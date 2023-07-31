Just because tanning, beach days and frozen treats are at the top of everyone's minds right now doesn't mean that it's too early to start thinking about the holidays. After all, the term "Christmas in July" does exist for a reason.

Last year, some of the hottest (and hardest to score) toys included the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron and Squishmallows plushies. But you don't have to wait until the holiday season to catch a glimpse of some of what the most popular toys in 2023 will be.

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer at The Toy Insider, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to give you a sneak peak of the toys she predicts will be at the top of everyone's wish list this holiday season. From Barbie's Dreamhouse to a real cotton candy maker, these toys are trendy and packed with fun.

Keep reading to see the hottest toys of 2023, according to a toy expert.

Hot holiday toys seen on TODAY

Schacht says this Jurassic World game is "roar-tastic." To win, you'll need to "chomp, romp and roar" to the highest score. The game includes a Jurassic Enclosure, four Ravenous Raptors and 20 snack balls.

Editor's note: This pick will be available for purchase on 8/1.

If you haven't seen the Barbie movie yet, it's likely because someone beat you to that last ticket in the theater. By the time holiday season rolls around, though, you will have (hopefully!) seen the film and gushed over Barbie's three-piece plaid outfit. Mattel made a doll that wears the same fit!

Editor's note: Our original pick is no longer available, but we found a similar option below.

Barbie may be out of stock, but Ken is still available. Though some refer to the pair as "Barbie and Ken," Barbie wants you to say "It's Barbie and it's Ken." And Ken is enough.

Schacht's next pick is the newest Barbie Dreamhouse. Made with pet lovers in mind, the Dreamhouse includes a puppy slide and pool, pet elevator and pet palace complete with a puppy figure, pet bed and doggie door. It also includes more than 75 accessories and the tallest slide in the Barbie Dreamhouse ever.

This doll is one of more than 30 Barbie Fashionistas. The doll line is designed "to reflect the world kids see today." They all wear bright and trendy styles.

Keeping on the Barbiecore trend, Schacht thinks Barbie's 1956 Corvette Stingray will be a hot toy this holiday season. The hot ride can hold two Barbie dolls and has room in the trunk for Barbie's favorite accessories. After the car is al loaded, use the remote control to speed up to 5 miles per hour.

Schacht's next pick is for kiddos and parents who love no mess, no noise toys. With crafts ranging from beginner to master, the mini pottery studio includes 10 projects for your little one to master.

Editor's note: Our original pick is no longer available, but we found a similar option below.

This kids pottery wheel kit has it all. We're talking air dry clays, paint, paint brushes, a pottery wheel, clay cutters, colorful gem stickers and so much more. The brand even says the pottery kit "enhances the development of fine-motor skills."

By the time snow starts falling on the ground, popsicles and ice cream will have fallen out of style. That's why Schacht is recommending this kid-friendly cotton candy maker that makes fluffy cotton candy in minutes. Schacht says the cotton candy maker is "like magic."

Even though Schacht's next pick is digital, your kiddo will still be able to touch and feel this hot holiday toy. As your little one swipes, tilts, shakes and touches this little pet, it will grow from a baby to an adult. It will be love at first pet!

We've seen driverless cars, but this is a driverless target drone. Complete with auto-pilot controls, this expert-picked drone can levitate and maneuver through the air during two-player games of drone or blaster. If you're not feeling competitive, you can fly it like a normal drone.

More hot holiday toys

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron was one of the hottest toys of 2022. After you mix your potion, you can use the toy's magic wand to make a furry friend pop out.

This doll does more than help kids have fun. It also will teach your little one how to wash their hands with its interactive talking and singing. The popular toy includes a doctor’s bag, pretend stethoscope, thermometer and and more.

Every child loves a cuddly stuffed animal to have by their side. This 16-inch stuffed Bluey toy is extra large for extra cuddles.

Just in case you wanted to read about more Barbie-themed toys, this Barbie Tricycle is here to please. The pink tricycle already has more than 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star average rating. The brand even says the little vehicle helps kiddos develop their motor skills.