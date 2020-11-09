Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

He’s making a list and he’s checking it twice. My son and my nephews that is. Surely, Santa will be conducting his annual quality assurance checks soon enough, but he has a smidge of time left before reporting for duty.

Meanwhile, for our kids, time is of the essence! Time to elevate the nice and downplay the naughty. Time to think long and hard about that holiday wish list. Time to collaborate with siblings, friends and the all knowing Google in search of the must-have holiday gifts of the season.

While some holiday wishes will be wrapped or bagged, and placed under the tree. Some wishes will be tucked and stuffed into your child’s very own stocking.

Here are some stocking-sized trinkets perfect for the kids on your list.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 23.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best stocking stuffers for boys

All the fun of markers without the mess and mass discoloration of your walls. This great coloring set comes in a bundle of six fun coloring books featuring your little buddy’s favorites from Disney’s Cars, Minions, Star Wars, Wreck It Ralph, Trolls and the Incredibles.

Big classic game fun in a small stocking-sized package. Follow the lights, remember the pattern, and score your points. Simon micro series is perfect for solo or share play, and hallelujah, batteries are included!

It may not be safe to go back into the water, but it’s just fine to snuggle into these cozy fin-tastic socks. Perfect for silly sock days at school or for just enjoying Shark Week around the house.

If your family revels in being hilariously immature and appropriately inappropriate, this card game is a great stocking stuffer for kids eight and up. Winner of ten industry awards, this portable and durable card game promotes giggling, playing well with others, and reading from even your most resistant child. All that said, this game is not for every kid and it’s not for every family. The whole thing kicks off with a burping contest and the declaration of the burp boss. If that doesn’t sound fun to you well then, buuuuuuuurrrrp!

Speaking of immature, this little bugger is right up there. A pencil sharpener that looks like a nose, your kids will think it’s hilarious and it actually has a useful educational purpose. Take the win!

Warm, fuzzy and comfy, these slippers are perfect for nestling by the fire or for just keeping those toes warm on a crisp holiday morning.

Not every stocking stuffer can be all fun and games, or can they? This electronic toothbrush takes one of your child’s least favorite “chores” and turns it into fun! Connectivity with an interactive app, musical alerts and a built in brush timer will ensure a thorough and hopefully cavity-free cleaning!

It’s slime time, I mean it’s bath time! Rub a dub with this slimy 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash. This stretchy soapy fun comes in either goopy green apple or squishy purple coconut.

Knock knock! Who’s there? The next Jerry Seinfeld! This book comes with over 200 jokes that will slay in your living room today and kill at the comedy show tomorrow!

Your child will master these ten easy to learn magic tricks faster than you can say, “Shazam!”. Kit is great for children ages four and up.

This may be me inflicting my own fond childhood memories on others, but so be it. A kaleidoscope is a classic toy that brings shapes and colors to life with just a simple twist and turn.

You may hate me for this suggestion on Christmas morning, but when your child is the next Steven Tyler in 20 years, all will be forgiven. This ten hole wooden harmonica comes in eight vibrant colors and is a great starter instrument for your fledgling musical genius.

Best stocking stuffers for girls

Craft and create the scene with this colorful and sparkly sculpting clay. Choose from four fun themes. Dig for treasure one day, paint with the colors of the rainbow the next, set the table for brunch the day after, and once you are full, explore the layers of the earth. Made with all natural ingredients, this dough hardens in place for display purposes and returns to mush when moistened for continued use and hours of creative play.

Plop, drop and play! Coaxing your little elf into bath time has never been so easy thanks to these colorful bath dropz. It's good for 45 splashtastic baths and suitable for ages three and up.

When I was a kid I always thought the moon followed me wherever I went. If I had had this moon torch projector I probably would have been right. Looks like a flashlight but projects like moonlight, your kiddo can have the moon with them wherever they go. Good for ages five and up.

Ready, set, read! A bookmark that marks the time. Brilliant! This digital bookmark comes in five snazzy colors and features a countdown clock for your reader who likes to see the finish line and a cumulative time for your child who can get lost in a book for hours.

If we must spread anything this holiday season, let it be kindness. This heartwarming family game challenges you and your kids to spread kindness and cheer the whole year through. Pick a card, put your kindness into action, and pass the card on. Through the game’s website, your whole family can plot and track their good deeds as they progress around the world and warm the hearts of friends and strangers everywhere.

Sip and spell with these eco friendly reusable straws. With twenty six letters and 300,000 words for the making, who knew spelling could be so refreshing! Dishwasher safe and recommended for ages four and up.

Eighteen pairs of socks may take up the whole stocking, but if you have a sock fan in the house, this may be a huge win! These socks are as cheery as they are cozy. Mix and match the puppy with the kitten or pair each sock with their intended mates, either way your kiddo is set up for sock-sess for almost a whole month of school!

Any girl will tell you, there is no such thing as too many stickers or too many scrunchies. The classic hair tie, that is fun and functional blazes a triumphant return. This six pack of hair ties comes in a variety of colors perfect for your girl's daily wardrobe change.

Creativity, fine motor skills and storytelling served up in one easy and fun spoonful!

Your kids will have a blast turning simple wooden spoons into playful and sociable puppets. Inventive fun for ages three and up.

This charger may look like he’s moving slow, but he’s speedy when it comes to keeping your child’s devices powered. Compatible with Apple and Android devices.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!