Target’s 2023 Top Toys List is here! And it’s the most affordable one yet

With all of the cool and exciting new toys on the market, knowing which ones your kid will actually enjoy can be a tough job. Thankfully, many retailers are making it easier by releasing their picks for the top toys of the year, giving you plenty of inspiration for your holiday shopping.

And Target just joined the mix by releasing a list of its own: Bullseye’s Top Toy List. The list, which the retailer says is its most affordable to date, features 58 of the most anticipated toys of the season, ranging from family-favorite brands like Lego and Barbie to newcomers on the scene, such as Beast Lab. Plus, there are plenty of cool exclusive toys, including a new Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection that you can only find at Target.

"We know affordability is top of mind for many of our guests as we head into the holiday season, and we’re committed to delivering exceptional value as they make plans to celebrate with friends and family,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target shared in a release. “With our most affordable Top Toys list yet, thousands of toys and games under $25, an exclusive Disney100 Retro Reimagined Collection, an only-at-Target FAO Schwarz assortment, and so much more, we’re ready to deliver the kind of experience that makes shopping at Target special."

Here, we're sharing some of our favorite picks from the list. Just like all of the season's hottest toys, we suggest grabbing them now, because there's no telling how long they'll be in stock.

Top toys under $25

It's official: All those addicting and entertaining Pop It! toys aren't going anywhere anytime soon. And this affordable version combines the fun of the fidget toys with the unboxing experience that kids love. Each pack comes with 17 surprises — collector cards, a key chain ring, world map and multiple Pop It! Petites.

This new spin on Twister takes the classic game from the mat to the screen. Players will reach, clap and twist as they try to match the bands on their arms and wrists to the colored spots on the screen.

This R2-D2 kit is a building project and a piece of "Star Wars" memorabilia in one. They can put together the 201 pieces to create a R2-D2 replica that they can display for years to come.

If you and your little one love going on trips to Target together, this toy is for you. They'll be able to push around their own shopping cart at home and pretend like they're wandering the aisles of their favorite store. It comes complete with Target-themed accessories, like a coffee cup and Good & Gather market items.

2023 is the year of friendship bracelets. And making cool and unique styles just got even easier, thanks to this tool. There are no knots, cutting or clasps involved — all they have to do is design their bracelet and pop the beads on. And then they can swap them out later to change up their style.

Target super fans can now play the Game of Life, Target style. Players will pick a shopping list, and move their red shopping cart along to to browse departments and collect all the items they need.

Baby Alive Better Now Bella needs some TLC! Kids can use the included accessories, such as the doll arm cast, stethoscope, ear checker, thermometer toy, cold pack, X-ray sheets and more to help nurse her back to health.

More picks from Target's Bullseye's Top Toys List

Fans of the "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" series will love taking their favorites heroes on adventures. This pack comes with all the beloved characters, including Spidey, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Hulk, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel and Trace-E.

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are always a hit during the holiday season and beyond. And this new toy from the brand sends the dolls to new heights. The mysterious magical bottle shakes, rocks, and lights up when they touch it. Once it opens, they can pull the lid back to send their Tot flying into the air. The fun doesn't stop there: They can repeat the process over and over again.

To celebrate Disney's 100th birthday, Target is launching an exclusive collection of retro Disney toys that have been reimagined for today, like this Ariel doll. Inspired by "The Little Mermaid," the doll comes dressed in an elevated version of the princess' classic blue look.

Bitzee is one of the most buzzed-about digital toys this year. Because unlike other virtual pets, this one allows them to touch and feel it. Each pet reacts to their swipes, tilts and touch. They'll feed and play with them and rock them to sleep to help them grow from baby to Super Bitzee.

They can take their Nerf battles to the next level with this blaster. It features two rapid alternating barrels that move back and forth, so they can send double the number of darts shooting towards their opponents.

Kids can channel their inner Mandalorian to create three different weapons in one: a Darksaber, an electro-bayonet and a vibro-blade. They can also use the connector to attach other Hasbro Lightsaber Forge pieces for endless possibilities.

Inspired by the "Lego DreamZzz" TV show, this building kit includes characters like Mrs. Castillo, Mateo and Zoey. There are two ways to build — they can accessorize the van with a moving tree, a spinning cactus and an opening treasure chest or put it into flying submarine mode and add the rocket and moving periscope accessories.

Last year, many parents were so excited to hear that Target was partnering with iconic toy company FAO Schwartz to bring shoppers new toys and in-store experiences. As part of the partnership, the retailer exclusively offers tons of classic FAO Schwartz toys, like this pottery wheel studio. Kids ages 8 and up can create containers, cups, creatures and more with this easy-to-use pottery set.

If you haven't noticed, beloved characters from movies and TV shows are a big trend in toys this year. For "Gabby’s Dollhouse" lovers, this toy is the perfect pick and we've spotted it on multiple hot toy lists this year. The 18-piece playset features a pool with a smoothie bar, a disco with a light-up disco ball and a photo booth, so they can create plenty of fun moments with the included Gabby Girl doll and MerCat figure.

Meet the new Furby! The fuzzy toy is back with plenty of upgraded features, like over 600 phrases, jokes and songs, cool dance moves and the ability to fully power down at the end of the day (if you know, you know).

My Puppy’s Home comes as a flat pack, which kids must put together to create the perfect home for their new furry friend. Once it's fully assembled, they can open the door to magically reveal their new Dalmatian pet puppy, who is playful and features tons of sounds and reactions.

The classic Super Mario Bros game has a new fun addition in this version: Wonder Flowers. The game-changing items trigger "spectacular moments," like pipes coming alive, enemy stampedes and more.

This fun new surprise toy comes from Moose Toys, the company behind the viral Magic Mixie toys. Kids will go through a series of steps and conduct an experiment, adding ingredients like the attack serum, roar rocks, fossil fragments and more to reveal one of two interactive reptile beasts!

Foster their imagination with this fun play set. They can sort play food items, stock the vending machine, then insert play coins and get pretend snacks, all while learning valuable skills.

They can serve up "ice cream" at any hour of the day thanks to this Play-Doh set. They'll create delicious pretend desserts using the soft serve machine and scooping station, decorate them with the sprinkle maker, tools and molds and then ring up customers at register.

The ultimate gift for young Hot Wheels collectors, this massive playset has four levels for them to race through. They can go through the car wash on the first floor before taking the elevator up to the second level for a side-by-side race. For epic stunts, they can take the cars up to the third floor to send them shooting through the loop or go all the way to the top to defeat the dragon.

For parents looking for a screen-free toy that provides hours of entertainment, Tonies is a great choice. Target's exclusive Paw Patrol bundle comes with a Skye figure. When they place her on top, they can hear a story about her latest mission to save Ace’s birthday surprise.

Toys aren't just for the kids! This Lego set is perfect for older teens or adults. History lovers can put together the pieces to build a detailed viking village with a blacksmith’s workshop, chieftain’s cabin and a watchtower.

Their dolls will have the home of their dreams with this three-story mansion, which stand at 30-inches tall. It comes with four true-to-size dolls and six fully furnished designer rooms for endless storytelling opportunities.

Speaking of dollhouses, this year's Barbie Dreamhouse is not to be missed. The deluxe house has the tallest slide in the series to date! And that's not all. It has more pet-friendly touches than ever before and 10 different indoor and outdoor play areas.

You'll be the coolest parent on the block if you give your kid a Nintendo Switch this year. The gaming device has been a top pick for the last few years and is featured on Target's list for 2023. It's designed for play at home or on the go, as they can connect it to the TV or use the system on its own.