each new sticker they get goes straight on their water bottle or another surface, now they can make their own to stick and place. Great for kids ages 7 and up, this puffy sticker tool included in this kit creates 60 stickers. Reviewers love it because it's "easy to use" and its "great quality."

Perfect for youngsters ages 1 and up who can't get enough of the classic board book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," bring it to life with this 12-piece train set. Complete with the iconic caterpillar and characters from "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?," this "precious" and "adorable" wooden toy is perfect for young children.

Help your baby feel more engaged with their toys thank to this wooden puzzle from Melissa & Doug, that features fuzzy fur on the animal pieces and a mirror in the center that they can start to recognize themselves in. This is a "well-made, fun item for my one year old niece! She loves it!," according to one reviewer.

Designed to assist little ones ages 1 and up make the strides necessary to start walking and eventually begin riding a bike, the limited range of the handlebars prevents the bike from tipping every which way. Equally "sturdy" and "beautiful," reviewers also love this bike because it's a "great starter balance bike." Have no fear for your hardwood floors, either, as the wheels are designed to not leave scratches nor slip underneath them.

Crafted with plastic that makes it soft enough for indoor play yet durable enough for outdoor play, this wagon can be used to cart around whatever your toddler may need to transport. This toy is "good for smaller kids," said one reviewer, adding that they "love the material and safe guards that keep little fingers of harms way."

Your little one can sit and scoot on this toy, flip the included detachable seat over and use it as a makeshift stroller or use as a scooter once they're ready. Reviewers love this toy because it's "versatile" and the fact that it will grow with their child, lasting them many years to come.

Help your child learn to recognize emotions with these silly, angry, happy, sleepy, frustrated and giddy avocados! Each of the nine avocados splits in half to unveil an emotion, paired with a color that they can then mix and match. "They occupy the kids enough to sit and play for a while, without causing them to yell and play fight, like with action figures," said one reviewer.

If your child is obsessed with the activity cube at the doctor's office, take it to the next level with this sensory toy that includes four different areas filled with hands-on activities to keep them entertained. The tree stands on its own, encouraging your little one to practice standing up. "This activity table keeps my daughter entertained for a great amount of time," said one reviewer, adding that "she loves it and it seems she discovers new ways to play with it or something new every time!"

For the budding photographer or the child who is always sneaking selfies on your phone, gift them with this durable, kid-proof camera that also prints out their photos. "The kids love the selfie option," said one reviewer, adding that the camera is "easy to use [and has been] dropped a lot and no damage."

Kids can also choose to add a border or background to their images before printing, making the photos even more worthy of a spot on the fridge.

If they can't get enough of arts and crafts, gift them with this kit that helps them create mini erasers to collect or use at school. Children use clay to form shapes that will then sit atop their pencils. Reviewers love this toy for their children because it kept them engaged for hours and how it's and "great for young and older children" alike.

If your little one is starting to take some wobbly first steps, encourage them to stand up and walk more often with this grocery cart toy that can help guide them across the living room. Plus, when they feel like sitting and taking a break, they can play with the included two puzzles, matching game, coffee cup and lid.

"My 18 month old really enjoys this player focused around sensory play, shapes and color matching," said one reviewer, adding that this toy is "easy to clean up, awesome storage options, and feels strong and not easily breakable."

More children's gifts that will arrive by Christmas

After having a wildly popular 2021 with its misting cauldron, Magic Mixies is having another hot holiday season with its latest release. The electronic crystal ball reacts to the movements made by the included magic wand, conjuring up a plush pet for your child to enjoy. This toy also doubles as a night light, and reviewers "young and old" agree that it's "pretty fun to play with." Reuse time and time again with the refill pack sold separately.

They won't be able to contain their excitement Christmas morning when they unwrap a whole family of L.O.L. Surprise dolls. Included in this set is a regular-sized doll with four miniature dolls, as well as outfits, accessories and a toy runway to strut their stuff on. This toy will arrive quickly, with one-day shipping as the fastest option to have this family of dolls sitting under the tree, wrapped and ready to go.

"My daughter flipped out when she saw it," said one reviewer, with another one adding that these dolls "did not disappoint."

While school sports may be on hiatus over winter break, they can still perfect their game at home with this outdoor basketball. Reviewers love this basketball because it's "easy to grip" and is a smaller sized version, coming in at 29.5", meaning it's easier to play with and shoot baskets for younger children.

The ultimate Barbie doll — admit it, this was also on your Christmas list as a child, too. Whether this is the start of a collection that will span many years to come or they want to add a little holiday spirit to the Dream House, this classic doll arrives in a "timely manner," according to reviewers who are also doing a little last-minute shopping.

Let their imagination run wild with this Lego box that acts as a storage spot for the 790 plastic pieces that come inside of it. All colors of the rainbow are represented, meaning they can create a colorful town or car, with the included door and tire pieces. This gift arrives 2-3 days before the holiday, meaning you better order quick before the delivery window runs out.

Family game nights just got more fun! This Uno stack is small enough to be stuffed in a stocking or sit perfectly atop a board game underneath the tree.

Calm twiddling thumbs and ease fidgeting with this pop-it toy, which mimics bubble wrap that can be popped over and over again. With 28 bubbles to burst, reviewers love this "sturdy" toy because it's "fun for all ages."

With songs from artists like Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS, your living room will be transformed to a dance floor with this video game, perfect for all members of the family.

Gift the newborn in your life with this viral teething toy that has soothed teething children since the 1960s. "Once my baby was introduced to Sophie, I quickly saw for myself how amazing she is and how much he loves holding and teething on her," said one reviewer who was initially skeptical of this "10/10" toy.

With 21 wooden food pieces and four crates to separate and store them in, young children can play grocery store or restaurant with this set. A great gift for those who are just learning about food, as they are "completely fascinated with it."

"Star Wars"-obsessed children, unite! Gift them with a plush straight from the beloved series, sure to add to their collection, of either stuffed animals or "Star Wars" toys. Multiple reviewers raved about how "adorable" this baby Yoda is, making it that much harder to pass up.

This gift is a triple threat: not only does it arrive before the holidays and is on sale, but it features all of their favorite characters from the beloved "Harry Potter" series. Sirius, Buckbeak, Hermione and Harry are all included in this set that features a scene from the third novel and movie.

It's the ultimate Christmas morning scene: children wake up and race down the stairs to discover a brand new bike. For the big kid or the kid at heart, reviewers love this bicycle because it "rides great," having both an adjustable seat and handlebars (meaning it will grow with them) and the assembly was a "breeze."

Wow them this Christmas with a gift that they'll want to set up immediately. Many reviewers enjoy this Nintendo Switch model significantly more than past ones, due to the higher quality, unbeatable design and overall how "beautiful" of a device it is. "Great buy, if you haven’t upgraded I say go for it you won’t regret it," said one reviewer.

