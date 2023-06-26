We got a sneak peek at Magic Mixies' newest toy — and it's pure fun

Whenever we hear about a new toy that hits the market, we can't help but think: Where was this when we were kids? Each year, brands debut new innovations that up the fun and wow factors to bring kids toys that we could only dream about all those years ago.

And perhaps the best example of that is the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron. The toy burst onto the scene two years ago in a cloud of magical mist and captivated both kids and adults with its interactive and mind-boggling features. And both the Cauldron and its successor, the Magical Misting Crystal Ball were without a doubt some of the hottest holiday toys of the last couple of years.

And now, the Magic Mixies parent brand Moose Toys is making all of our wishes come true because it is back with another enchanting innovation, the Magic Mixies Magic Lamp. And we got to be some of the first people to try it out.

Below, we have all the exclusive details about the new toy that's bound to be on every kid's wish list this year.

How does the Magic Mixies Magic Lamp work?

With its newest toy, Magic Mixies is bringing all the magical elements that people loved about the other iterations — the mist, the spell casting and the surprise factor — but this time around, it all happens with a magical lamp.

To start playing, after turning it on, kids will knock on the lamp and ring the "bell" to wake up and greet the Genie Mixie hidden inside. Then, they'll follow a series of instructions, which include rubbing the lamp, revealing a magical ring, watching the mist rise from the lamp, shaking it and saying the words "Magicus Mixus" to reveal their Genie Mixie.

When a few of our staffers gathered to try it out, the toy had all three of us twenty-something-year-olds in awe. There were plenty of smiles and gasps as we went through the process, and we were eager to find out how it worked afterward because the mist and the reveal really do feel like magic.

"As a fully grown adult, I had a blast following the lengthy instructions to reveal the Mixie," associate social media editor Dani Musacchio says. "I’m honestly impressed by this toy and can see why children find it 'magical.'"

"This was my first experience with the Magic Mixie, and all I can say is that I wish I had this toy as a kid!" added social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo. "There were lots of fun twists and turns and it can definitely be fun for the whole family. It makes a great gift for kids and also adults who get to watch the Mixie come to life."

The lamp is recommended for kids ages five to eight, though there are a lot of instructions to follow, so we imagine that it will require some parental assistance and guidance throughout the process.

Can you use Magic Mixies more than once?

One of the best things about the toy is that, just like with the Cauldron and Crystal Ball, the experience doesn't end after the first use. You can place the Mixie and ring back in the lamp and you should be able to go through the entire process multiple times before the mist effect starts to fade. And when that does happen, you can purchase mist refills. Kids can also place the lamp in "free play mode" and hide and reveal their Mixie or other toys again and again.

Plus, there's plenty of fun to be had with the Mixie all on its own! When they tap the ring against the Mixie's gem and make a wish, it will light up green or red to let them know if their wish has been granted or denied.

This new toy also allows kids to talk to their Mixie. When they speak to it, it will respond in its own language and they can even name it (when they hold its belly and say its name, it will repeat it back to them). And in true genie style, the Mixie can be balanced on the spout of the lamp or the ring in their hand.

The Magic Mixies Magic lamp will be available for preorder starting on July 1 and will retail for $64.99. In case you're shopping for a cool toy for your little one right now, below, you can find some of the brand's other popular toys, including the one that started it all, the Magical Misting Cauldron (which is still a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon).