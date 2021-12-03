IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lisa Tolin

Lisa Tolin (she/her) is head of special projects for TODAY Digital. She is also a picture book author. Previously, she was the supervising health editor for NBC News Digital, and held various roles for The Associated Press, including East Coast lifestyle and entertainment editor. Her debut picture book, How to Be a Rock Star, illustrated by Daniel Duncan, publishes in 2022.

Lisa Tolin (she/her) is head of special projects for TODAY Digital. She is also a picture book author. Previously, she was the supervising health editor for NBC News Digital, and held various roles for The Associated Press, including East Coast lifestyle and entertainment editor. Her debut picture book, How to Be a Rock Star, illustrated by Daniel Duncan, publishes in 2022.

Latest from Lisa Tolin

today

/

Gift Guides

1d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

42 best gifts for 5-year-olds in 2021

As they move to big-kid territory, the 5-year-olds you love will cherish these presents.

today

/

Gift Guides

1d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

40 best gifts for 8-year-old boys and girls in 2021

Your third-grader will love these expert-approved presents.

today

/

TV

9d ago

today

/

TV

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in 2021

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back and ready to celebrate in 2021.

today

/

Gift Guides

11d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

40 gifts that every 6-year-old wants to unwrap this year

Make their day with these great presents!

today

/

Gift Guides

15d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

46 incredible gifts that'll capture your 4-year-old's imagination

These presents are perfect for your developing preschooler.

today

/

Gift Guides

15d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

47 best gifts and toys for 3-year-olds in 2021

Know a 3-year-old who has some ideas of their own? These are the presents that'll help their imagination grow.

today

/

News

22d ago

today

/

News

Meet Gunner! TODAY fans helped pick this sweet service dog's name

This shelter dog could make a huge difference in a veteran's life

today

/

Gift Guides

25d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

40 best gifts and toys for 1-year-olds in 2021

These toys and books are targeted for the skills 1-year-olds are currently developing.

today

/

Beijing Olympics

25d ago

today

/

Beijing Olympics

What you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

The next Olympics is sooner than you think.

today

/

Gift Guides

26d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

40 best gifts and toys for 7-year-olds in 2021

The kid in your life will love these expert-approved presents.

today

/

Gift Guides

29d ago

today

/

Gift Guides

39 best toys and gifts for 2-year-olds in 2021, according to experts

These toys will help your little ones grow new skills and help parents get through the 'terrible twos.'