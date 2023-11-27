Live updates: Cyber Monday deals are here! Shop big savings on Apple, Dyson and more

Black Friday may be over, but the savings haven't stopped! So many retailers just dropped their Cyber Monday deals, giving you another opportunity to score the best deals of the year and get your holiday shopping started.

Major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon are offering massive markdowns on clothing, game consoles and toys, kitchen essentials and more. We found bestselling items for over 70% off and hundreds of dollars off on laptops, TVs and other gadgets. You can skip straight to the deals by clicking on the links below. Be sure to check back as we update our coverage with more deals throughout the day. Plus, everything you need to know about our exciting new Shop TODAY Savings launch designed to save you money all year long!

Cyber Monday 2023 Peacock and Hulu streaming deals

Now through Monday, Nov. 27, 11:59 p.m. PST, you can score a discount on a Peacock premium subscription. This limited-time offer allows you to enjoy the streaming service for only $1.99 a month, for 12 months with code BIGDEAL — that's a 67% discount! Or, you can purchase the yearly subscription for $19.99 with code YEARLONG.

The NBC-affiliated platform gives you access to tons of popular shows, hit movies and live streams such as Sunday Night Football, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Fast X and more.

Through Nov. 28, Hulu is offering a massive deal for new and eligible subscribers! You can enjoy the streaming service (with ads!) for only 99 cents per month for 12 months. The platform is offering a bundle option, which allows you to score both Hulu and Disney+ for only $2 more per month.

Cyber Monday 2023 Walmart deals to shop

Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are not to be missed! You can get up to 67% off top brands like Lego, Crocs, Dyson and more.

According to the brand, this sheet set has "hotel quality," made with 1800 Egyptian Cotton thread count and comes in 36 colors. You can grab select sizes for less than $17.

You can score this chic slow cooker for $50 during Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. According to the brand, it has a sleek digital and touch-activated interface with five preset cooking variations. But hurry, colors are selling out!

You can score this Lego Star Wars kit for $70 off right now! The perfect gift for any “Star Wars” fan, they’ll put together the pieces to build an iconic starship as well as a Cad Bane figurine and Todo 360 Droid.

Cyber Monday 2023 Amazon deals to shop

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals kicked off shortly after Black Friday and run through today. You can save on hot tech, toys, beauty finds and more.

If your earbuds have seen better days, this tool can help you get them looking like new again. It has two sides — one with a pointed tip to help you dig out gunk and another with a soft sponge for cleaning dust off the case.

You’ll want to grab these Apple AirPods while they’re marked down. Offering up to five hours of straight listening time, they can easily connect to smartphones, tablets and more, says the brand.

This Oprah's Favorite Things pick is currently 20% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Reviewers rave about the buildable formula, beautiful pigment and compact design.

These shower steamers make a great gift or stocking stuffer. Each one turns your shower into an instant spa, says the brand. Don't miss out on this 73% savings.

The newest generation of the Amazon Firestick claims to be 50% faster, giving you easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms. Grab it now while it's 50% off!

Get a head start on your fitness resolutions with the Fitbit Inspire 3. It features all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate monitoring to help you keep track of your health.

Shopping for a bookworm? The Kindle is 20% off during Cyber Monday sales. The brand says it has up to 16 GB of digital book storage and a single charge will last up to six weeks.

Now's your chance to save 30% off a Dyson vacuum. The brand says this cordless option has 60% more power than the V8 and can convert to a handheld.

Looking for a new laptop this Cyber Monday? You can save 25% off the MacBook Air. According to the brand, it has a 13.3 retina display and 8GB of memory.

Cyber Monday 2023 Ulta deals to shop

Ulta's Cyber Monday deals have dropped! You can score up to 50% off over 400 items from brands like Sunday Riley, Mac, Redken and more.

This eyeshadow palette comes with 16 colors in shimmery and matte shades. And the brand says the eyeshadow is formulated with hyaluronic acid to keep the sensitive skin area feeling hydrated and smooth, says the brand.

According to Sunday Riley, this cream works to deeply hydrate and brighten dull skin and help fight signs of damage. You can get it now for 25% off online only.

It's not every day that you find a deal on Dyson's beloved Airwrap Multi-Styler. So be sure to take advantage of this rare deal while you still can!

Cyber Monday 2023 Target deals to shop

Target's Cyber Monday deals are already here! Right now, you can score up to 40% off Beats headphones, Barbie and more hot toys, kitchen appliances and more.

Paw Patrol toys are always a hit for the holidays! And kids will love driving Marshall around in his fire engine. Grab this stocking stuffer for 30% off right now!

Take your music with you everywhere you go with this portable speaker. It's designed to be waterproof and dustproof, so it's perfect for all your adventures.

Whether you're looking for a fool-proof gift or finally giving into the air fryer frenzy, Target is marking down this four-quart air fryer by 44% on Cyber Monday. The brand says it even has 10 preset buttons for pizzas, fish and more.

These high-quality on-ear headphones are currently 50% off! They come in three colors and the brand says you can get quality sound and up to 40 hours of playtime.

According to the brand, this smart TV has Dolby Vision that can support your gaming experience in addition to your average entertainment. You can score the 55-inch TV on sale for 20% off.

Bundle up this winter with this long, hooded puffer coat. It's still available in three colors and is 30% off.

Cyber Monday 2023 Best Buy deals to shop

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has deals on so many hot tech items from Apple, Dyson and more. There are plenty of discounts to peruse, but if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you'll get access to even more savings.

No matter how you prefer your coffee, whether it's iced, black or in a specialty latte, you can make it all in this coffee maker. It has a built-in frother, four preset brew functions and works with K-cup pods, the brand says. During Cyber Monday, you can grab it for $50 off.

If you're on the hunt for gaming consoles, now is the time to buy one. You'll save $110 on this Xbox, and it even comes with the game, Diablo IV.

Whether you're looking to host the big game or enjoy a movie in true cinematic fashion, the brand says you can bring this HD portable projector anywhere. It features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite platforms straight from the projector, without having to connect another device.

Cyber Monday 2023 Wayfair deals to shop

During Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale, the retailer says it is offering "the lowest prices of the year" with up to 80% off on area rugs, living room seating and more.

It's officially time to start thinking about holiday decorations, which means you can grab this highly-rated six-foot artificial Christmas tree while it's nearly $40 off. The brand says it even includes a stand!

Give guests something to talk (or gawk) about in your home entryway with this sleek accent cabinet. Right now, it's 63% off for Cyber Monday.

Save big on home furnishings this Black Friday! You can score this vegan leather couch for 49% off! It comes in three neutral colors to match most decors.

Cyber Monday 2023 Kohl’s deals to shop

Kohl's just launched its two-day Cyber Jumpstart Sale! The retailer is even throwing up to an extra 20% off on certain items, plus free shipping on orders $25 and over.

This warm fleece zip-up from Columbia is 46% off! It comes in 30 colors and an adjustable drawstring waist; wear it with your favorite athleisure, jeans and more.

In the market for a robot vacuum? The brand says this Roomba has powerful suction and allows you to schedule the cleanings for when you're not home.

Cyber Monday 2023 Crocs deals to shop

Crocs is ringing in the holiday season with deals on deals! You can score a discount on select styles and colors of the Shop TODAY-favorite.

Meet your new favorite house slippers. These sandals take all the comfort and stability that Crocs are known for and add a soft inner lining to up the cozy factor.

You can also score select styles of Crocs' original Classic Clog for a discount. The beloved shoe is a bestseller with hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings across various retail sites.

Cyber Monday 2023 Nordstrom deals to shop

Nordstrom has over two thousand Cyber Monday deals available. You can save on brands like Ugg, NuFace, Kiehls and more.

Not sure what to get someone? You can't go wrong with one of Barefoot Dreams' cozy essentials. These socks, for example, are the perfect stocking stuffer. They're made with the brand's CozyChic knit which is said to provide ultimate warmth and softness.

Dubbed an "internet sensation," and a Shop TODAY editor-favorite, it's easy to see why this popular pan is loved and used by many.

This non-stick pan is made of recycled aluminum and coated in ceramic that makes it easy to clean. The set also includes a spatula and strainer, and is now on sale for over $50 off at Nordstrom.

Cyber Monday 2023 Old Navy deals to shop

Old Navy has a handful of impressive deals that shoppers can take advantage of this Cyber Monday. You can get 50% off your entire order (even new arrivals) and cozy socks for just $2.

While this bodysuit is normally $30, you can snag it now for just $15. The stylish basic comes in five different colors and we suggest grabbing a few to round out your winter wardrobe.

'Tis the season for matching PJs! Old Navy has plenty of options for the whole family (including your furry friends) and picks start at just $8.

Bundle up in this water-resistant puffer jacket. The shiny outer shell is not only stylish, but the brand says that it's water-resistant, too!

Cyber Monday 2023 Baublebar deals to shop

Cyber Monday deals have begun on the Baublebar site! You can currently score 30% off items across its site and 20% off custom pieces that are perfect for gifting.

Whether you're searching for a sweet personalized gift or some new holiday decor for yourself, this cute ornament is a great choice. You can grab it for just $10 during Baublebar's sale.

Meet your new favorite everyday earrings. These chunky hoops are one of the brand's bestsellers and Baublebar says that they're lightweight and easy to layer.

You can add up to 12 characters to this customized bracelet, so you can feature a loved one's name or a favorite phrase.

Cyber Monday 2023 Home Depot deals to shop

Home Depot is holding month-long Black Friday sales that will last through Nov. 29!

This smart Wi-Fi thermostat allows you to control your home temperature from anywhere, and will even learn your favorite settings and adjust as needed, says the brand.

You can score up to 50% off on home appliances, including this Whirpool microwave. It features preset food functions and allows you to easily add 30 seconds to your heating time.

Cyber Monday 2023 Macy's deals to shop

You can shop Macy's Cyber Monday deals over the course of two days: Nov. 26 and 27. Plus, you can enjoy free shipping on orders $25 and more.

You can score an immersion blender for $10 during Macy's Cyber Monday sale. It has two speeds and will quickly blend up veggies and fruits for purees, smoothies, dips, soups and more.

If you're hoping to score a pair of new boots for the season, you'll save 68% off these riding boots. The heel is just over an inch tall, meaning they'll be comfortable for all-day wear.

Cyber Monday 2023 REI's deals to shop

Save up to 50% during REI's Cyber Monday event! We found discounts on Hoka, The North Face and more. Plus, REI members can save an additional 25% on one item with the code CYBER23.

Save 40% off this classic fleece sweater from The North Face. It comes in three colors and is designed with a relaxed fit making it easy to add layers.

According to the brand, these running sneakers from the popular brand, Hoka, are designed with soles that are meant for rough and uneven terrain.

Cyber Monday 2023 Lululemon deals to shop

Lululemon deals are rare! This is why you’ll want to take advantage of this Cyber sale.

You'll want to grab the iconic and comfortable Align leggings while they're on sale for Cyber Monday. These "buttery soft" yoga pants are currently available (and also on sale) in one other color.

These comfy slides are meant to soothe your feet after long runs and workouts, says the brand. They're on sale for under $40!

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals to shop

Sephora : Save up to 50% during Sephora's Cyber Week. There are deals changing daily on Tarte, Estee Lauder and more.

: Save up to 50% during Sephora's Cyber Week. There are deals changing daily on Tarte, Estee Lauder and more. Spanx: Save up to 70% off customer-loved collections and 50% off select leather styles.

Save up to 70% off customer-loved collections and 50% off select leather styles. Lowe's: The savings are still going strong at Lowe's — you can shop thousands of Cyber deals now.

The savings are still going strong at Lowe's — you can shop thousands of Cyber deals now. Madewell: Shop styles up to 60% off, plus get up to 50% off your Madewell purchase with the code CYBER .

Shop styles up to 60% off, plus get up to 50% off your Madewell purchase with the code . Dermstore: Use the code JOY to save up to 30% on brands like EltaMD, SkinCeuticals and more.

Use the code to save up to 30% on brands like EltaMD, SkinCeuticals and more. Virtue: Get 25% off Virtue's hair products with the code MERRY.

Get 25% off Virtue's hair products with the code Tarte: Use code CYBERSZN to save 40% sitewide and earn free shipping.

Use code to save 40% sitewide and earn free shipping. Dillard's : You'll find up to 40% off top brands such as Kendra Scott, Michael Kors and more.

: You'll find up to 40% off top brands such as Kendra Scott, Michael Kors and more. Kate Spade: Score 60% off everything with code CYBERMONDAY.

Score 60% off everything with code Kendra Scott: Enjoy 40% off fashion jewelry and 25% off everything else.

Enjoy 40% off fashion jewelry and 25% off everything else. Dermstore : Save 30% off select skincare, makeup and other beauty with code JOY .

: Save 30% off select skincare, makeup and other beauty with code . LOFT: Take 60% off when buying 2 styles, or 50% off when buying 1.

Take 60% off when buying 2 styles, or 50% off when buying 1. The Sill: Save up to 50% off plants.

Save up to 50% off plants. Coach: Up to 50% off wallets, handbags, clothing and accessories.

Up to 50% off wallets, handbags, clothing and accessories. Gymshark: Up to 70% off, plus an additional 25% off with code EXTRA25 .

Up to 70% off, plus an additional 25% off with code . Alo Yoga: Save up to 70% off sale styles and 30% off sitewide.

Save up to 70% off sale styles and 30% off sitewide. Free People: Save an additional 40% off all sale styles.

