Small in size but big on fun, these stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds will bring your toddler lots of joy on Christmas morning

There's nothing better than watching a child open their presents on Christmas morning, especially when they start to dig through their stocking. But if you're shopping for a 1-year-old this year, typical stocking stuffers like candy and tiny toys simply won't do.

On the hunt for fun, safe gifts for the little one in your life? We've got you covered with the best stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds, featuring lots of budget-friendly options that they’re sure to adore.

This list is filled with a little bit of everything, offering toys, clothing and other gifts for 1-year olds at every stage, including picks for 12-month-olds, 18-month-olds and toddlers all the way up to 2-years-old. The best part of it all? These affordable stocking stuffers are all under $20, so they won't break the bank.

Click on the links below to shop by price or keep scrolling to browse them all.

Stocking stuffers under $10 | Stocking stuffers under $15 | Stocking stuffers under $20

Stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds under $10

They may be too young for candy canes and chocolate Santas, but these snacks are great stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds. The apple cinnamon puffs are chockful of nutrients like whole grains and vitamins and minerals. They’re also easy for little ones to pick up and swallow.

Teethers make the perfect stocking stuffers for infants and 1-year-olds alike since the timing of the teething process is somewhat unpredictable. This pretty version is shaped like a diamond ring and comes in a pretty pink hue. Plus, it's BPA-free!

Your little one will be a cool dude or dudette in these sleek shades. The pint-sized sunglasses feature a UVA-UVB protective, shatterproof lens to keep their peepers safe.

Pacifiers are a life saver when your baby is fussy, and this pacifier loop takes comfort to a whole new level with its soft plush duck that they can cuddle up to.

Still hunting for stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds? This bestselling car will offer babies hours of endless fun. Its wheels are filled with little beads that make sounds and the cage is flexible, making it easy for little ones to squish and guide it to their hearts’ content.

Educational and fun? Those are the best types of stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds. This set of stacking blocks will entertain little ones for hours on end while exposing them to new colors, shapes and words.

Leggings and onesies are great stocking stuffer ideas for 18-month-olds and 1-year-olds alike. This adorable pair features a Minnie Mouse print and ruffles on the back. Honestly, we wish they came in our size!

You never know when your child will have an accident, so it’s always smart to stock up on plenty of pajama sets to handle any unexpected changes. This set comes in eight kid-friendly patterns, including fire trucks, dinosaurs and letters.

Budding gamers will appreciate this bestselling toy that lets little ones pretend they’re playing video games. It lights up and plays over 60 songs, phrases and sounds. Game on!

Keeping babies content while they’re rolling around in their stroller isn’t always easy, but stroller toys can help. This one has cute mushroom and acorn figurines that they can grab and watch during their ride.

Roar! Keep your little dino warm this winter with this charming hat from Target's Cat & Jack brand. It features a soft fleece lining and four multicolored spikes on the top that resemble a dinosaur.

Variety is the spice of life, and this set will give you plenty of options. It comes with 16 soft bow headbands in various colors that work for babies of multiple ages.

Your baby bear will look simply precious in these comfy slippers that are made of a soft sherpa material. They also feature a memory foam insole to make sure their little tootsies are nice and cozy.

Sick of running out of clean socks? This one's a gift for your bundle of joy and you. The set comes with six pairs of unisex socks and is available in three color varieties.

Make story time special with this darling picture book that follows a cute teddy bear. The 20-page book is full of rhymes and stunning illustrations that will delight both you and your baby.

Make tub time fun with this bestselling set of bath toys. It comes with three turtles that you can wind up to watch them swim. Pretty nifty, right?

Stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds under $15

Splish, splash, I was taking a bath! This Amazon bestseller has over 27,000 five-star ratings and comes with three squirting bath toys. The set comes in several varieties featuring classic Disney characters like the gang from “Finding Nemo,” Minnie and Mickey Mouse, and the characters from “The Little Mermaid.”

Your baby will be the cutest little penguin in town with these comfy booties. They’re made with a soft fleece lining and small enough to stow away in a stocking.

Cuddly toys make the best infant stocking stuffers and this one also happens to pass the cuteness test. You can attach a pacifier to it or let them cozy up to it as-is. The best part? It’s machine washable!

Musical toys have a tendency of engaging little ones for quite some time, giving you a welcome break from entertaining. This mini drum is shaped like a watermelon and has little "seeds" inside. It can also transform into a crawl ball when closed.

This hedgehog accordion is perfect for a range of ages, making it one of the best stocking stuffers for infants and toddlers alike. Babies push and pull it as it plays music, and the BPA-free material is also suitable for teething.

Your little one will look cute as a button in this cozy beanie that has bear earflaps. The Amazon bestseller comes in a plethora of colors and is also available for quick Prime shipping.

Our inner child kind of wishes they made this one in our size. Alas, you can live vicariously through your baby and toss this adorable unicorn hat in their stocking.

It’s a well-known fact that you can never have too many bibs when you have a little one at home. This set comes in several fun patterns and features a catch-all pocket to scoop up any food your bundle of joy drops. The best part? You can toss the bibs in the washing machine!

Your bundle of joy is clearly your best gift ever, so why not spell it out for them in a festive hat? This Santa hat can be customized with your baby's name or a short phrase.

On cold winter days, your little mover and shaker will feel nice and cozy in this warm jumpsuit. It features a zip front, soft sherpa material and adorable bear ears. So cute!

There's a little something for every baby in this set that comes with rattling and stacking toys. Suitable for ages 6 months and up, it's a no-brainer for any little one who simply loves to explore new things.

Not sure what to get a child who's between the age of 1 and 2? This musical hammer is one of our go-to stocking stuffer ideas for 18-month-olds. The soft toy has a cartoon-like design and keeps your child occupied with several sounds and lights.

Stocking stuffers for 1-year-olds under $20

Made for children six months and up, this Disney toy lets little ones stack seven pink and purple pieces to form a Minnie Mouse structure. It's also dishwasher safe and BPA-free!

As you grow up, there’s something so nostalgic about hanging a "baby's first Christmas" ornament on the tree each year. This one helps you memorialize your little one's first time celebrating the most wonderful time of the year and you can even add a picture of your baby.

Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers for newborns, infants or 1-year-olds, you can’t go wrong with this soothing toy. Shaped like a hedgehog, it’s equal parts cute and practical, and features four music and vibration settings to calm your child.

Cute and cuddly? Yes please! This set comes with a stuffed animal (choose from a dog or a reindeer) and an ultra-soft blanket that babies can cozy up to.

When it comes to infant stocking stuffers, interactive toys are a top-notch choice. This energetic puppy shakes, barks and plays music to entertain babies and help them develop critical gross motor skills.

Calling all budding musicians! These musical rings are suitable for ages 3 months and up and let your child channel their creativity with four rings that create different sounds.