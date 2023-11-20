These are the best stocking stuffers, according to Shop TODAY editors — picks start at $7

At Shop TODAY, we think about holiday gifting all year long. That means when Magic Mixies, one of the hottest holiday toy brands, launched its new genie lamp this June, we were already adding it to our mental list of gifts we love. So, it’s safe to say that we take everything from luxury gifts to stocking stuffers under $10 very seriously.

Lucky for you, we want to share the wealth of our gift giving research, and rounded up the best stocking stuffers we have gifted, received or wish listed over the years. From stocking stuffers for kids to tech gifts small enough to fit in a stocking, these picks are perfect for everyone on your list.

Best stocking stuffers, according to editors

These makeup wipes have become a stocking stuffer staple in editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger’s house, which means she looks forward to receiving them every year. “They’re one of those products you just don’t think to buy for yourself,” she says. “And Mom knows best...she knows I’m not buying them for myself.”

Bracelet stacks are having their moment, and Hoeger likes these classic thread bracelets “because they’re a no-frills addition to any bracelet stack!” Since its inception, the brand has partnered with more than 300 charities, meaning your gift will give back.

For as long as I can remember, my parents have put Lindt milk chocolate truffles in my stocking. With its silky interior and rich flavor, it’s one of my favorite truffles on the market — perhaps tied only to Ferrero Rocher — so I savor each one.

Searching for a gift for a gardener? Whether they’re an amateur or an expert, they’ll love this mini bonsai kit. Deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler’s boyfriend has always wanted a bonsai tree, so she’s putting it in his stocking. “Seems cute and easy,” she says. “And the package is so small, it easily fits in a stocking,”

SEO editor Amanda Fama used to have a stick-on wallet and says, “it was so convenient while trying to find my cash or subway card in a rush.” She recommends this style because it has a snap closure and multiple pockets.

Lip balm is a necessity for Fama especially during the winter months, so she has this lip balm holder keychain on her wish list. “One of these keychain holders would make it so much easier to find my Chapstick in an instant,” she says. “These ones in particular are built with tight elastic sleeves that can fit a variety of different lip balms, which is nice.”

Shop TODAY intern Domonique Tolliver has “a nasty habit of losing the paper, rectangle bookmarks you get from bookstores,” so she has this adorable bookmark on her wish list. You can customize it with your initial, birth month flower and preferred scent, making it the perfect personalized gift.

Associate social media editor Dani Musacchio says she is “a big fan of Tony’s Chocoloney’s chocolate bars.” This bar combines 51% dark chocolate and candy canes.

Musacchio recommends this candle lighter for any candle lover. The gadget has a 360-degree rotatable neck that they can shift as their candle burns with time.

Commerce photo editor Kara Birnbaum gifted her co-worker this retractable lint roller because it's “so convenient to have as someone who is a cat owner.” When not in use, the lint roller contracts into a compact cylinder.

Shopping for someone with a sweet tooth who is also gluten-free? Stuff their stocking with these gluten-free glazed donuts. Social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo says these are the “perfect sweet treat for gluten-free people that can’t have a lot of the normal holiday treats!”

Finding gifts for home chefs can be tricky, especially when it seems like they already have everything in their kitchen. “I always really love gifting hot sauces you typically wouldn’t find in a supermarket during the holidays,” senior editor Jess Bender says. “I tried this zippy, zesty one at a hot sauce convention a while back and everyone who’s had it LOVES it.”

If you’re shopping for someone who has a creative side, consider grabbing this Lego stocking stuffer. Bender “can’t get over how cute some of these Lego sets are nowadays,” and says, “I’ll probably give this to myself, if I’m being totally honest.”

Glossier just dropped two limited edition Balm Dotcom lip balms — hot cocoa and cookie butter. Musacchio says they’re “so cute and make the perfect stocking stuffer.”

PSA: While the cookie butter flavor is sold out, you can still grab the hot cocoa flavor.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves to make sweet treats or loves to eat them, this sweet plushie will be a winner in their stocking. “I grabbed this sweet little Jellycat for my dad’s WFH setup because he loves lemon meringue pie,” Bender says.

The holidays are a great time for a little at-home spa time, and this bestsellers nail polish kit is the perfect excuse for a little self-care. “At the Hoeger household, especially as my sister and I have gotten older, stockings are for self-care,” Hoeger says. “I can almost always expect a nail polish pack.”

Receiving Christmas ornaments as a gift is an excuse to start the Christmas countdown again as soon as the holidays end. Commerce editor Vivien Moon saw adorable personalized ornaments at a Petco event and plans to gift them to all her friends.

“I received a pair of leather touchscreen gloves for Christmas once, and I use them every year,” Fama says. She recommends this cozy pair because it works with a touch screen, Plus, she says it’s “a bonus if they’re chic like these.”

After thinking about the best gifts to give, it’s time to start thinking about New Year's resolutions. Associate editor Emma Stessman is ahead of the game — “I would looove to get some liquid IV packs in my stocking,” she says. “Help me get an early start on my annual resolution to be better about hydration.”

Bender wants you to “never underestimate the power of shower steamers!” She’s putting these lavender essential oil shower steamers in her mom’s stocking to help her unwind after a stressful few months.

We all know a coffee lover who would love to have some extra cash to help fund their caffeine addiction. “Starbucks or Dunkin ‘ gift cards are another staple that manages to find their way into our stockings every year,” Hoeger says.

Birnbaum and Moon both recommend these Forever Eye Masks that actually last (almost) forever. “I love those reusable Dieux eye masks,” Moon says. “I’ve had mine for like two years now.” The brand says the masks are best for boosting hydration and plumping fine lines.

Fama had a mug warmer for her work-from-home setup and says, “It truly elevated my coffee-drinking experience every morning.” She recommends adding this option to a stocking because it’s compact and “perfect for coffee lovers who take their time sipping.”

Finding the best gift for your mom can be tricky, but gifting her a travel-sized version of her favorite scent is a great option.

“Light Blue is my mom’s favorite perfume, and I gifted her this travel bottle last year for Christmas. It’s the perfect size to keep in your purse, and I’m hoping to receive one of my own soon!” Fama says.

We all know someone who’s phone is always dying, and sometimes it’s ourselves, present company included. For Deabler, it’s her sister who she is planning to gift this portable charger. She says it “works really well” and is “small, compact [and] easily fits in a stocking.”

This versatile pencil set can be used on eyes, lips and cheeks. I love using the brown- and champagne-colored pencils to accentuate the inner corner of my eyes and the rosy-colored pencil to line my lips. Plus, it comes in an adorable little case that makes it easy to slip in any teen's stocking.

Bender would love to restock her matcha-loving boyfriend’s tea stash with this Ippodo tin “that he’s loved in the past." This tin includes about 20 servings of matcha, according to the brand.

For Stessman, socks are something she hates “spending money on” but she finds “having good pairs makes such a big difference.” Last Christmas, she received these socks and loves them. “They don’t slip, are comfortable and I haven’t had any issues with blisters while wearing them,” she says.

Tolliver bought this set on the journey to find her new winter scent. “I’ve been wearing one scent a day to figure out which full-size bottle I want to commit to,” she says. “I think sets like these are great for people who want to get into fragrances but don’t know where to start.”

After the holidays end, there are still many months of winter for burning your favorite candles. “This cardamom chestnut scent has been haunting me ever since I whiffed it,” Bender says. “So I’m looking forward for somebody to give this to me — hint hint for anyone in my life reading this.”