Are you using the right face wash for your dry skin? Derms share top picks and what to look for

If you have dry skin, then you know first-hand the struggle that is finding a face wash that doesn’t make the situation worse. Unfortunately, many cleansers on the market still contain harsh ingredients (like surfactants) that strip the skin of its natural oils, which can make it cumbersome to find effective formulas that don’t leave dry skin feeling even drier.

The good news is, brands are finally starting to step up their game when it comes to catering to dry skin types. When facing down the aisle, the key is just knowing what ingredients to look for — and which types of formulas to avoid at all costs.

Here, with insight from three board-certified dermatologists, we’re breaking down what you need to know about dry skin and how certain cleansers can help.

What should you look for in a cleanser for dry skin?

“A good cleanser removes dirt and excess oil from the skin while leaving the skin barrier intact,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Patricia Oyetakin. “Additionally, it maintains the normal acidic pH of the skin which also supports the skin barrier.”

When shopping for a cleanser for dry skin, Oyetakin recommends looking for formulas labeled with words like “hydrating,” “moisturizing,” “gentle” and “fragrance-free.” She also advises looking for cleansers that are free from harsh ingredients like sulfates or surfactants, strong fragrances and alcohol.

“Most cleansers for dry skin also have additional beneficial ingredients that retain moisture such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, lipids, glycerin, oat extracts and aloe vera,” she says.

Best face washes for dry skin, recommended by dermatologists

Size: 2.6 oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin

“For those who prefer a bar, this one effectively cleanses and washes away dirt without drying out the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. “It helps to replenish moisture loss unlike ordinary soaps that strip the skin of its natural oils.”

It’s uniquely formulated with a 1-to-4 moisturizing cream complex, which helps leave skin feeling soft, soothed and nourished. “It’s also fragrance-free, making it a good option for all skin types,” she adds.

Size: 8 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin

This glycerin-infused face wash is a favorite of New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Robert Finney. “It’s one of the best for patients with sensitive skin and allergies,” he says. “Their entire product line has a focus on containing as few potential allergens as possible.”

It's also soap- and fragrance-free!

Size: 20 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin, panthenol, niacinamide

This no-frills favorite is recommended by countless dermatologists for a reason. “Effective micellar technology gently removes dirt and makeup while keeping the barrier intact,” says Oyetakin. “The creamy formula is clinically proven to provide continuous hydration to protect against dryness.”

Size: 13.52 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, shea butter

Oyetakin loves this option for head-to-toe cleansing. “It’s packed with the infamous La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water, shea butter, glycerin and niacinamide,” she says. “I recommend this product a lot during the cold and drier months of the year, but it is great to use year-round and is also helpful for eczema-prone skin in children.”

Size: 13.52 fl oz | Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, ceramides, panthenol

A go-to recommendation for Garshick, she says, “This fragrance-free, sulfate-free, soap-free milky cream cleanser removes excess oil and dirt without leading to dryness or irritation.”

She also calls out its key ingredients for their ability to help soothe and hydrate skin. Plus, it's oil-free so you won't have to worry about clogged pores.

Size: 16 fl oz | Key ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, shea butter, salicylic acid, lactic acid

“This cleanser is amazing!” raves Oyetakin. “It really does a fantastic job of leaving a clean feeling on the skin without leaving it tight and dry.”

It has a gentle lather and doesn’t leave you with that squeaky clean feeling, but still leaves skin refreshed and hydrated thanks to the inclusion of ceramides.

Size: 5 fl oz | Key ingredients: Ceramides, prebiotics, postbiotics, colloidal oatmeal, avocado oil, glycerin, lavender extract, various fruit extracts

Specifically formulated to help maintain a healthy skin barrier, this creamy cleanser contains a powerful blend of ceramides, pre- and postbiotics, colloidal oatmeal and avocado oil to deeply nourish and soothe dry, sensitive skin types.

“It works to remove makeup while being gentle and won’t disrupt your skin’s natural pH,” says Garshick.

Size: 7 fl oz | Key ingredients: Amino acids, bromelain (pineapple enzymes)

Oyetakin says if you’re looking for a real spa-like cleansing experience, you can’t go wrong with this nourishing formula. “When applied to damp skin, a thick rich foam forms, gently cleansing the skin and leaving you feeling clean and moisturized,” she explains.

Free from oil and pH-balanced, the soothing formula contains apple amino acids and the enzyme bromelain, which gently gets rid of impurities and build-up without irritating the skin, according to the brand.

Questions about face washes for dry skin, answered by derms What causes dry skin? Like most things in life, the answer here isn’t so cut and dry (pun intended). The reality is, many factors can contribute to dry, flaky skin, including but not limited to environment (such as cold temperatures and low humidity), harsh soaps, smoking, aging and so on. “These factors can leave the skin barrier compromised, which may increase moisture loss,” explains Garshick. Finney adds that many people with sensitive skin are also prone to dry skin. “Both internal and external causes can contribute to dryness,” he says. “Internally, there can be issues with the way the skin is formed — as seen in eczema — or the barrier can be damaged as a result of inflammation from conditions like acne, rosacea [and] seborrheic dermatitis. External [stressors] can come by way of over-cleansing, using ingredients that actively reduce oil or exfoliate.” The bottom line: When your skin barrier is compromised, whether the culprit is an external or internal factor, it’s going to lead to parched, dehydrated skin. Is face wash important when treating dry skin? The short answer: yes. “Cleansers remove excess sebum, old and shedding skin cells, dirt and harmful microbes from the face and body while leaving the skin barrier intact,” explains Oyetakin. “A good quality cleanser helps to maintain moisture and prevents irritation, and it also works to prepare your skin barrier for moisturization and other treatments.” Finney echoes these sentiments, adding, “If you have dry skin, it’s still important to cleanse because oil production and sloughing off dead skin cells can lead to clogged pores and acne, not to mention environmental factors such as dust/pollution leading to damage of skin cells.” However, if you have very sensitive skin, Finney says it’s not imperative to cleanse twice a day. “I will often tell patients to use a gentle cleanser in the evening followed by moisturizing cream to damp skin in the evening and just use water to rinse off in the morning prior to moisturizer and sunscreen.”

