Black Friday is weeks away. How to find the best deals — plus early savings to grab now

Can you believe it's almost time for Black Friday? While the official Black Friday shopping event is a few weeks away, it seems like major retailers have been gearing up for the holiday shopping season earlier and earlier.

Amazon recently held its fall Prime Day a couple of weeks ago, along with Target and Walmart holding their own pre-holiday shopping events, too. And you can expect more major retailers to launch early deals any day now. In fact, Ulta just dropped their early Black Friday deals this week!

So whether you want to start your holiday shopping early or simply can’t resist a good deal, we’ve got you covered on what to expect and some of the biggest sales you can shop ahead of the official Black Friday this year, including major markdowns at Amazon, steep savings at Wayfair and so much more. Plus, Shop TODAY previously spoke to experts to see how you can score the best deals and get the most out of the holiday shopping event.

If you want to skip straight to the deals, click on the links below. Otherwise, keep reading for everything we know about Black Friday this year and early deals you can score now.

Ulta | Amazon | Walmart | Target | Macy's | Wayfair

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 24 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 27, 2023.

While most retailers haven’t released their official Black Friday deals just yet, (be sure to keep checking back with us for all the updates you’ll need) Ulta, Amazon and Macy's have already started rolling out early holiday deals. Based on the fall sales we’ve seen so far, we’re expecting to see major discounts on tech, TVs, beauty favorites and more by the time the actual event rolls around.

How can you make the most out of Black Friday?

With so many sales going on not only on the day but also leading up to it, you might feel overwhelmed. RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath previously told Shop TODAY in an interview that the best way to get ahead of the game is to have plan and snag your desired items as soon as it goes on sale. Which means now is a good time to hop on those early deals that are going on right now.

“If you’re not thinking about Black Friday until you wake up on Black Friday, you may be too late when it comes to some deals,” said McGrath.

How to actually save money and the average Black Friday discount

If you’re looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com suggests to shop around because many retailers will have the same product at different prices.

“So many different stores will have so many sales competing that there’s a good chance you can find a lower price on something that you want. Be sure to look at retailers you might not ordinarily shop at to see if they have better deals than your tried-and-true stores,” Ramhold previously told Shop TODAY.

Both shopping experts agree that the average Black Friday discount varies. For very popular items, McGrath says you can expect a more modest discount that’s up to 20% off. But with other items such as clothing and door-buster items, they say retailers will likely mark down between 40% and 70% off.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you’re looking to buy with categories being different each year. Ramhold says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, McGrath mentions she’s typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

“If you are eyeing a specific item, we recommend you buy it as soon as a retailer kicks off its ‘official’ Black Friday sale, as popular items tend to sell out fast on Black Friday,” said McGrath.

In recent years, the shopping event has really turned into a major shopping weekend. And now, with so many early events this year, it’s turned into a deal-shopping season.

Early Ulta Black Friday deals to shop

From now until Nov. 18, you can shop Ulta's early Black Friday sale both online and in stores. The brand says you can also expect deals to swap out weekly, from Lancome to Tarte.

According to the brand, this facial cleanser is purchased every 30 seconds, which is why it's probably called "The Cult Classic." It's meant to fully remove makeup and other impurities while still maintaining moisture.

Right now, you can save 50% off this Lancome serum. Made with niacinamide and 10% PHA, the brand says it'll help reduce the appearance of dark spots and acne marks.

This skin care gadget releases microcurrents to help diminish fine lines around your eyes, lips and forehead, says the brand — and it comes with a hydrating serum! You can save 25% during Ulta's early Black Friday sale!

Early Amazon Black Friday deals to shop

While Amazon's Black Friday deals have yet to be announced, they're still offering some epic holiday deals across categories that you can shop, including discounts on their third annual Holiday Beauty Haul through Nov.5.

This bestselling concealer is currently 31% off during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. Reviewers rave about the lightweight consistency, coverage and easy sponge applicator.

These shower steamers make a great gift or stocking stuffer. It turns your shower into an instant spa, and its aromatherapy benefits can relieve stress and anxiety, says the brand.

You can save 30% off select Amazon Essential's clothing, including this fleece pullover sweater that looks super cozy. It comes in a variety of colors and a plaid pattern that's perfect for the season.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can still score some great deals on tech. These on-ear headphones are 50% off and garnered over 31,00 five-star ratings. One reviewer even said the noise cancellation is strong!

Another Holiday Beauty Haul find is this ceramic hair straightener — you can score it at 47% off! The brand says the heat doesn't reach above 392 degrees and has a one hour automatic shutoff.

If you're looking for a gift the whole family can enjoy, this mini projector is marked down 50%. The brand says it features a 1080p HD picture quality and can connect via HDMI to TV sticks, laptops, smartphones and more.

You'll want to grab these AirPods while they're under $100. Offering up to five hours of straight listening time, they can easily connect to smartphones, tablets and more, says the brand.

Early Walmart Black Friday deals to shop

Last year, Walmart's Deals for Days event kicked off in early November and while we eagerly await the announcement of the retailer's official Black Friday sales, there are still a few flash deals to hold you over. And not to mention, Walmart is hosting Croctober and offering up to 40% off on select Crocs!

According to the brand, this sheet set is made with 1800 Egyptian Cotton thread count and comes in 36 colors. You can grab select sizes as low as $10.

It's hard to believe these ballet flats are Crocs! And the brand says they come with the same comfort and non-slip grip as traditional clogs.

We'd say 67% off is a Black Friday-worthy deal. This sound bar can be mounted on the wall or placed on an entertainment system, plus it will upgrade your living room with cinematic sound, says the brand.

These traditional clog Crocs get a cozy upgrade — they're fleece-lined! Grab them now while they're 35% off!

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? This robot vacuum and mop combo is a whopping 79% off! And it had a variety of features: smart-home mapping, anti-collision technology and two levels of powerful suction.

Early Target Black Friday deals to shop

Target is known for its epic Black Friday deals and this year will bring some steep savings on electronics, home and more. To help hold you over, you can score up to 35% off kitchen appliances, an Apple Watch and more.

It's the season to cook up fall soups and comforting chili, and. a Crockpot will make those meals easy to cook and full of flavor. you can grab this four-quart option for 20% off!

This slim Keurig is less than five inches wide, so it won't take up too much counter space. Choose from six different colors and enjoy it's 33% off discount.

Whether you're looking for a fool-proof gift or finally giving into the air fryer frenzy, Target is marking down this four-quart air fryer by 25%. The brand says it even has 10 preset buttons for pizzas, fish and more.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can score 35% off an Apple Watch at Target. The Series 8 version tracks your fitness stats and syncs to your other Apple devices to receive iMessage, email and so much more.

Early Macy's Black Friday deals to shop

Macy hasn't announced their Black Friday sales yet but you can shop their Friends & Family sale. With code FRIEND, you'll save an extra 30% off clothing, beauty sets and more.

This holiday lipstick set makes the perfect gift for any beauty lover. It comes with five rosy and red shades and is only $30.

During Macy's Friends & Family sale, you can grab some fall fashion essentials. This trendy sweater can be worn with jeans, leggings or dressed up with a midi skirt.

This five-piece luggage comes with two rollers, two duffles and a small packing cube. With code FRIEND, you can grab all of that for $75.

The temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to stock up on winter essentials. This puffer coat by Calvin Klein comes on four shades and is currently 51% off.

Early Black Friday Wayfair deals to shop

Ahead of Black Friday, Wayfair hosted its massive Way Day sale. If you missed the two-day event, you can still save up to 50% on these early deals.

It's not too early to start thinking about holiday decorations, which means you can grab this highly-rated six-foot artificial Christmas tree while it's 41% off. The brand says it even includes a stand!

Make TV and playtime cozy and fun with a plush bean bag chair. The lining comes in a variety colors and can be removed and washed in the machine.

Whether you're looking to cook soups or make smoothies, this immersion blender features five different speeds to cut through whole ingredients, says the brand. This early Way Day deal is 20% off.