Walmart’s early Black Friday sale starts today — see the top deals so far

Get your shopping lists ready because Black Friday is right around the corner. Today, Walmart released early Black Friday deals to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, and we found savings up to $300 on tech, toys, apparel, home and even a Walmart+ membership.

When do Walmart Black Friday deals start?

Walmart recently announced that it would start Black Friday deals online on Nov. 8 and in stores on Nov. 10. Early access to the deals first opened to Walmart+ members at noon today, and as of 3 p.m. they're available to all online shoppers.

Not a member? Right now, you can also score the first year of a Walmart+ membership for $49, which is 50% off. With a membership, you can shop the retailer’s selection of products in stores and online and gain access to Walmart+ membership perks such as early access to Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday savings, one year of unlimited free delivery, fuel savings, free shipping and a Paramount+ subscription. This membership deal ends Nov. 8, 2023.

The retailer says you can expect a second batch of Black Friday deals dropping online on Nov. 22 (again with early access starting at noon for Walmart+ members before opening to the public at 3 p.m.) and in stores Nov. 24. And the retailer is not leaving Cyber Monday out — sales will continue on Nov. 27, online only!

Below are some of the best Walmart early Black Friday deals you can grab right now.

Early Walmart Black Friday deals

Attention Apple users: This is the lowest price we've seen on this AirPod model. Save a whopping $60 for a limited time.

Another mega discount — this single serve Keurig is currently $24 off. Now you can get your caffeine kick and save money doing it.

Treat a loved one — or yourself — to this stylish, functional and super discounted crossbody bag. It's currently over $300 off!

Gifting a diamond bracelet is sure to leave a lasting impression. But now you don't have to break the bank with this rare find that's over $150 off.

Looking to jet set in style? These hardshell, lightweight suitcases will make traveling a breeze this holiday season — and they're currently over $200 off.

Not 10, not 20 but 24 airtight food storage containers (and chalkboard labels) come in this massive set. Plus, you can score a 15-piece set for even less.

There's a reason why everyone loves their Dyson, and now you can see what the hype is all about for $170 off the sticker price. Enjoy the latest hair de-tangling technology, no-touch bin emptying and a fully cordless cleaning experience, according to the brand.

Make holiday decorating a breeze with this life-size artificial Christmas tree. You won't miss stepping on pine needles, but you will enjoy the easy setup — now for $125 off.

For the guy who has everything, gift an upgraded essential. These leather-like slip-on boots go with almost every outfit and are now almost half off.

Holiday hosting is stressful enough. Make cooking for a crowd easier and quicker with this handy air fryer that's currently $25 off.

Cozy up in these comfy-cute boots that will keep your toes warm on the coldest days — now over $40 off. They're available in both regular and wide widths, and also in multiple colors and knit patterns.

Love it or hate it, the 'ugly' shoe trend is here to stay — and that's because many of them are incredibly comfy. SEO Associate Editor Kamari Stewart says she's "a Crocs hater turned lover" but now wears hers every day.

Wake up the family on Christmas morning with a set of matching pajamas. For less than $10, you can consider this deal a cheap thrill.

Make your home entertainment center a more immersive experience with this sound bar. According to the brand, it can be mounted on the wall or placed on a shelf above or below a TV — and it's all yours for $70 off.

Upgrade your hair styling routine with this four-in-one blow dryer brush. According to the brand, it dries, combs, curls and straightens hair — and is now almost $100 off.

Don't wait until it's too cold to get your winter jacket! This highly-rated find is water resistant, insulated and on sale for a limited time only.