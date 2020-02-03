Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The best gifts for 8-year-olds help them engage in elaborate fantasy play and bury their noses in good books.

It's an age when children are developing their physical skills and social identities, and some may start to identify as “athletic” or "artistic," said Dr. Amanda Gummer, founder of Fundamentally Children, a toy testing and parent consulting company in the United Kingdom.

At the same time, 8-year-old boys and girls are becoming more physically adept, independent and sophisticated in their problem-solving. Imaginative play may now stretch over days or weeks and involve friends.

That means they’re ready for more complicated games and middle-grade novels, along with graphic novels and picture books. And as their writing and drawing skills improve, they'll want plenty of time with their own notebooks.

Bestselling gifts for 8-year-olds

This fun crafting activity has a useful end product — erasers to use in writing and art projects.

This kit will appeal to storytellers and Lego lovers alike.

Science is beautiful with this crystal-growing kit. It's a favorite of Marie Conti, the head of The Wetherill School in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, and a board member of the American Montessori Society.

This game of comparisons will be fun for years to come.

Eight-year-olds are developing the memory and fine motor skills needed to pull off magic tricks.

Best toy and game gifts for 8-year-olds

This instant camera will satisfy your photographer-in-training.

Dr. Gummer liked this hands-on, screen-free robot for beginning to learn about coding.

The puzzle cube is making a comeback. Choose between the original or an easier two-by-two cube, depending on the child's tolerance for frustration.

Aspiring wizards can practice their spells and get real feedback from this wand. You can also pair it with another wand for (harmless) wizard battle.

This drone responds to hand movements instead of a remote and helps develop hand-eye coordination.

Collectibles like these can be important for kids who are developing a sense of group belonging, Dr. Gummer said.

According to Dr. Gummer, 8-year-olds like playing in groups and are better at working together, than when they were younger, so collaborative activities like baking may appeal.

Sports equipment lets kids engage in competition, which is important at this age. "Learning to lose and win is an important skill to gain," Dr. Gummer said.

Your 8-year-old's writing and drawing tools get a stylish upgrade with reversible flip sequins.

"Playing family board games with children is a great, pressure-free way of keeping those lines of communication open," Dr. Gummer said.

Combine your 8-year-old's developing music skills with a social activity like karaoke.

Looking for a Barbie without the baggage? These dolls can be styled in any number of ways and are more anatomically realistic.

Best kit gifts for 8-year-olds

As fine motor skills progress, "move away from prescriptive arts and crafts to more free-form activities such as clay modeling or simply a sketchbook and some pencils," Dr. Gummer said.

This marble run kit builds STEM skills for children 8 and up.

Star Wars fans can build their own droids and then program them using basic coding.

Bring homemade sculptures to life with dough that conducts electricity.

Best book gifts for 8-year-olds

In this bestselling graphic novel, Telgemeier recounts her childhood anxiety in a way that will resonate with any 8-year-old.

Ready to go full Potter? This boxed set features beautiful new covers by Brian Selznick, or try the illustrated collection.

Eight-year-olds should read a mix of fiction and nonfiction, and this picture book biography is a touching, fresh look at a writer they know well.

Adam Gidwitz's new series for young readers sets children on fantastic adventures to save mythical creatures. "When kids find a series they like, that’s something they can practice with," said Nina Lindsay, president of the Association for Library Service to Children.

Put your 8-year-old's sleuthing skills to the test with these fun logic puzzles.

Graphic novels are a great tool for developing readers as they use pictures to boost comprehension. "It engages literacy in a different way. All reading is good reading," Lindsay said.

Amara wants to explore her family history in Harlem in this middle-grade story about a fish finding water.

Kate DiCamillo's three-book series is now complete, or you can buy the latest, "Beverly, Right Here" separately.

This book is not just full of jokes — it teaches kids rules for creating their own. A true gift for any young comedian.

The beloved series by Ann M. Martin has been updated into graphic novels by Raina Telgemeier and Gale Galligan. An original Baby-Sitters Club retro collection is also available.

This highly relatable graphic novel follow-up to “Real Friends” follows Shannon’s ups and downs as she tries to fit in at school.

