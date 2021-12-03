Lisa Tolin
Lisa Tolin (she/her) is head of special projects for TODAY Digital. She is also a picture book author. Previously, she was the supervising health editor for NBC News Digital, and held various roles for The Associated Press, including East Coast lifestyle and entertainment editor. Her debut picture book, How to Be a Rock Star, illustrated by Daniel Duncan, publishes in 2022.
