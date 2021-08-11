Get ready for some backyard fun with these 6 must-have lawn games

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With fall looming right around the corner, it is important to squeeze in all of your favorite summer activities before the warm weather leaves us. That means hitting the beach, lounging by the pool and spending time with family and friends outside.

If you are wondering how you can make these outdoor activities more entertaining, there is a simple answer: lawn games. Whether you are kicking a ball or tossing a bean bag, nothing is more fun than tapping into your competitive spirit.

To help you achieve some backyard fun, lifestyle expert Meredith Sinclair shared with Hoda & Jenna six fun lawn games people of all ages can enjoy. Challenge your friends and family, make some memories and enjoy summer with these must-have products, from shuffleboard to giant Jenga.

This personalized picnic blanket is the perfect form of entertainment when lounging in the yard, on the beach or even in the park. The blanket features four classic board games including checkers, tic-tac-toe, dots and bullseye. One side of the blanket is a soft fleece while the other is a waterproof polyester shell. While game pieces are not included, you can use anything to play, from stones and seashells to toothpicks.

When it comes to giant Jenga, bigger really is better — and more fun! The starting height begins at 26 inches and can be stacked over five feet high. A total of 54 blocks are included in the set and each block is nearly 15 times larger than a classic Jenga block.

A fun and easy game for the whole family, this collapsible set is perfect for barbecues, picnics, parties and more. Compared to traditional boards, these are much easier to store and set up. To start playing the game, you simply have to unzip and slide in the fixing rod and you will be good to go in minutes.

Shuffleboard is a classic game that never goes out of style. The colorful shuffle zone is made of high-quality indoor and outdoor carpet with a non-skid back so it will always be secure. The set also comes with two wooden cues and 10 wooden pucks.

This inflatable soccer set brings backyard fun to the next level. When deflated, this set is easily portable so you can bring the active fun with you wherever you go. Along with the bright blue and orange goal, this set also comes with an inflatable soccer ball, a net and four ground stakes.

This game is best described as a kickball-volleyball hybrid, but it also goes by the names juggle battle and sepak takraw. The game is played by juggling the ball and passing it to your opponent without letting it bounce more than two times on your side. This set is portable and comes with a convenient carrying case.

