The ‘90s toy you loved (or loved to hate) is about to be the hottest accessory

Furby is back! Everyone's favorite little friend from the '90s returned with a bang earlier this year when Hasbro, Inc. released a new and (some would say) improved version of the toy.

And now, the Furby family is getting even bigger, with the new Furby Furblets. Furblets are mini Furby electronic toys that can sing over 45 songs, say Furbish phrases and even harmonize when placed together. To activate their unique music and phrases, you just press the beak or gem button above their eyes. There are six total and each one is different and has its own musical vibe, from hip-hop to K-pop.

If they already have a Furby toy, the little Furblets will be the perfect companion. They can pair together for a special interaction! Plus, they can take the mini toys anywhere; each one comes with a keychain clip so they can attach them to their backpack or suitcase.

So whether you're looking for a cute stocking stuffer or the perfect nostalgic gift, Furby Furblets are sold separately and available now for preorder on Amazon and will be available everywhere at major retailers on Dec. 1.

The blue and white striped Furblet, Ooh-Ko will play rock music for future little rockers.

You guessed it: Hip-Bop will play hip-hop songs while looking super stylish in pink and purple animal print.

For little ones who are into more relaxing music, Mello-Nee plays "summer chill" themed songs.

Ray-Vee will get the party started! This Furblet has rainbow fur and is ready to dance with electronica songs.

Lovers of K-pop won't be able to resist the blue and purple Furblet, Luv-Lee!

Then there's the Furblet fit for little gamers. It has multicolored "pixelated" fur and will play video game-themed songs.