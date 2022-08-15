Will the new Magic Mixies Crystal Ball be 2022's hottest toy? Here's what you need to know

What are people saying about Magic Mixies?

If you tried getting the toy for your little one (or yourself) last year, there's a good chance that you came up short. For most of the 2021 holiday season, the product was sold out across retailers, which isn't surprising how given how buzzy it was. It won the Creative Toy of the Year award at the 2022 Toy of the Year Awards and was featured in multiple retailers' hot toy lists.

But the fuss around the toy hasn't seemed to slow down — it's currently the No. 1 bestseller in the Magic Kits & Accessories category on Amazon, and more than 10,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with many raving about how creative the toy is and how much their kids love it. "This cauldron captured my 8 year old grand daughter's attention and held it," one shopper said.

Another reviewer said that they were not prepared for how cool the toy was going to be, and ended up getting excited about the process. "The ingredients, the mechanics of the cauldron, the wand, the fog... it was amazing," they said. "I started out helping my kid — just to make sure he did it right — and I was 100% immersed by the second ingredient ... Is it too much to ask the company to make one for 40 year olds?"

It's not rare to hear about an adult trying out the toy for themselves. Videos in the #magimixies tag on TikTok have more than 509 million collective views, and many of them feature people of varying ages casting their spells in the cauldron. "At the age of 24 years old, this is probably one of the most exciting purchases I've made in a long time," one TikToker said.

How does the Magic Mixies Magical Cauldron work?

Made for kids ages 5 and older, the Magic Mixies Cauldron allows children to "experience real magic," as they add ingredients and tap their wand to create a new furry friend, the brand shares. The kit comes with a spell book to follow and everything kids need to work their magic, and according to reviewers, the cauldron is ready to go as soon as you take it out of the box — no charging required!

You can start the potion by adding water to the cauldron (which will activate it), following it with the various "magical" included ingredients — like the Fizz Feather, Magic Feather, Sound Dust and more — stirring and tapping three times with the wand after each one when the green light appears. After the final three taps, you'll see mist rise from the cauldron and the Magic Mixie will emerge. But the fun doesn't end there though — the Mixie itself reacts to touch and responds to the wand with lights and sounds, so you can play with it for hours.

While some shoppers have voiced their frustration with the high price point for a one-time experience, you can actually repeat the process time and time again. After the first use, you can simply remove the cauldron's bottom half, clean it, put the Mixie back in and use the included key to reset the toy (you can see step-by-step instructions, here). The brand offers a $10 refill kit, with mist and ingredient refills, but reviewers say you can also use other ingredients that you have around the house, like baking soda and salt.

New releases from Magic Mixies

In case you already have the toy in your home or looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, there are a couple of new products from the brand that you can keep in mind. Set to be released in October (with presale starting in September), the newest Magic Mixies toy, the Magical Crystal Ball promises to combine the fun, interactive features and magical elements of the original toy in a new form. The crystal ball is said to feature more than 80 sounds, lights and reactions. And when kids use the wand and say the magic words, it fills with mist and a Mixie appears. They can then play with the toy, tickling it, asking it questions (its forehead gem will light up with the answer) or making it disappear and reappear. At night, it can even be switched to night light mode and kept on their nightstand.

The brand says that it's made for children aged 5 to 8 years old and will retail for $85. And while it's yet to be released, it's already been named one the finalists for Creative Toy of the Year at the Toy of the Year Awards. We expect it will be just as popular as the original, so we suggest taking advantage of the preorder option when it becomes available in September.

Courtesy of Moose Toys

If you're looking for something more affordable, the brand also released a line of Magic Mixlings earlier this summer (and the toy has also been nominated for Collectible of the Year at the TOTY Awards).

There are more than 40 collectible figures and each one comes with a mini cauldron and a magic wand that can be used to discover your Mixling's powers — like a Spellster that glows in the dark, a Vanisher that becomes transparent in water or one of the many other varieties.