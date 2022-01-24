According to experts, this soothing ingredient is vital for hair and scalp health

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Aloe vera products are summertime skin mainstay for its fantastic soothing powers, but we never thought about using them for anything else until we discovered more beauty lovers utilizing it as part of their hair care routines. (For starters, the hashtag #aloeverahairmask currently has almost 10 million views on TikTok alone.)

Naturally, we were instantly curious to know: What can aloe vera do for your hair? So we polled several hair experts to find out. And, just in case you're ready to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, we've also rounded up 11 aloe vera-infused products that are worthy of some space in your beauty cabinet.

Best aloe vera hair products, according to experts

Aloe vera does a great job of soothing and moisturizing skin, so it makes sense that it's also a known hair hydrator. "It can work wonders for your hair and scalp," celebrity hairstylist Michelle Cleveland told us.

If your locks could use some extra attention, this affordable deep repair shampoo that's formulated with aloe vera and royal jelly is worth a try, according to Cleveland. "It fends off frizz and shields damaged hair, leaving behind soft, shiny strands," she noted. It's also free of parabens and silicone!

Still not totally sure how aloe vera can benefit your hair care routine? We got cosmetic chemist Kelly Dobosto explain how it works its magic. "The pulp from aloe is about 98 percent water, 1 percent polysaccharides with the remainder consisting of small amounts of proteins, lipids, minerals and vitamins. Polysaccharides behave as humectants that can help hydrate the scalp and provide light conditioning to the hair," she said.

If you love to DIY, Cleveland told us you can use aloe vera in its raw form (the clear, watery gel on the inside of an aloe vera plant leaf), but if you're ready for instant satisfaction, the mane maven recommends trying this curl cream that adds an instant dose of hydration and locks in moisture.

Aloe vera hair masks have caused quite a fuss on social media, and for good reason, according to celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Korab. "Aloe vera has become a popular treatment for hair growth, dry hair and dry scalp. It also helps with dandruff relief, and the plant compounds also help promote healthier hair," she explained.

If you're ready to see what all the hype is about, Korab suggested trying this hair mask that tackles frizzy strands and split ends like a boss. "It has a super lightweight formula and can also be used as a daily conditioner, hair mask or a leave-on," she said. "It's a great option for all hair types."

Stephanie Brown, a New York City-based celebrity colorist at IGK Soho, tends to buy pure aloe vera online then uses it as a mask or styling product. When she feels like picking up a ready-made product, though, the hair expert gravitates towards this affordable shampoo that's particularly well-suited for sensitive scalps.

"It's good for all hair types and has calming effects for irritated scalps. It adds moisture and strength to hair, plus aloe vera also has UV protection, which is great for summer," she explained.

Celebrity hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein is a big fan of aloe vera as a hair care ingredient. "It's full of enzymes and minerals, and has major hydrating and moisturizing properties. It lends itself well to repairing damaged hair and nourishing dry hair," she said.

When asked for some of her aloe vera go-to products, the tress expert named this detangler that's also formulated with oat milk and green tea extract. All you have to do is spritz it through wet hair before air or blow drying and wait for it to unveil hydrated, shiny strands that are tangle-free.

Two of the hair experts TODAY polled named this mask as a great aloe vera-infused product worth trying. "It leaves hair feeling hydrated, soft and luxurious without weighing it down. It also helps tame frizz," Korab said.

The hair treatment is also formulated with hydrating glycerin and argan oil, and is a great option for dry, frizz-prone hair. "I love that it makes hair plump and healthy looking/feeling," Rubenstein said.

Looking for a hair care solution that's great for dry or damaged strands? This budget-friendly recommendation from Brown is a worthy contender. "It's very moisturizing and repairing. It keeps hair healthy, shiny and frizz-free," she said.

The mask is free of parabens and silicones and formulated with a mix of organic aloe vera and royal jelly. The price is also right!

Aloe vera is just one of three powerhouse ingredients in this calming lotion that helps treat itchy, flaky scalps. The other two power players are hydrating avocado oil and soothing eucalyptus, and when combined, the trifecta of ingredients creates pure magic, according to Brown.

"It isn’t greasy and it’s lightweight. It nourishes and has a cooling effect on the scalp," she revealed. The Mizani lotion works on multiple hair types, including curls, and is formulated without mineral oil, sulfates or silicones.

Korab is enamored with this vegan, cruelty-free mask that's free of sulfates, silicones, parabens and phthalates. "It has so many great benefits. It smoothes and deeply penetrates hair cuticles to reduce damage and deliver lasting strength," Korab said, noting that it also helps retain hair color.

The mask is suitable for all hair types and includes a potent combination of powerful ingredients like aloe vera, CBD, linseed oil and carrot root extract that deeply hydrate and calm strands.

Lilybeth Vargas, New York City-based extension and color specialist and founder of Duo Hair, filled us in on another benefit of aloe vera as a hair care ingredient. "Its essential amino acids and vitamins C, E and B12 help strengthen the hair. It acts like a great PH balancer by sealing the cuticles, leaving the hair feeling moisturized and appearing shinier," she said.

Vargas gave this calming cleanser her seal of approval and said it does a great job of soothing scalps from dry and itchy patches.

Talk about a multitasker! This 10-in-1 leave-in conditioner works overtime to control frizz, add shine and stop hair breakage — and that's really just the beginning. "It’s great for detangling, helps prevent split ends and leaves hair silky smooth," Vargas said.

The leave-in product boasts several hardworking ingredients including aloe vera, green tea leaf extract, silk amino acids and sunflower seed extract.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!