Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's never too early to get started on your holiday shopping. And that's especially true this year, as TODAY reported that supply chain complications and toy shortages could lead to delays, making it harder for you to get your gifts in time for the big day. Experts are predicting that the hot holiday toys, like LOL Surprise Dolls and Lego kits, will be some of the first items to sell out.

All of that's to say, the sooner you start, the better. And Amazon is one of the first to hop on the early shopping wagon. The retailer released its "Toys We Love" list, revealing its picks for the hottest and most sought-after toys of the season. It's Amazon's biggest list yet, with more than 70 toys and games, and it includes brand new releases and longtime favorites for kids of all ages.

There are a lot of toys to sort through, but you can narrow it down by age and activity while you browse. To make it even easier, we're highlighting some of the top picks from Amazon's list, below. From toys that will teach kids valuable skills to games that make family nights more fun, here are some of the hottest gifts to shop this year.

Toys for toddlers

This jumbo plush toy comes compressed, so unboxing is part of the fun. Each one comes with exciting activities that your little one can do while they wait for their new friend to fully poof.

With stackable rings and sorting blocks, this bundle will help them develop hand-eye coordination and problem-solving skills.

Start your engines! Melissa and Doug's play steering wheel is complete with lights, sound effects and moving parts to keep their little hands and mind engaged.

Made for toddlers aged 18 months and older, this playset has an impressive 4.8-star rating from more than 9,600 reviews. They'll have so much fun taking care of all the animals on the miniature farm, which is the perfect size for small hands.

Is your tyke obsessed with trucks? Get them one of their own. This toy truck is made using environmentally-friendly materials and is BPA, phthalate and PVC-free so parents will love it too.

Toys for 3- to 5-year-olds

If your little one spends hours playing dress up with their friends, this set is the perfect gift. The 21-piece set includes skirts, tops and accessories that will help them look like their favorite princesses. The dresses fit sizes four to six.

Pre-order this animatronic toy now and it will ship later this year. The Child Animatronic Toy was one of the most sought-after gifts in 2020, and it repeatedly sold out. So you'll want to get this version as early as possible for the "Star Wars" lover in your life. When you place one of the snacks or accessories in its hand, it will react with animations and sound effects.

With the 18 magnetic squares and 12 triangles, they can make endless shapes and structures. Your kiddo can use their imagination to come up with their own creations or page through the included instruction booklet for inspiration.

Squeakee The Balloon Dog was another one of the top toys of 2020, and your little one will love getting the dinosaur version this year. The interactive toy stomps, chomps, dances, pops and inflates for hours of roarin' fun.

They can draw their favorite characters and animals like a pro with this light-up tracing pad. It comes with 10 tracing sheets, colored pencils and a graphite pencil to get them started.

Inspire their inner archaeologist with this Rock Tumbler Kit. They'll get real rough gemstones that they can polish and proudly display on their bookshelf or turn into jewelry with the included fasteners. The kit also comes with a learning guide, packed with cool facts about the gemstones.

Toys for 6- to 8-year-olds

Kids want to be just like their parents. And if they've been eyeing that smartwatch or fitness tracker you wear on your wrist, now you can give them one of their own. This version from Little Tikes has a calculator, stopwatch and alarm and can make funny faces and speak gibberish. It'll also keep track of their steps to help them stay active.

This is a gift that the whole family can appreciate. It's just like the Cards Against Humanity game that you know and love, but with kid-friendly cards that say things like "A big, wet kiss from Great Aunt Sharon," and "The dentist."

They'll have so much fun playing this game, they'll hardly even realize that they're learning valuable math skills. That is, until it comes time to put them to use later on. In the virtual game, which they can play on an iPad or Fire Tablet, they'll use addition and subtraction to brew potions and help dragons fly. Parents can adjust the difficulty, depending on skill level.

Kids age 7 and up can experiment with robotics and build their own wearable mechanical hand with this kit. They'll love connecting the 203 pieces to form the fully functional hand. But even more than that, they'll have a blast testing it out once it's built, picking up objects and controlling the fingers with the water-powered pistons.

With more than 11,000 five-star reviews from happy parents, grandparents and the like, you can rest assured that your little one will love unwrapping this fun Hot Wheels set. It has loops and crash zones that they can race through.

This is the ultimate gift for any LOL Surprise fan. There are more than 70 surprises packed into this playset. The box doubles as a movie set and they'll get 12 new dolls (including OMG fashion dolls, LOL Surprise dolls, Pets and Lil' Sisters) to unbox and play with.

Toys for 9-year-olds and older

This isn't your average jigsaw puzzle! Kids will put the 540 pieces together to form a 3D globe that they can display in their room for years to come. Each piece is numbered to make it easier to put together.

Iron Man fans can recreate scenes from the new TV series "What If...?" and bring some of their favorite Marvel moments to life with this building kit. It comes with Tony Stark, Valkyrie and The Watcher mini-figures and a cool Sakaarian Iron Man suit that transforms into a race car.

If you spent hours creating spirograph designs as a kid, you'll love watching your little one create their own drawings with this new and improved version of the classic toy. They can bring their creations to life thanks to the rotating light effects. The kit comes with pens, design wheels, the animator and a helpful guide to inspire their designs.

You'll have hours upon hours of family fun with this addictive board game. Suitable for kids age 10 and up, in the competitive game of wits and strategy, players will trade and acquire resources and build roads and settlements to win.

And if you're hoping to get started on shopping for the adults in your life, don't worry, your time is coming. According to CNBC, Amazon will be hosting a Holiday Beauty Haul event in October with a variety of products on sale, from fragrances to winter skin care essentials.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!