Create a luxurious spa experience at home with these 16 bath products

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're like me, every year ends with you reflecting on your experiences and realizing how little you took part in proper self-care, leading to dedicating one of your resolutions to do it more often...only to end up right back where you started come the following December.

But this year, I'm ready to buckle down on regular self-care routines in any way I can. While it's nice to dream about regular facials and massages, those appointments often take more time (and money) than I intend to spend. However, there's plenty that can be done to make self-care time- and budget-friendly, like creating a bath routine that optimizes rest and relaxation.

If you've thought about upgrading your bathing experience, you wouldn't be the only one. An increased interest in bath rituals was one of Pinterest's trend predictions for 2021. To help you curate a more luxurious experience that will bring a bit of much-needed R&R to the end of every day, we scoured the internet for the best skin care and bath products to treat yourself.

Bath products to create a self-care sanctuary at home

Want to take more than just wine with you into the shower? With this bathtub caddy tray that has over 17,000 verified five-star ratings, you can create the perfect setup every time. It has space for a book or tablet, phone, candle, drink and a snack. It even has extending sides for more space. It comes in seven colors so you can match it to your desired bathroom aesthetic.

Tired of less-than-spectacular water pressure? The right showerhead can make all the difference. According to the company's description, this three-speed option increases pressure by up to 200 percent and saves up to 30 percent more water than a traditional showerhead. The mineral beads in the handle act as a natural filtration system to provide you softer and more purified water.

Sometimes relaxing means sitting in the tub with a glass of wine by your side. Instead of having to reach over the side of the tub and putting your glass on the floor or balancing it on the ledge — where it could potentially fall, leaving you with more mess to clean up... definitely not relaxing — this wine holder is the perfect solution. It suctions right onto the tub so you can sip and replace freely.

Turn your bathtub into a soothing jacuzzi experience with this bubble massage mat. Seriously! It massages, creates bubbles and even has a built-in heater, perfect for the colder months. While the built-in heater won't heat up cold water, it can help maintain the warm temperature, according to the brand.

Once you've got most of the goodies you need to upgrade your bath experience, it's time to get in and...you're left leaning against the cold porcelain. Not ideal. A bath pillow will provide support to your back and neck so you can take the phrase "sit back and relax" literally. Fortunately, we've got you covered with Amazon's bestselling pick from Gorilla Grip with almost 10,000 five-star ratings.

No bath time relaxation ritual is complete without a candle, of course! This cleverly named pick from FORVR Mood has notes of hazelnut coffee and vanilla that will help you step out of the bath feeling rejuvenated and re-energized.

Skin care products to create a self-care sanctuary at home

Face masks are usually the first thing people think of when it comes to at-home self care since they're quick, cost-effective and easy. Providing extra hydration to your skin is always appreciated, especially during the winter months when dehydrated skin is a common occurrence.

Follow up your face mask with these highly-rated under eye masks. They have hyaluronic acid, peptides, squalene and rose water to help delay signs of stress and aging.

Don't be fooled — this isn't the kind of tea you drink. This bath tea is designed to "elicit a sense of hope, abundance, beauty and joy," according to the brand's description, made up of calendula, rose and ginger. According to the data fueling Pinterest's 2021 trend predictions, "full moon bath ritual" saw a 90 percent increase year over year. You can find this bath tea in other moon phase combinations like new moon, waxing moon and waning moon.

Moon Bath's guide to using their bath teas includes steeping them in a French press to start. It usually comes with the Moon Bath logo engraved into the glass and can be used for coffee needs during the day and bath teas at night.

Sooth your muscles with this salt soak comprised with Himalayan salt, dead sea salt and sunflower oil. Scent notes feature fresh citrus, heliotrope, dry amber, calming rose and vanilla.

If you don't want to go through all the trouble of buying separate items, opt for an easy spa gift set like this bestseller from Etsy seller ComfortSense. It has everything you need for several spa days including three bath bombs, two full-size soap bars, a body oil, a body scrub, bath salt, a face mask and more.

For those who want a full kit with items for the rest of the bathroom environment and not just skin care, this self-care box comes with a body oil, candle, face mask, bath salts, lip balm, matchbox, intention setting guide, personalized greeting card and a little sweet treat to enjoy.

Achieve out of this world relaxation with this intergalactic-themed bath bomb from Lush. It touts several benefits from different ingredients like peppermint oil to cool the skin and grapefruit oil to boost your mood. It's loved by shoppers with over 600 five-star reviews. "As it dissolved, I felt like a mystic unicorn dancing through the skies. Once completely dissolved, like a mermaid sunbathing," wrote one reviewer.

Everyone's heard of bath bombs, but what about shower bombs? Or, in this case, shower steamers. They're ideal If you're pressed for time and can't create a full bath setup. Just place them in the corner of the shower where water will splash to activate aromatherapy-fueled relaxation. The purple set comes with six shower bombs with scents like lavender, watermelon, eucalyptus and menthol, vanilla and sweet orange, grapefruit and peppermint.

While it can be fun to fill up your tub with fun-scented and colorful bath products, that's not the best approach if you have sensitive skin because they can leave your skin irritated, red or itchy. Instead, opt for something suitable for all skin types like this Aveeno shower and bath oil made with soothing oatmeal. (It's basically adult bubble bath. Who doesn't love that?)

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!