Live updates: Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are actually impressive — the best we’ve seen under $25

Cyber Monday 2023 is officially here! Off the heels of Black Friday, Amazon launched Cyber Monday deals even earlier this year (two days earlier!). And we scoured for all of the best discounts for you throughout the holiday shopping weekend. We found the best Cyber Monday Amazon deals under $25 that you'll want to grab before they're gone — because Cyber Monday ends tonight!

Shop all Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some of the must-know deals on fashion, beauty and more — you can shop her picks below. Plus, keep scrolling to see even more of the steepest Amazon Cyber Monday discounts with our live updates.

(And for even more ways to save on Cyber Monday and beyond, you can download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings, to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.)

Seen on TODAY | Cyber Monday Deals under $25 | All of our Cyber Monday deals 2023 coverage

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals seen on 3rd hour of TODAY

Curious kids can learn about different animals, geography, space, the human body and more in this all-encompassing book. It's on deal now for 61% off.

Encourage reading for older kids with this book set! It includes five of Judy Blume's popular novels, all for under $20.

“I often get intimidated by power tools, but this little guy looks so easy to use! And so much easier than using a regular screwdriver,” explains Post. For example, if you find yourself in a tight space, the product comes with an LED flashlight so you can see where you’re working.

There’s even a magnetic hold so that your screw stays in place as you drill, along with a forward and reverse switch for screw removal and driving. And that’s all powered through a quick charge via a USB! This makes it a great gift for the handyman in your life — after all, it’s “compact, lightweight and easy to handle” — and now it is 40% off.

If your current car garage control needs an upgrade, look no further. The Chamberlain Smart Garage Control “allows you to link your existing garage door opener to their app so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from anywhere using your smartphone,” even during the moments you forget to shut it. The control also gives you real-time alerts whenever your garage is open or closed.

This belt is perfect for anyone who is indecisive about what to wear. Need a black belt to pair with your work attire? How about brown? Luckily, this reversible belt offers both. Twist to the front or to the back to switch up the shade. Post remarks that this saves space (and money!) in your closet, since you don’t need to invest in more than one belt.

Now that winter is here, it’s time to start bundling up. While piling on thermal clothing doesn’t sound the most stylish, a simple winter accessory can dress up your look without sacrificing warmth. Post suggests keeping your eye on this luxury scarf during last-minute Cyber Monday deals. You can wrap it in various ways, depending on your desired style, while snuggling up to its satin-like fabric. According to reviews, it makes a great shawl, too.

You can shop more styles on deal, below.

This hair bundle comes with three top-rated products that help promote thick, luscious locks: the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo, the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner and the R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray. According to the brand, “this thickening shampoo and conditioner adds vitality to fine, flat hair while nourishing and strengthening from root to tip for big, beautiful, bouncy hair.” The key ingredient is biotin, which helps to improve hair strength and vitality. You can purchase these products separately or as a trio. But for greater shine and volume, they work better together!

After shampooing, complete your hair wash routine with the thickening conditioner. The brand says it works best for finer hair — grab it now for 30% off!

You'll want to use this before styling your hair, or if you feel like you need a little boost in the roots, says the brand. And that's not all, you can expect shiner locks with just a few sprays.

More Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $25

Chefman Electric Kettle with Temperature Control

This electric kettle claims to boil water in as little as three minutes, which is quicker than if you were to boil it on the stove or in the microwave. So, if you’re in a crunch to heat up your soup, coffee or tea, this should significantly cut prep and cook time. It’s also cord-free, has custom temperature control, light-up notifications to inform you when it’s done and a removable tea diffuser. A bonus: It is on sale for only $25 this Cyber Monday!

This viral water bottle is on sale now for 25% off! Reviewers (and Shop TODAY editors) love the built-in straw, portability and its ability to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours (says the brand).

Snag this stocking stuffer for the beauty maven in your life while it's only $7! The six-piece kit includes an angled foundation brush, blurring brush, define crease brush, angled liner brush, full blush brush and a storage tray.

Another stocking stuffer worth grabbing? This set of shower steamers with over 23,00 verified five-star ratings.

If espresso doesn't suit their palate, this latte kit makes for a great gift for the caffeine-obsessed. It includes chai, ube and matcha blends that they can whip up right at home.

A bestseller from Jenna's Bookshop, this LED reading light can be worn around your neck while you read, go for late night walks or get tasks done around the house. According to the brand, it can last for up to 80 hours on a single charge.

Treat yourself to top-rated beauty picks for less, thanks to this deal. It is on sale for 20% off at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

When was the last time you cleaned out your car? Like, really cleaned it? With this gel cleaner, you can get dust, crumbs and other small debris items out of all the nooks and crannies of your air conditioners, cup holders, side compartments and more.

One of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s most popular books, this Read With Jenna pick is now 52% off during Black Friday. Follow the story of the famous Riva siblings as they gear up to host their yearly end-of-summer party. Of course, it doesn’t come without a little drama and an ending you won’t see coming.

Hager herself called this a “compulsively fun read” that anyone is sure to enjoy.

Earning the award for best shoe deodorizer during the Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards, this six-pack promises to alleviate the odors left behind after working out.

Not only do they work wonders in your shoes, but they can also remove the smell of sweat from gym bags and lockers as well.

Made with a polyester, cotton and wool blend, these socks promise to keep your feet warm. Plus, they don a fun vintage design that’s similar to holiday sweaters.

This five-pack is now less than $10 and is available in sizes 5 to 9.

This three-piece skin care set will help dry skin feel quenched and hydrated. It contains travel versions of the bestselling hyaluronic acid eye gel, moisturizer and glow serum.

Applying eyeshadow is quick and easy with this cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick, it has a built-in blending sponge so brushes aren't needed. You can choose from a variety of shimmer and matte shades for nearly 40% off.

Rated as one of Shop TODAY’s Gifts We Love, this beanie is perfect for the upcoming (or current) winter weather. Available in a plethora of colors (try 41!), this beanie can last eight hours on a single charge. Shop TODAY editors love this hat for the person who claims they “don’t need anything.”

Sometimes, Cyber Monday is all about stocking up on the mundane essentials while they’re on sale. For new pens that will make for prettier grocery lists or meeting notes, this four-pack includes ballpoint pens in yellow, blue, pink and green colors.

These wearable wrist and ankle weights are available in both 1- and 2-pound options, as well as four colors. They’re also constructed with sweat-proof silicone that’s gentle on skin.

Six neutral shades make up this palette, with four others to choose from that include more shimmery colors. Now 50% off, these eyeshadows can serve as the base for any complex eye makeup you want to attempt this holiday season.

A low phone battery can be anxiety-inducing, that's why you'll want to stock up on affordable portable charges. This ultra-slim option can get your phone from zero to 78% in just one hour, according to the brand.

Another under-$20 pick we’re loving? This bundle from Mario Badescu. It includes a lip balm, coconut body scrub, coconut body butter and a special hand cream that are all formulated with skin care superhero ingredient, vitamin E.

Cozy up with this reversible throw, which is currently on deal for under $20 thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It comes in over a dozen different designs, including a winter-inspired print , which is on sale for just $14.

Know someone who prioritizes self-care? This gratitude journal is the perfect stocking stuffer. Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, you can snag it for less than $25.

Encourage their creativity with this mess-free light board. The Amazon-exclusive gift is on deal for less than $25 and includes 6 mini markers to get them started.

Now 54% off, the Amazon Echo (that comes with Alexa capabilities) lets you stream your favorite songs, add items to your grocery list or ask the weather. It’s available in two colors (black and teal) as well as a kids version, and you can also control other Alexa-compatible home devices via this gadget.

Conair hot rollers were an editor-loved product during Shop TODAY’s Beauty Awards, as a trending tool earning high praise. Score 40% off this set that comes with 12 rollers as well as clips to help secure them into place.

This kid-friendly Advent calendar is sure to delight kids and kids at heart. It features 24 magic tricks and science experiments that are easy to pull-off, says the brand.