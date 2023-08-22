These are the hottest holiday toys of 2023, according to Walmart

While we’re not ready to let go of summer just yet, it doesn’t hurt to look ahead and start planning for the coming seasons — especially when it comes to your holiday shopping.

Because in our opinion, it’s never too early to starting grabbing gifts for everyone on your list. That way, by the time the holiday season rolls around, you can fully enjoy it without stressing about your shopping. Thankfully, for anyone buying for kids this season, Walmart just dropped its 2023 Top Toys List, which includes the most coveted toys of year and is ripe with inspiration for shoppers.

“The holiday season is just around the corner, and Walmart is ready to help our customers plan ahead and save even more for all the kids on their list,” Brittany Smith, Walmart U.S.’s vice president of toy merchandising shared in a release. “Like every year, Walmart is the place to find amazing deals on an incredible assortment of the most popular toys. Not to mention we offer our customers the easiest, most convenient ways to shop in stores and on Walmart.com, delivering a joyful toy shopping experience like only Walmart can.”

This year’s list, which includes 55 different toys, is divided into five sections: 25 under $25, blockbuster hits, hang up and hangout, ‘90s nostalgia and S.T.E.A.M. toys. And the toys range from classic picks, such as Barbie and Hot Wheels to new releases that you can preorder now.

Below, we’re sharing some of the top options from Walmart’s list.

Walmart 2023 top toys: Under $25

They can bring the Piñata Smashlings game to life with these cute plushies. Each one comes with a code that they can redeem to play the game digitally with their new friend.

Are they suddenly obsessed with the turtle brothers after watching the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie? They’ll love shredding with Leonardo with this cool action figure. It’s just $8 at Walmart, so it will make the perfect stocking stuffer!

Little fans of the the “Trolls” franchise can collect their favorite characters, including Poppy, Viva and Branch. Each one comes with two removable hair styles, along with shoes and accessories that are inspired by the movie. It's currently available for preorder.

Designed for kids ages 6 and older, this fun blaster from Nerf is said to have plenty of features that make it easy for little hands to use, including a lightweight design and a handle that requires only a small amount of pull force to operate.

This is Uno like you’ve never played it before! For competitive families that want to take the game to the next level, this version features tougher penalties and new rules, so players will be stacking, swapping and drawing even more cards.

Pop It!’s fidget toys are always a staple on the hot holiday toys lists. And this new toy from the brand is perfect for bringing on the go. The fun sensory game has three modes of game play, so they can try different challenges.

This little monkey will fit right on their finger, so they can bring it with them wherever they go! Each one is designed to have a different personality when they’re on or off your little one’s finger. Plus, they can feed, kiss, and pet them and the monkey will react by singing, laughing, showing love and more!

Kids can challenge their friends to epic dart wars with this shooter. It can hold up to 66 darts, so they’ll never run out of ammunition.

This Pokemon pack comes with two iconic characters, Charizard and Pikachu, and each one is dynamically posed and ready for battle!

Mario is ready to race! Inspired by the “Super Mario Bros” movie, kids can simply pull back the Mario Kart racer and send it zooming off.

This game will provide hours of fun for the whole family! Players will race to beat the timer as they tap the letters of the portable wheel and come up with related words for the various categories.

They can take on their next rescue adventure with their new buddy, Skye! The plush toy comes outfitted in her pink uniform, so she looks just like she does on the big screen.

Your hero-in-training will be slinging webs and saving the day in no time with this fun toy. They can load the glove with the included web fluid or the refillable water cartridge to blast their enemies.

Bluey toys are always a big hit with kids. And now, they can bring their favorite Australian pup to life with this interactive plush toy. When they press her tummy, she’ll say nine different phrases from the show and even sing the theme song!

Walmart 2023 Top Toys: Blockbuster hits

The next category on Walmarts list is “blockbuster hits,” and features so many fun toys inspired by some of the biggest movies. This Walmart exclusive “Jurassic World” “life size” baby dinosaur toy has a controller built into the handler’s glove so they can bring baby Blue to life.

Perfect for teens or even adult “Star Wars” fans, this 630-piece set allows them to build a highly detailed replica of Darth Vader’s Executor Super Star Destroyer. Once they’re done putting it together, they can display it on their bookshelf or desk.

Kids ages 18 months to 4 years old will love zooming around the house on this bumper cart. Don’t worry, parents, the car features a soft bumper to help protect your walls and furniture and only reaches speeds of up to one mile per hour.

Walmart 2023 Top Toys: Hang up and hang out

This play set comes with 18 pieces, including a Gabby Girl doll and MerCat figure, to inspire endless hours of fun. It even has a color changing swimming pool!

Remember Bratz dolls? The brand is celebrating the 20th anniversary of some of its most iconic dolls by recreating their original outfits from years ago. Dana comes with two outfits that they can mix and match with the included accessories.

If they’re not quite ready for a furry friend of their own, they can try their hand at taking care of a digital one first. Each Bitzee pet starts as a baby. As they feed and play with them, rock them to sleep, clean up after them and give them love, the pet will respond and grow.

Will they unleash the terror T-rex or the raging raptor? They need to conduct the experiment by adding the attack serum, roar rocks and more to find out which beast they’ll create. The fun doesn’t end when the experiment is over! They can reset the creator and go through the process again and again.

The Genie Lamp is the latest addition to the popular Magic Mixies toy family. Our team got a chance to try it out earlier this season, and even as 20-something-year-old adults, we had a blast playing with it.

“This was my first experience with the Magic Mixie, and all I can say is that I wish I had this toy as a kid!” social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo shared. “There were lots of fun twists and turns and it can definitely be fun for the whole family. It makes a great gift for kids and also adults who get to watch the Mixie come to life.”

The ultimate gift for Hot Wheels fans, this play set comes with two vehicles and has parking spots for more than 50, so they’ll have somewhere to store their entire collection. The garage has multiple levels. On the first, they can send their vehicles through the car wash before putting them in the elevator and going to the second or third floors to race or try their hand at stunts.

Walmart 2023 Top Toy: ‘90s nostalgia

Baby’s got beats! This play DJ table promises to inspire their imagination, help them learn fine motor skills and get them dancing with sounds and songs. It features three Smart Stages learning levels to keep the learning going even as they grow.

Hi Barbie! Welcome to the house of your dreams. This year’s version of the Dreamhouse has the tallest slide to date and features even more pet-friendly aspects than ever before. It has 10 different play areas and over 75 storytelling pieces, so they can spend countless hours creating stories and adventures with their favorite dolls.

Furbies are back! (Don’t worry, this one can be shut off.) This little creature can follow five commands: Dance Party, Copy Cat, Tell My Fortune, Let’s Chill and Lightshow. It also responds to hugs, pats on the head and shaking.

Walmart 2023 Top Toys: S.T.E.A.M.

The final category on Walmart’s list is S.T.E.A.M. toys (science, technology, engineering and math), which are made encourage critical thinking and creativity. With this toy, they’ll learn how to follow a “recipe” and whip up a cinnamon scented plushy new pal.

Your kid will be obsessed with going to the dentist after playing with this set. They can try their hand at cleanings, treat cavities, fit retainers and braces and learn what it takes to take proper care of teeth with all the included accessories.

Bring story time to life with this set. It comes with three classic stories — “The Poky Little Puppy,” “Tawny Scrawny Lion” and “The Saggy Baggy Elephant” — and projects them onto the wall and plays them out loud, so they can read along and learn how to recognize words.

Everybody do the Elmo slide! The 14-inch Elmo toy sings, sways, flaps his arms and glides from side to side to the “Elmo Slide” song. Kids can join in and dance along. Once they’re done dancing, they can play “Elmo says” and follow his directions.

Teens and adults can put together this Lego set to create a beautiful bouquet that will never wilt or die. The stems of each flower can be adjusted so you can create the perfect arrangement to display.