Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Listen, I'm a mom. I try to give my kids presents that will stimulate their brains and keep them busy for a good chunk of time. Usually, I fail miserably. But this year, brands are going all out to deliver tech toys that are sure to dazzle kids of all ages.

Here are some of the hottest gadgets and tech gifts for kids 2020.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling tech gifts for kids

Kids can now ask Alexa ANYTHING and parents can relax! This unit automatically filters explicit songs and enables mom and dad to set daily time limits and review activity.

A lot of these robot toys require app downloads to play. Not this one. It actually responds to movements and interacts with your hand motions. Plus, it is on sale right now!

This smartwatch is made for kids! They can take video and selfies, learn to tell time and feel like a grown-up.

At first glance, I wasn't sure this would be a winner. But, my 8-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son loved teaching this itty bitty owl to fly.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Kids will learn how to bring ideas to life in 3D. This award-winning product comes with a 3D printing pen and creations are not hot to touch, making it kid-friendly.

Best gadgets and tech gifts for kids

Love robots? Kids can program this guy for hours and rebuild it over and over again. Also, check out the new Lego Mindstorms EV3.

This is one of the bestsellers in Amazon's robotics category. Kids 5 and up can learn programming, complete activities and share their robot with family and friends.

Caveat: Skip this if you're not into screen time. But if you are, this game is a winner. It's lively, vibrant and totally engaging — plus, it can be played in solo or multiplayer modes on the Nintendo Switch.

This interactive bear comes to life with over 100 sound-and-motion combinations.

Kids love looking at things close-up, and the grosser the item, the better. This microscope is sturdy, it's easy to use and just wait until your kid can see a dead bug up close. Score!

Why buy a nightlight when your kiddo can build his or her own? Yes, this is one cool (and practical) toy.

This newest kit lets kids experience the world of VR. It's DIY and hands-on!

smART Pixelator allows kids to pixelate any design and build 2D and 3D projects by using Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-follow lights and a variety of creativity tools.

Party like a rock star with this next-level toy. You build it yourself and then customize how you want to play it. Best of all, as with Legos, the system is modular, meaning you can redo it as much as you want.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 19, 2017.