Gifts We Love: Our top 100 picks for everyone on your list — plus exclusive deals

There’s always that person who says they “don’t need anything” when you ask them what’s on their wishlist. Brach says this is a great gift idea for the person who is hard to shop for since it can be used for everything from late night walks to housework. It features a built-in rechargeable light and can run for up to eight hours on a single charge, according to the brand. It comes in several different colors all under $15, so it makes for the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.

A simple piece of statement jewelry can go a long way! We Love this pick that can be layered with your favorite pieces or shine on its own. Brach says it’s a modern twist on the initial necklace trend since it turns the letter sideways and comes in gold, silver and rose gold colors. If you’re shopping for multiple people on your list, it makes for a great group gift for sisters, cousins and more, but you can also score a great deal when you buy three or more. Plus, TODAY viewers can accessorize with an additional 30% discount when they use the code TODAY30 at checkout!

The instant camera gets a modern upgrade with this digital print version from Kodak. It’s under $50, easy to use and makes for a fun gift for the person who loves to snap group pictures or selfies. Know exactly who you want to get it for? The first 250 TODAY viewers to add it to cart can snag it for 30% off with the code TODAY30 at checkout on Kodak’s website. It features built-in automatic flash, a high speed shooting mode and can instantly print photos on 2x3 paper without the use of ink cartridges, according to the brand. If you don’t want to print your photos, you can save them to a micro-SD card to preserve them and transfer them to your phone, if you’d like. Brach says this nostalgic gift is perfect for everyone, from kids to adults.

Furbies — you either loved them or found them a bit creepy — until now. The brand gave the classic toy a whole new look in a miniature version, called “Furblets.” There are six different Furblets (which all specialize in different genres of music, from Hip-Hop to K-Pop) and each can play over 45 different sounds, phrases and tunes. Little ones can enjoy playing with their own Furblet or sync with others to hear them harmonize. The best part, according to Brach? They feature a “sleep mode,” so you can enjoy quiet once playtime is over.

Wireless earbuds are usually at the top of everyone’s list during the holiday season, but they tend to be pricey. We found an affordable pair from JLab that tout up to 32 hours of playing time on a single charge, are sweat- and splash-proof and have an over-ear design that prevents them from falling out during walks or runs, according to the brand. They also boast a quick charge feature, which means you can get an hour’s worth of battery life with just a 15-minute charge. TODAY viewers can grab them for 25% off with code TODAY25 at checkout on JLab’s website, through Nov. 15.

We Love this gift for the person who just moved into a new home or the one who considers themself to be a home chef. It’s the latest appliance from popular kitchen brand Our Place, known for its viral Always Pan and Always Pot.

According to the brand, the Dream Cooker can save you up to 80% of your cooking time compared to other slow cooking methods, as it combines four different cooking modes and nine safety features. Plus, it comes in four modern colors that Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach says can elevate any kitchen.

We all reach for our “emotional support water bottles” and Brach says Gen Zers, Boomers and beyond will find themselves reaching for this one this holiday season! It’s a bestseller that had a waitlist of over 150,000 people at one point — but we bet you didn’t know you could get it personalized. You can choose between 14 different colors and five different sizes to be customized with their name, initials, a graphic or with an image that you choose to upload!

It’s that time of year — from hot cocoa to tea, we’re sipping on all things warm and tasty. Brach says a personalized mug is an easy, but still thoughtful gift idea. This bestseller from Anthropologie is celeb-approved and the new festive design is editor-backed for the season. You can shop this mug in all 26 letters of the alphabet; or if you’re looking to gift to a couple, snag each of their initials and the ampersand design while you still can.

A high-quality, timeless design that you can gift to anyone: Brach says this is it. She asserts a truly great gift is worth the splurge and since this style comes in a few different colors, has an inch-long extender (to fit most wrists) and is under $100, you can’t go wrong.

Your shower routine should feel luxe — and this is the trio that can make that happen. The award-winning set includes a body wash, serum and lotion they’ll actually look forward to lathering in. Brach says it’s perfect for the self-care enthusiast or beauty lover on your list — or anyone, really — since body care products are always a need!

Homesick? Just moved? Know someone who simply loves collecting ornaments? Let us introduce you to this thoughtful pick that won’t break the bank. It’s handmade in Minnesota, so each one is one-of-a-kind. You can choose between U.S. states or Canadian Provinces and pay homage to where you are from, or send one to loved ones all over the country.

