These are the ‘most coveted’ holiday toys this season, according to Macy’s and Toys‘R’Us

If you have a kid on your holiday shopping list, this time of the year is all about one thing — finding them the perfect toy.

We've been finding plenty of inspiration in the hot toy lists from retailers like Target and Amazon, and Macy's and longtime favorite toy destination Toys“R”Us have released their own toy picks, too. Introducing, Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2023. And it's good.

If you paused wondering whether Toys'R'Us was even still around, the answer is yes. Just last year, Macy's announced that it was bringing the beloved Toys“R”Us brand to all of its stores with in-store activations and exclusive collections. So you can shop all of this year's hot toy picks at Toys“R”Us at Macy's stores nationwide or online.

"We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 holiday season to our customers with unique Toys“R”Us experiences for kids of all ages to explore and discover all of these fun toys at Macy’s stores across the country,” Adeline Trento, resident toy expert at Macy’s shared in a release. “We have the most coveted toys on everyone’s holiday list, guaranteed to make you the star of the season.”

Here, we're sharing some of the top picks from this year's list. The best part? They're all on sale!

Geoffrey's Hot Toy List

Surprise toys are all the rage and with this one, kids can open up their ball to discover one of 11 different plush Snackles. Will they get the Tabasco Dragon or the Hershey’s Bear? Each one comes with an origin story comic and stickers.

Does your little one dream of being a rockstar? They can get a feel for what drumming is like (sans the loud banging) with these sticks. The motion-activated sticks mimic the drumming experience, since they can play different drum sounds like snare, cymbals and more.

Take your Uno game nights to the next level with this new version of the classic game. It combines the fun challenge of getting four-in-a-row with color and number matching. But beware, players can change the game by pushing a tile out of a tray or even swapping the position of two trays.

Pickleball is one of the trendiest sports right now, and the whole family can learn to play with this fun set. It comes with two balls and paddles, which emit light so you can even play in the dark.

Macy's Tiptoe the Reindeer

Since 2021, Tiptoe has been one of the stars of the "Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade." And you can get this sweet plush version of the character for your little one to snuggle with for just $17.

No need to go all the way to the arcade for an epic game of laser tag! With this set they can challenge friends to epic battles. Each blaster features vibration feedback, sound effects and automatic score counters.

Little "CoComelon" fans can play peek-a-boo with their favorite character, JJ. He says fun phrases like “peek-a-boo, I see you” and he plays the “Peek a Boo” song.

Your little one can ride around the house, tow their wagon and more with this fun tractor. It features lights, sounds and buttons to keep them engaged and learning. Plus, it features three smart levels, so it's designed to grow with them.

They can help the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stop villains in their tracks by launching pizza from this delivery van. It opens from the front and the back so they can fit all four turtle figures inside (they're sold separately).

Mickey's got moves! It's time for a dance party and kids will love showing off their moves as they groove along with the beloved character to the “Hot Dog Song.” He also plays two games, “Freeze Dance” and “What’s That Sound.”

This Barbie is a fashion designer, and kids will have a blast using the included foil screen-printing device to create cool clothing designs for their doll.

This is the ultimate toy for construction-obsessed kids. They can send their trucks soaring down the ramp or take on building projects with the extendable crane.

Tonies are everywhere this year, and it's not hard to see why. They provide hours of screen-free entertainment for kids. Each one comes with a figure that kids can swap out to hear stories and songs. The box is designed to be easy for little hands to control, so they can adjust the volume or switch out the figure on their own.

This play set is sure to inspire hours of imaginative play. They can pretend to create endless sweet treats using the included Play-Doh and accessories, like the sprinkle maker and food candy molds, and then ring up their customers at the register.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Marvel Web-Spinners Playset

This playset has popped up on multiple hot toy lists this year, and right now, it's being offered at its lowest price of the season at Macy's. It comes with a Spidey figure and features tons of elements inspired by the show, "Spidey and His Amazing Friends."