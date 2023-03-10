So many brands are having sleep sales right now — we found bedroom upgrades starting at $9

Let's face it, we could all stand to improve our sleep routines. Whether that means getting to bed earlier or creating a more ideal environment for rest, we all have an area that we want to work on.

Thankfully, the week of March 12 to 18 is the National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week, which is dedicated to recognizing sleep as a crucial part of your health and highlighting best practices. It also just so happens to be the time when many sleep brands, from Casper to Nectar Sleep, host big sales, discounting all kinds of bedroom essentials — meaning that it's a great time to upgrade your routine. (Especially considering we'll be losing an hour of sleep when daylight saving time starts on Sunday, March 12.)

Many of these sales have already started ahead of the weekend. So whether you need a new mattress, a set of pillows or are hoping to refresh your bedding before spring, we rounded up some of the best sleep deals that you can shop now.

Sleep Week bedding deals

You can score more than 30% off this pillowcase, which is currently the No. 1 bestselling pillowcase on Amazon. The silky satin fabric is said to protect your skin and hair from scratches, creases and tugging to help boost your beauty sleep.

You can score this sheet set for under $16 right now — that's less than your average dinner order! The price is especially impressive, considering that the four-piece set has more than 101,000 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers. Made from a microfiber material, they're designed to be smooth, soft and fade- and shrink-resistant.

Described as being breathable, moisture-wicking and silky to the touch, these sheets provide luxury feel at an affordable price point (and even more affordable right now, since they're on sale).

Weighted blankets are said to help relieve anxiety and boost relaxation, and you can score this model for nearly 40% to boost your sleep. It comes in a variety of weights, ranging from 10 to 25 pounds. Experts saying that looking for one that's 5 to 10 percent of your body weight is ideal.

If you're looking for something that will fit your laid-back bedroom aesthetic, this weighted blanket has a chic, hand-kit look. Thanks to Brooklyn Bedding's sale, you can get it for 25% off when you use the code WINTER25.

Brooklinen is celebrating Sleep Week with a big site-wide 20% off sale. The brand's core sheet set is said to be perfect for hot sleepers, due to its cool and crisp percale weave.

Sleep Week pillow deals

You can snag this pillow set for just under $25. The brand says that they're great for sleepers of all types, from the stomach to back sleepers, and can be easily shaped to provide support and comfort where you need it most.

This pillow from Royal Therapy has a gentle slope on each end — with one being higher than the other — so you can choose the side that best suits your preferred sleeping position. Plus, it has an additional memory foam layer that you can keep in or remove for customizable comfort.

Don't be fooled by the unconventional look of this cube-shaped pillow, one Shop TODAY writer said that it's surprisingly comfortable. The shape is said to be great for side sleepers, as it may help with keeping your spine aligned as you sleep.

Sleep Week sleep accessory deals

If you're a light sleeper, even the smallest bit of light from your alarm clock or TV is enough to keep you tossing and turning at night. This sleep mask has a 3D ergonomic design, that is said to snugly fit on your face to block out all surrounding light. It also has memory foam cushioning around the eyes for added comfort.

If a snoring partner or noisy neighbors are what's preventing you from falling asleep, try these top-rated ear plugs. They have a soft silicone design that's made to fit snugly in your ear to block out noise. According to the brand, they can also be used for concerts, travel and more.

Say goodbye to your blaring alarm clock! This gadget is designed to wake you up with gradually increasing light, for a more gentle morning wake-up call. You can choose between seven different light colors, and if you need some noise to get you out of bed, there are also seven natural sounds that you can set to play.

Sleep Week mattress deals

While President's Day weekend in February brought plenty of deals on mattresses, one expert previously told us that there tends to be a pretty big lull in mattress sales from now until Memorial Day weekend. But if you can't wait that long, there happens to be a ton of good deals happening right now. For example, we found this bestselling mattress for less than $200. It's made with a memorial foam material that is infused with green tea and ActivCharcoal, which absorbs moisture, the brand says.

Nectar Sleep is hosting a huge March Mattress Markdown event, so you can score 33% off everything on its site. This memory foam mattress boasts a cooling cover, a layer of plush gel-infused memory foam and a stable base layer, to give you the perfect foundation for sleep.

Brooklyn Bedding's End of Winter Sale ends on March 14. Before then, you can score up to 50% off mattresses and 25% off everything else on the site when you use the code WINTER25 at checkout. The hybrid mattress is said to combine individually-encased coils and high-quality memory and Variflex foam to give you the best of both worlds.

When it comes to mattress-in-a-box brands, Casper tends to be a top choice. And if you've been thinking about investing in one of the company's comfortable mattresses, now is a great time to do it. Casper is hosting a big Daylight Saving Sale, so you can score up to $1,250 off bed bundles. This bestselling bundle comes with an Original Mattress, The Foundation box spring and a waterproof mattress protector, giving you everything you need to complete your new setup.

If you're looking for a good, basic mattress that won't cost you an arm and a leg, consider this one, which starts at just $99 right now. The hybrid option is said to be durable, comfortable and supportive.

Tuft & Needle is giving shoppers the chance to score up to $470 off one of its mattresses. The brand's Original Mattress is designed to comfortably fit with most frames to fit right into your sleep setup. Plus, along with cooling functions, it features Tuft & Needle's Adaptive Foam, which is said to provide pressure relief where you need it the most.