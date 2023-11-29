As a writer, I sit in front of my computer for up to 10 hours a day, which is one of the reasons my eyes often feel tired and dry. Recently, a publicist at a beauty company sent me a product to help ease these symptoms: the MyKirei by KAO Soothing Steam Eye Mask. It's a disposable mask that promises to relieve eye strain from blue light exposure and release tension in the eye area through a mineral-based steam. This wasn’t the first time I experimented with an eye mask — I’ve tried gel-based ones that you store in the freezer, along with others filled with small beads that require time in the microwave. But this mask is different — it doesn’t need a cooling or heating element to work.

Heated eye masks are nothing new if you live in Japan, where warm compresses have been used for centuries to help battle fatigue. In fact, a study in the National Library of Medicine showed patients who suffered from dry eye symptoms — such as itchy and watery eyes — displayed improvement after using a heated mask. This particular mask was inspired by Onsens, natural hot springs found throughout Japanese forests. And according to Alexis Young, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, it does have some legitimate skin benefits. “A heated eye mask can help increase blood supply to the skin by dilating blood vessels, temporarily plumping up the skin and making it thicker, brighter and smoother,” she says. And then there’s this: dark circles around the eyes are due to a loss of volume, which makes the underlying vessels more visible. “If the skin is temporarily volumized by increased blood flow and hydration, the dark circles will improve,” notes Dr. Young. “The moist heat can also help minimize the appearance of puffiness, commonly associated with tired eyes.”

So, how does it work?

“Inside the porous fabric is a flexible sheet of iron that produces heat as soon as it’s exposed to the oxygen in the air,” explains Judy Rowand, an associate director at KAO’s Research Lab. “The mask also contains an activated carbon to help evenly distribute water and oxygen for a more sustained reaction.” I find the best time to enjoy the mask is at night, after removing any makeup and contact lenses. Once a week, I’ll rip open the pouch containing a single mask and slip the holes on the sides over my ears. In full transparency, it’s not the prettiest of masks, in fact it actually looks and feels like a panty liner. The mask heats up within a couple of minutes and reaches maximum heat in about ten minutes, and the steam created by the mask is not visible. The temperature never gets uncomfortably hot but is warm enough so it feels like it’s working.

Courtesy Colleen Sullivan

The mask is unbelievably relaxing

I prefer to maximize my mask experience by setting the mood — I’ll ask Alexa to play spa music and turn off the lights in my bedroom. My husband Marc, who is also a fan, finds the relaxing woody and citrus Hinoki scent — which is extracted from Japanese cypress trees — helps him fall asleep faster. In fact, there have been nights when I’ve had to remove his mask once he’s dozed off. After about twenty to thirty minutes, the mask returns to room temperature and can be removed.

Dr. Young suggests applying a thick layer of moisturizer afterwards to help maintain the skin’s hydration levels. I notice my eyes are sometimes blurry after using, but Dr. Young shares this is due to the increased blood flow, is temporary and is nothing to be concerned about. And although this product is vegan-friendly and paraben- and PABA-free, Dr. Young cautions the fragrance could be irritating for those with allergies. “Eyelid skin is the most sensitive skin on the body so someone with fragrance allergies may want to avoid this product,” she says.

Bottom line: I love a good mask and I hate a bad one. This one falls in the former category as it fully covers my eyes and because the innovative ear wrap design holds the mask in place. I also love how lightweight it is and that I can literally slip it in my pocket and take it on a plane for some R&R during a flight. At the end of my interview, Dr. Young reminded me that anything that forces you to close your eyes will lessen eye strain by reducing the use of your ocular muscles. And at $3 a mask (they come in a box of 5 for $15), this mini spa moment is worth every penny.