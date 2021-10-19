17 viral TikTok products that make great holiday gifts in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

TikTok is the social media platform that took 2020 and 2021 by storm. If you have someone in your family who is obsessed with trending and viral products they’ve found on TikTok but don’t have the app yourself to find them, you’re in luck. The Shop TODAY team has been making a list and checking it twice to keep up with the hottest holiday gift-giving trends on TikTok.

We’ve found everything from dresses that can’t be kept in stock, viral beauty products, cozy home goods, and games that everyone can enjoy. Just be sure to snatch these gifts up early, because the more viral they become, the less likely you are to get them for your TikTokker.

Best TikTok fashion gifts

The Halara Everyday 2-in-1 Activity Dress-Wannabe has gone viral on TikTok, with fans of the dress saying how soft the fabric is and how well the dress fits multiple body types. We love it because of the integrated shorts that also have pockets.

This is another Halara product getting a lot of buzz. The dress comes in dark green and wine red, which makes it perfect for holiday parties or family get-togethers. Loads of influencers are showing their favorite styles in velvet for the season.

Sunloops are a favorite accessory on TikTok. The customizable sunglasses allow you to pick the frame color, chain color and decorative charm that will dangle like an earring from the glasses. Sunloops also bring a fun retro vibe to any outfit your TikTok lover may be putting together.

Best Tiktok wellness and beauty gifts

Forget the hot tools that can ruin your hair. RobeCurls have amassed thousands of views on TikTok, making it one of the best beauty gifts you can give this year. The Curling Headband creates heatless curls or waves while sleeping. All your TikTok lover has to do is wrap their hair around the headband and let it sit for a few hours, then unwrap their hair for perfect curls.

With over 4.3 million views on #Nuderma, the NuDerma Portable Handheld High Frequency Skin Therapy Wand Machine is a TikTok beauty best seller. It comes with four attachments to help a variety of skin issues, from blemishes to wrinkles.

One product that’s gaining popularity as people look for planners and journals that can lead them into 2022 is The Maniscripting Journal Box Set. The 90-day journal helps people define clear goals with writing prompts to allow you to become a better version of yourself. The set includes a hardcover journal, higher self aura mist, a clear quartz crystal wand point, and a gold crystal engraved pen.

Fenty Beauty is constantly going viral on TikTok, thanks to its large, inclusive color collections that match almost every skin tone. One product that TikTok beauty gurus can’t get enough of is this makeup essential that brightens the under-eye area for a no-make-up look that instantly lifts your entire face from drab to fab after long nights out with friends or holiday parties that run a little later than expected.

Glow Recipe is a TikTok beauty favorite, especially this sleeping mask with watermelon and hyaluronic acid to exfoliate and refine the look of pores. TikTokkers often boast about how great their skin looks after using it for a few days.

Best TikTok home and kitchen gifts

After going viral on TikTok with captions like “TikTok made me buy it,” we finally understand the hype behind the Brümate Hopsulator Slim. The triple-insulated, stainless-steel can cooler is specifically designed for 12-ounce slim cans, like those for hard seltzers.

With over 1.4 million likes on TikTok, Big Blankets from Big Blanket Co is a rapidly growing gift trend. The blankets are 10’ x 10’, making them big enough to snuggle under with your significant other or dog and still have plenty of extra room. The Original Stretch Blanket comes in over 20 colors, which makes this a must-get gift for anyone who loves to be cozy at home.

Milk frothers continue to make waves on TikTok as people get more and more creative with their morning coffee or afternoon pick-me-up. The Zulay Original Milk Frother has over 63,000 4- and 5-star reviews on Amazon. Snag this for your coffee-obsessed family member or friend.

Best TikTok tech gifts

This gift is proof that TikTok can make almost anything a viral sensation, including tiny vacuum cleaners. This desktop vacuum cleaner is battery operated and can run for 90 minutes before needing to change the batteries. This gift is perfect for anyone who works from home and snacks at their desk, someone who has a large vanity that gets hair and glitter strewn across it, or the person in your family who likes everything to be neat and tidy.

Skin-care mini fridges took over TikTok this summer. The mini fridge can hold quite a few beauty and skin-care products, like serum jars and under-eye patches. This particular model can be powered by a traditional plug or a USB port, making it convenient for small spaces like a dorm or apartment.

Friendship Lamps have amassed over 1 million likes and 105K followers on TikTok. This trending gift allows you to stay connected to friends and family through light and color. You and one other person get a set of lamps to use. When someone is thinking of you, they can tap their lamp and yours will change to the color of their choice. Many people create a color code to indicate what they are thinking as the lamps change color.

Best unique TikTok gifts

If you’re looking for a useful gift that’s gone viral on TikTok, consider the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool. The device uses suction to remove the irritants that cause bug bites to swell and itch. While it’s not the most glamorous gift, it’s likely going to be a favorite after your loved one uses it once.

Clear milk carton water bottles have been trending on TikTok lately with people using them for everything from water to boba tea. Each bottle is able to be customized with favorite stickers or drawings.

Popdarts went viral on TikTok with 23 million views. The game uses suction darts that stick to any smooth surface, like countertops, windows and glass doors. The package includes one orange target, three green Popdarts and three blue Popdarts. When playing, the person who gets the closest to the orange target gets three points, and every other Popdart that sticks is one point.