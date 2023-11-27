Shop ‘til you drop — must-have Walmart Cyber Monday deals, starting at $5

Surprise: Cyber Monday deals are here! It's time to share the top Walmart Cyber Monday deals on tech, toys, apparel and beauty — and, trust us, you'll be eager to tell all your friends too! Keep checking back for even more Cyber Monday sales as we update throughout the day!

How long are Walmart Cyber Monday deals?

Walmart kicked off its Black Friday deals online on Nov. 8 and in stores on Nov. 10. The retailer dropped a second batch of Black Friday deals on Nov. 22 (with early access starting at noon for Walmart+ members before opening to the public at 3 p.m.) and the savings will continue through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, online only!

Tech deals | Home and kitchen deals | Fashion and beauty deals | Toy and game deals | More deals

Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 tech deals

With up to 40 hours of battery life for all-day listening, every music lover needs a high-quality pair of headphones. Not only do these Beats actively blocks external noise but they use real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

Upgrade your old Apple Watch with this 2023 version that has all the newest essentials to help you be motivated and active by tracking your health and movement.

Make your home entertainment center a more immersive experience with this sound bar. According to the brand, you'll enjoy powerful bass from the included subwoofer — and it’s all yours for $62 off.

Stream what you love for less with this Cyber Monday deal. Setup is simple, according to the brand — just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet.

Looking to upgrade your home office? The only thing better than scoring this printer for $20 off is receiving three months of free ink along with it!

Attention Apple users: AirPods are almost $40 off for a limited time only! If you could use a new pair, now's your chance.

Any bird watchers on your holiday list? This smart feeder comes in festive wrapping, has a camera attached to capture any visitors and you’ll receive real-time notifications when it happens!

Deck out your entertainment room with this smart TV and enjoy your favorite shows at your fingertips. Just make sure to add to cart while it's still $50 off!

Give your home theater an upgrade with this HD projector that’s currently over $200 off. Once you experience the big screen, movie nights will never be the same!

Clean your floors without lifting a finger now that this robot vacuum is $190 off. If you're still on the fence, just take a look at all the five star reviews!

Ever been curious about your ancestry and ethnicity? If so, look no further than this kit that's currently offered for nearly 65% off right now.

Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 home and kitchen deals

This smokeless, portable, fireplace will last a lifetime for your gatherings with family and adventures with friends. Better yet, the brand was also a winner in Shop TODAY's first ever Gifts We Love awards.

Engineered with the power, versatility, Dyson vacuums are the creme de la creme of household appliances. Gentle on hard floors but tough on dirt, it'll keep your floors squeaky clean.

This is the kitchen deal of a lifetime! This 14-piece set features all the knives you need to set your kitchen up right. From the 3-inch paring for smaller scale jobs to the all-rounder 8-inch chef’s knife for slicing and dicing.

Perfect for the college student or the chef in your life, this set has everything they need to successfully cook a delicious Christmas dinner.

Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. Transform your bedroom on a budget and score select sizes for under $20.

Not 10, not 20 but 50 airtight food storage containers (and labels) come in this massive set. Keep your fridge and pantry organized once and for all!

Another mega discount — this two-in-one coffee / espresso maker is currently almost $60 off. Now you can get your caffeine kick and save money doing it.

Don’t let your dish go cold while transporting it! Simply lock the slow cooker’s lid into place or transfer food into the mini warmer with this set that’s now nearly $30 off.

If you avoid mopping at all costs, you haven’t tried this steam cleaner yet. It gently scrubs and sanitizes all at once, according to the brand, for a deeper clean with ease — now $70 off.

Make holiday decorating a breeze with this life-size artificial Christmas tree. You won’t miss stepping on pine needles, but you will enjoy the easy setup — now for almost $120 off.

Looking to jet set in style? These hardshell, lightweight suitcases will make traveling a breeze this holiday season — and they’re currently almost $200 off.

Have guests staying with you over the holidays? They don’t need to sleep on the couch when you have this comfy inflatable mattress — now over $100 off.

This powerful vacuum is $150 off and works on all surfaces to clean your entire home — from carpets to wood floors and even upholstery. The brand says the power fins underneath pick up more mess for quick and efficient cleaning, plus LED lights illuminate hidden and hard-to-find debris. If you plan on entertaining or having a bunch of houseguests this holiday season, treat yourself to this innovative vacuum now and thank us later.

Holiday hosting is stressful enough. Make cooking for a crowd easier and quicker with this handy air fryer that’s currently $20 off.

Say goodbye to bulky ice packs with this nifty lunch box. Simply store the entire bag in the freezer overnight and it’ll keep items cool all day, according to the brand.

This ultra-soft, full-size heated blanket has four heat settings along with an auto-off feature that should kick in after 10 hours of warmth. It's $50 off right now!

Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 fashion and beauty deals

Treat a loved one — or yourself — to this stylish, functional and super discounted crossbody bag. It's currently over $280 off!

This machine-washable winter puffer comes at a wow-worthy price point. According to the brand, the outer shell is water-resistant and the cozy collar is faux sherpa lined so it’s sure to keep you warm and dry all season long. Plus, we love the structured fit and flattering chevron quilting!

Gifting diamond earrings is sure to leave a lasting impression. But now you don't have to break the bank with this rare find that's over $500 off.

Beauty gift sets are one of our favorite ways to get great deals on the best products, and this set from OPI nails it — literally! It includes 10 mini versions of the brand’s bestselling colors, plus a couple of limited edition holiday hues to choose from. Planning to gift it? The set can be broken up into two packs of five polishes so you can divide and conquer more of your list.

Shopping for new hoop earrings? You can save about $120 on this sparkling pair that's available in three shiny shades.

Love it or hate it, the 'ugly' shoe trend is here to stay — and that's because many of them are incredibly comfy. SEO Associate Editor Kamari Stewart says she's "a Crocs hater turned lover" but now wears hers every day.

Upgrade your hair styling routine with this one-step blow dryer brush. According to the brand, it can help you achieve your desired look with minimal effort — and is now over $30 off.

Don't wait until it's too cold to get your winter jacket! This highly-rated find is water resistant, insulated and on sale for a limited time only.

Who doesn't want a little extra bling this holiday season? Available in four stunning colors, this vintage-inspired ring with twisted band will look fabulous on your finger.

Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 toy and game deals

With even easy-grasp pieces featuring chunky farm animals and a barn, this wooden barnyard animal puzzle is perfect for any little one.

Ready? Set? Race! There’s nothing like the rush of seeing speeding Hot Wheels cars dashing down the track. You can score this toy for under $20 ahead of Black Friday.

This totally charming and super cute Dobby the House Elf figure is a gift idea for kids aged 10+ and any "Harry Potter" fan and makes a great treat for yourself (or an adult friend!) to add a charming touch of Hogwarts style to any home’s decor.

If you’re looking toys that'll keep your kid's screen time down, check out this play set from Beyblade. Once they enter the "arena" they'll have a blast in head-to-head battles!

Let your little one's imagination run wild with this pretend playhouse featuring working doors, windows and shutters. You can use it inside or outside, and it's now on sale for $65 off.

Give the gift of shooting some hoops with this adjustable basketball hoop. Weighing just 21 LBS, this hoop comes with dual wheels so it can be moved to any place you want, indoor or outdoor.