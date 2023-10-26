Are you using the right face wash for your dry skin? Derms share top picks and what to look for

What to look for | Expert recs | FAQs | Meet the derms
If you have dry skin, then you know first-hand the struggle that is finding a face wash that doesn’t make the situation worse. Unfortunately, many cleansers on the market still contain harsh ingredients (like surfactants) that strip the skin of its natural oils, which can make it cumbersome to find effective formulas that don’t leave dry skin feeling even drier.
The good news is, brands are finally starting to step up their game when it comes to catering to dry skin types. When facing down the aisle, the key is just knowing what ingredients to look for — and which types of formulas to avoid at all costs.
Here, with insight from three board-certified dermatologists, we’re breaking down what you need to know about dry skin and how certain cleansers can help.
What should you look for in a cleanser for dry skin?
“A good cleanser removes dirt and excess oil from the skin while leaving the skin barrier intact,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Patricia Oyetakin. “Additionally, it maintains the normal acidic pH of the skin which also supports the skin barrier.”
When shopping for a cleanser for dry skin, Oyetakin recommends looking for formulas labeled with words like “hydrating,” “moisturizing,” “gentle” and “fragrance-free.” She also advises looking for cleansers that are free from harsh ingredients like sulfates or surfactants, strong fragrances and alcohol.
“Most cleansers for dry skin also have additional beneficial ingredients that retain moisture such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, lipids, glycerin, oat extracts and aloe vera,” she says.
Best face washes for dry skin, recommended by dermatologists
Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar
Size: 2.6 oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin
“For those who prefer a bar, this one effectively cleanses and washes away dirt without drying out the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. “It helps to replenish moisture loss unlike ordinary soaps that strip the skin of its natural oils.”
It’s uniquely formulated with a 1-to-4 moisturizing cream complex, which helps leave skin feeling soft, soothed and nourished. “It’s also fragrance-free, making it a good option for all skin types,” she adds.
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Size: 8 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin
This glycerin-infused face wash is a favorite of New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Robert Finney. “It’s one of the best for patients with sensitive skin and allergies,” he says. “Their entire product line has a focus on containing as few potential allergens as possible.”
It's also soap- and fragrance-free!
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Size: 20 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin, panthenol, niacinamide
This no-frills favorite is recommended by countless dermatologists for a reason. “Effective micellar technology gently removes dirt and makeup while keeping the barrier intact,” says Oyetakin. “The creamy formula is clinically proven to provide continuous hydration to protect against dryness.”
La Roche Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash
Size: 13.52 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, shea butter
Oyetakin loves this option for head-to-toe cleansing. “It’s packed with the infamous La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water, shea butter, glycerin and niacinamide,” she says. “I recommend this product a lot during the cold and drier months of the year, but it is great to use year-round and is also helpful for eczema-prone skin in children.”
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser
Size: 13.52 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, ceramides, panthenol
A go-to recommendation for Garshick, she says, “This fragrance-free, sulfate-free, soap-free milky cream cleanser removes excess oil and dirt without leading to dryness or irritation.”
She also calls out its key ingredients for their ability to help soothe and hydrate skin. Plus, it's oil-free so you won't have to worry about clogged pores.
Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser
Size: 16 fl oz | Key ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, shea butter, salicylic acid, lactic acid
“This cleanser is amazing!” raves Oyetakin. “It really does a fantastic job of leaving a clean feeling on the skin without leaving it tight and dry.”
It has a gentle lather and doesn’t leave you with that squeaky clean feeling, but still leaves skin refreshed and hydrated thanks to the inclusion of ceramides.
Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
Size: 5 fl oz | Key ingredients: Ceramides, prebiotics, postbiotics, colloidal oatmeal, avocado oil, glycerin, lavender extract, various fruit extracts
Specifically formulated to help maintain a healthy skin barrier, this creamy cleanser contains a powerful blend of ceramides, pre- and postbiotics, colloidal oatmeal and avocado oil to deeply nourish and soothe dry, sensitive skin types.
“It works to remove makeup while being gentle and won’t disrupt your skin’s natural pH,” says Garshick.
EltaMD Foaming Enzyme Facial Cleanser
Size: 7 fl oz | Key ingredients: Amino acids, bromelain (pineapple enzymes)
Oyetakin says if you’re looking for a real spa-like cleansing experience, you can’t go wrong with this nourishing formula. “When applied to damp skin, a thick rich foam forms, gently cleansing the skin and leaving you feeling clean and moisturized,” she explains.
Free from oil and pH-balanced, the soothing formula contains apple amino acids and the enzyme bromelain, which gently gets rid of impurities and build-up without irritating the skin, according to the brand.
Meet the experts
- Dr. Patricia Oyetakin, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist with over a dozen years of experience.
- Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist for MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. She has previously spoken with Shop TODAY about sunscreen sticks, hydrating skin care and lotions for dry skin.
- Dr. Robert Finney, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and hair loss expert based in New York City. He has previously shared insight about seasonal hair loss, mineral sunscreens and hyaluronic acid on hair.