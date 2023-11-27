Live updates: Cyber Monday deals are here! Shop big savings on Apple, Dyson and more

Black Friday may be over, but the savings haven't stopped! So many retailers just dropped their Cyber Monday deals, giving you another opportunity to score the best deals of the year and get your holiday shopping started.
Major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon are offering massive markdowns on clothing, game consoles and toys, kitchen essentials and more. We found bestselling items for over 70% off and hundreds of dollars off on laptops, TVs and other gadgets. You can skip straight to the deals by clicking on the links below. Be sure to check back as we update our coverage with more deals throughout the day. Plus, everything you need to know about our exciting new Shop TODAY Savings launch designed to save you money all year long!
Cyber Monday 2023 Peacock and Hulu streaming deals
Peacock Premium Subscription
Now through Monday, Nov. 27, 11:59 p.m. PST, you can score a discount on a Peacock premium subscription. This limited-time offer allows you to enjoy the streaming service for only $1.99 a month, for 12 months with code BIGDEAL — that's a 67% discount! Or, you can purchase the yearly subscription for $19.99 with code YEARLONG.
The NBC-affiliated platform gives you access to tons of popular shows, hit movies and live streams such as Sunday Night Football, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Fast X and more.
Hulu Streaming Service
Through Nov. 28, Hulu is offering a massive deal for new and eligible subscribers! You can enjoy the streaming service (with ads!) for only 99 cents per month for 12 months. The platform is offering a bundle option, which allows you to score both Hulu and Disney+ for only $2 more per month.
Cyber Monday 2023 Walmart deals to shop
Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are not to be missed! You can get up to 67% off top brands like Lego, Crocs, Dyson and more.
Nestl Bed Sheets Set
According to the brand, this sheet set has "hotel quality," made with 1800 Egyptian Cotton thread count and comes in 36 colors. You can grab select sizes for less than $17.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
You can score this chic slow cooker for $50 during Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. According to the brand, it has a sleek digital and touch-activated interface with five preset cooking variations. But hurry, colors are selling out!
Lego Star Wars the Justifier
You can score this Lego Star Wars kit for $70 off right now! The perfect gift for any “Star Wars” fan, they’ll put together the pieces to build an iconic starship as well as a Cad Bane figurine and Todo 360 Droid.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Walmart deals to shop:
- Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console, $489.99 (was $599.99)
- Squishmallow Holiday Mickey Mouse, $12.98 (was $28.88)
- Big Chill Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket, $26.99 (was $85.00)
- HP Envy x360 Convertible FDH Touch Laptop, $549 (was $799)
Cyber Monday 2023 Amazon deals to shop
Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals kicked off shortly after Black Friday and run through today. You can save on hot tech, toys, beauty finds and more.
Hagibis Cleaning Pen
If your earbuds have seen better days, this tool can help you get them looking like new again. It has two sides — one with a pointed tip to help you dig out gunk and another with a soft sponge for cleaning dust off the case.
Apple AirPods
You’ll want to grab these Apple AirPods while they’re marked down. Offering up to five hours of straight listening time, they can easily connect to smartphones, tablets and more, says the brand.
Laura Geller New York Annual Party in a Palette Guest of Honor Gift Set
This Oprah's Favorite Things pick is currently 20% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Reviewers rave about the buildable formula, beautiful pigment and compact design.
Swcandy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
These shower steamers make a great gift or stocking stuffer. Each one turns your shower into an instant spa, says the brand. Don't miss out on this 73% savings.
Amazon Fire TV Stick
The newest generation of the Amazon Firestick claims to be 50% faster, giving you easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms. Grab it now while it's 50% off!
Fitbit Inspire 3
Get a head start on your fitness resolutions with the Fitbit Inspire 3. It features all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate monitoring to help you keep track of your health.
Kindle
Shopping for a bookworm? The Kindle is 20% off during Cyber Monday sales. The brand says it has up to 16 GB of digital book storage and a single charge will last up to six weeks.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Stick Vaccum
Now's your chance to save 30% off a Dyson vacuum. The brand says this cordless option has 60% more power than the V8 and can convert to a handheld.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Looking for a new laptop this Cyber Monday? You can save 25% off the MacBook Air. According to the brand, it has a 13.3 retina display and 8GB of memory.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Amazon deals to shop:
- Apple Watch SE, $189 (was $249)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $79.99 (was $99)
- Blink Video Doorbell, $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Mighty Patch Acne Patches, $9.58 (was $11.97)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $14.99 (was $24.99)
- Echo Pop in Midnight Teal with Sengled Smart Color Bulb, $17.99 (was $59.98)
- Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $21 (was $30)
- Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jean, $39.62 (was $69.50)
- Fullstar Meal Prep Container Set, $31.99 (was $44.99)
- Netvue Bird Feeder with Camera, $129.98 (was $219.99)
- Magic Bullet Blender, $29.95 (was $49.99)
- Anne Klein Women's Premium Crystal Accented Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set, $56.83 (was $175)
- "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" by Julia Childs Two-Volume Set, $40.29 (was $110)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini, $44.99 (was $124.98)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, $74.99 (was $149.99)
- Baleaf Women's Fleece-Lined Leggings, $25.19 (was 52.85)
Cyber Monday 2023 Ulta deals to shop
Ulta's Cyber Monday deals have dropped! You can score up to 50% off over 400 items from brands like Sunday Riley, Mac, Redken and more.
Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eye Shadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette comes with 16 colors in shimmery and matte shades. And the brand says the eyeshadow is formulated with hyaluronic acid to keep the sensitive skin area feeling hydrated and smooth, says the brand.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
According to Sunday Riley, this cream works to deeply hydrate and brighten dull skin and help fight signs of damage. You can get it now for 25% off online only.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete
It's not every day that you find a deal on Dyson's beloved Airwrap Multi-Styler. So be sure to take advantage of this rare deal while you still can!
More Cyber Monday 2023 Ulta deals to shop:
- The Body Shop Advent Calendar, $87.50 (was $125)
- Benefit Cosmetics! They're Real Lengthening Mascara, $19.60 (was $28.00)
- Lancome Advanced Genefique Night Cream, $66.50 (was $95)
- Clinique Almost Lipstick, $16.80 (was $24)
- One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, $44.99 (was $74.99)
- Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser, $23.80 (was $34)
Cyber Monday 2023 Target deals to shop
Target's Cyber Monday deals are already here! Right now, you can score up to 40% off Beats headphones, Barbie and more hot toys, kitchen appliances and more.
PAW Patrol Fire Engine Vehicle with Marshall
Paw Patrol toys are always a hit for the holidays! And kids will love driving Marshall around in his fire engine. Grab this stocking stuffer for 30% off right now!
JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
Take your music with you everywhere you go with this portable speaker. It's designed to be waterproof and dustproof, so it's perfect for all your adventures.
PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer
Whether you're looking for a fool-proof gift or finally giving into the air fryer frenzy, Target is marking down this four-quart air fryer by 44% on Cyber Monday. The brand says it even has 10 preset buttons for pizzas, fish and more.
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These high-quality on-ear headphones are currently 50% off! They come in three colors and the brand says you can get quality sound and up to 40 hours of playtime.
Hisense 55 4K UHD Smart Google TV
According to the brand, this smart TV has Dolby Vision that can support your gaming experience in addition to your average entertainment. You can score the 55-inch TV on sale for 20% off.
A New Day Puffer Coat
Bundle up this winter with this long, hooded puffer coat. It's still available in three colors and is 30% off.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Target deals to shop:
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $59.99 (was $89.99)
- KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $249.99 (was $449.99)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Toothbrush, $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch, $399.99 (was $479.99)
- Wondershop Scarf and Beanie Set, $14 (was $20)
- Wondershop Faux Fur Earmuffs and Gloves Set, $10.50 (was $15)
- Shark Professional Pocket Steam Mop, $59.99 (was $109.99)
Cyber Monday 2023 Best Buy deals to shop
Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has deals on so many hot tech items from Apple, Dyson and more. There are plenty of discounts to peruse, but if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you'll get access to even more savings.
Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker
No matter how you prefer your coffee, whether it's iced, black or in a specialty latte, you can make it all in this coffee maker. It has a built-in frother, four preset brew functions and works with K-cup pods, the brand says. During Cyber Monday, you can grab it for $50 off.
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Console Diablo IV Bundle
If you're on the hunt for gaming consoles, now is the time to buy one. You'll save $110 on this Xbox, and it even comes with the game, Diablo IV.
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Smart Projector
Whether you're looking to host the big game or enjoy a movie in true cinematic fashion, the brand says you can bring this HD portable projector anywhere. It features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite platforms straight from the projector, without having to connect another device.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Best Buy deals to shop:
- Xbox Wireless Controller, $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop, $379.99 (was $599.99)
- Google Nest Smart Hub, $49.99 (was $99.99)
- HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer, $39.99 (was $84.99)
- LG 48” Class A2 Series Smart TV, $549.99 (was $1,299.99)
Cyber Monday 2023 Wayfair deals to shop
During Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale, the retailer says it is offering "the lowest prices of the year" with up to 80% off on area rugs, living room seating and more.
Andover Mills Kingswood Fir Slender Green Christmas Tree
It's officially time to start thinking about holiday decorations, which means you can grab this highly-rated six-foot artificial Christmas tree while it's nearly $40 off. The brand says it even includes a stand!
Sand & Stable Carpinteria Door Accent Cabinet
Give guests something to talk (or gawk) about in your home entryway with this sleek accent cabinet. Right now, it's 63% off for Cyber Monday.
AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa
Save big on home furnishings this Black Friday! You can score this vegan leather couch for 49% off! It comes in three neutral colors to match most decors.
Cyber Monday 2023 Kohl’s deals to shop
Kohl's just launched its two-day Cyber Jumpstart Sale! The retailer is even throwing up to an extra 20% off on certain items, plus free shipping on orders $25 and over.
Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket
This warm fleece zip-up from Columbia is 46% off! It comes in 30 colors and an adjustable drawstring waist; wear it with your favorite athleisure, jeans and more.
iRobot Roomba i1 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
In the market for a robot vacuum? The brand says this Roomba has powerful suction and allows you to schedule the cleanings for when you're not home.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Kohl's deals to shop:
- Sonoma Goods For Life Chunky Crew Neck Sweater, $10.39 (was $36)
- Croft & Barrow Essential Long-Sleeve Crewneck Tee, $5.59 (was $13.99)
- Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, $199.99 (was $249.99)
- Under Armour Rival Fleece Logo Hoodie, $38.50 (was $55)
- Adidas Grand Court Cloudfoam Tennis Shoes, $52.49 (was $69.99)
- LC Lauren Conrad Faux Fur Clog Slipper, $9.60 (was $30)
- Maidenform Love the Lift Natural Boost Demi T-shirt Bra, $14.39 (was $44)
- Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Signature Large Candle Jar, $12.39 (was $30.99)
Cyber Monday 2023 Crocs deals to shop
Crocs is ringing in the holiday season with deals on deals! You can score a discount on select styles and colors of the Shop TODAY-favorite.
Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal
Meet your new favorite house slippers. These sandals take all the comfort and stability that Crocs are known for and add a soft inner lining to up the cozy factor.
Crocs Classic Clog
You can also score select styles of Crocs' original Classic Clog for a discount. The beloved shoe is a bestseller with hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings across various retail sites.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Crocs deals to shop:
- Brooklyn Buckle Sandals, $47.99 (was $59.99)
- Baya Clog, $25 (was $49.99)
- Literide 360 Sandal, $27.50 (was $54.99)
Cyber Monday 2023 Nordstrom deals to shop
Nordstrom has over two thousand Cyber Monday deals available. You can save on brands like Ugg, NuFace, Kiehls and more.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks
Not sure what to get someone? You can't go wrong with one of Barefoot Dreams' cozy essentials. These socks, for example, are the perfect stocking stuffer. They're made with the brand's CozyChic knit which is said to provide ultimate warmth and softness.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set
Dubbed an "internet sensation," and a Shop TODAY editor-favorite, it's easy to see why this popular pan is loved and used by many.
This non-stick pan is made of recycled aluminum and coated in ceramic that makes it easy to clean. The set also includes a spatula and strainer, and is now on sale for over $50 off at Nordstrom.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Nordstrom deals to shop:
- Treasure & Bond Rib Boat Neck Sweater, $29.99 (was $69)
- Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $119.99 (was $180)
- Mario Badescu Hydrating Lip Balm Trio, $13.50 (was $18)
Cyber Monday 2023 Old Navy deals to shop
Old Navy has a handful of impressive deals that shoppers can take advantage of this Cyber Monday. You can get 50% off your entire order (even new arrivals) and cozy socks for just $2.
Old Navy Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Bodysuit
While this bodysuit is normally $30, you can snag it now for just $15. The stylish basic comes in five different colors and we suggest grabbing a few to round out your winter wardrobe.
Old Navy Matching Flannel Pajama Set
'Tis the season for matching PJs! Old Navy has plenty of options for the whole family (including your furry friends) and picks start at just $8.
Old Navy Water-Resistant Shiny Puffer Jacket
Bundle up in this water-resistant puffer jacket. The shiny outer shell is not only stylish, but the brand says that it's water-resistant, too!
Cyber Monday 2023 Baublebar deals to shop
Cyber Monday deals have begun on the Baublebar site! You can currently score 30% off items across its site and 20% off custom pieces that are perfect for gifting.
Baublebar More Than Mint Initial Ornament
Whether you're searching for a sweet personalized gift or some new holiday decor for yourself, this cute ornament is a great choice. You can grab it for just $10 during Baublebar's sale.
Baublebar Dalilah Earrings
Meet your new favorite everyday earrings. These chunky hoops are one of the brand's bestsellers and Baublebar says that they're lightweight and easy to layer.
Baublebar Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet
You can add up to 12 characters to this customized bracelet, so you can feature a loved one's name or a favorite phrase.
Cyber Monday 2023 Home Depot deals to shop
Home Depot is holding month-long Black Friday sales that will last through Nov. 29!
Nest Learning Wi-Fi Thermostat
This smart Wi-Fi thermostat allows you to control your home temperature from anywhere, and will even learn your favorite settings and adjust as needed, says the brand.
Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
You can score up to 50% off on home appliances, including this Whirpool microwave. It features preset food functions and allows you to easily add 30 seconds to your heating time.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Home Depot deals:
- Wyze Indoor/Outdoor Wired Security Cam, $16.98 (was $29.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $54.99 (was $99.99)
- Hampton Bay Tipton Steel Fire Pit, $99 (was $159)
Cyber Monday 2023 Macy's deals to shop
You can shop Macy's Cyber Monday deals over the course of two days: Nov. 26 and 27. Plus, you can enjoy free shipping on orders $25 and more.
Art & Cook 2-Speed Immersion Blender
You can score an immersion blender for $10 during Macy's Cyber Monday sale. It has two speeds and will quickly blend up veggies and fruits for purees, smoothies, dips, soups and more.
Style & Co Women's Maliaa Buckled Riding Boots
If you're hoping to score a pair of new boots for the season, you'll save 68% off these riding boots. The heel is just over an inch tall, meaning they'll be comfortable for all-day wear.
More Cyber Monday 2023 Macy's Deals:
- Beauty Blender 2-Piece Blend Set, $30 (was $38)
- Kate Spade Veronica Large Tote, $164 (was $328)
- Charter Club Women's 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $49.99 (was $119)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, $174.30 (was $249.95)
Cyber Monday 2023 REI's deals to shop
Save up to 50% during REI's Cyber Monday event! We found discounts on Hoka, The North Face and more. Plus, REI members can save an additional 25% on one item with the code CYBER23.
The North Face Campshire Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
Save 40% off this classic fleece sweater from The North Face. It comes in three colors and is designed with a relaxed fit making it easy to add layers.
Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe
According to the brand, these running sneakers from the popular brand, Hoka, are designed with soles that are meant for rough and uneven terrain.
More Cyber Monday 2023 REI Deals:
- The North Face Box NSE Pullover Hoodie, $41.99 (was $60)
- REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket, $59.89 (was $99.95)
- Salomon Trail-Running Shoes, $69.93 (was $140.00)
Cyber Monday 2023 Lululemon deals to shop
Lululemon deals are rare! This is why you’ll want to take advantage of this Cyber sale.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
You'll want to grab the iconic and comfortable Align leggings while they're on sale for Cyber Monday. These "buttery soft" yoga pants are currently available (and also on sale) in one other color.
Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
These comfy slides are meant to soothe your feet after long runs and workouts, says the brand. They're on sale for under $40!
More Cyber Monday 2023 deals to shop
- Sephora: Save up to 50% during Sephora's Cyber Week. There are deals changing daily on Tarte, Estee Lauder and more.
- Spanx: Save up to 70% off customer-loved collections and 50% off select leather styles.
- Lowe's: The savings are still going strong at Lowe's — you can shop thousands of Cyber deals now.
- Madewell: Shop styles up to 60% off, plus get up to 50% off your Madewell purchase with the code CYBER.
- Dermstore: Use the code JOY to save up to 30% on brands like EltaMD, SkinCeuticals and more.
- Virtue: Get 25% off Virtue's hair products with the code MERRY.
- Tarte: Use code CYBERSZN to save 40% sitewide and earn free shipping.
- Dillard's: You'll find up to 40% off top brands such as Kendra Scott, Michael Kors and more.
- Kate Spade: Score 60% off everything with code CYBERMONDAY.
- Kendra Scott: Enjoy 40% off fashion jewelry and 25% off everything else.
- Dermstore: Save 30% off select skincare, makeup and other beauty with code JOY.
- LOFT: Take 60% off when buying 2 styles, or 50% off when buying 1.
- The Sill: Save up to 50% off plants.
- Coach: Up to 50% off wallets, handbags, clothing and accessories.
- Gymshark: Up to 70% off, plus an additional 25% off with code EXTRA25.
- Alo Yoga: Save up to 70% off sale styles and 30% off sitewide.
- Free People: Save an additional 40% off all sale styles.
