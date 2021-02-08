Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When the temperature drops, our skin starts to rebel a bit and that familiar dry, tight feeling creeps up once again. It's something we all experience, but figuring out how to tackle dryness for your unique skin type can sometimes feel like a challenge.

Shop TODAY feels your pain, so we consulted top dermatologists and asked them to share their picks for the best moisturizing masks for dry, oily, sensitive, combination and normal skin. From budget-friendly finds to indulgent splurges, these 19 picks are sure to transform your skin from dry to fly in no time flat.

To shop by category, click the links below:

Best face masks for combination skin

Combination skin involves oiliness and dryness all at once, so it's important to find a mask that tackles both issues simultaneously. This rose clay mask from Origins works to exfoliate and cleanse while retaining hydration and is free of ingredients like parabens, phthalates and propylene glycol.

"This mask has both bentonite and kaolin clay, and these ingredients tend to work well with combination skin types," Curology physician assistant Nicole Hangsterfer said.

"Mineral-rich clay masks can help to soften dry, rough skin, remove excess oil and act as an exfoliant. This mask has one ingredient, bentonite clay, which has a high amount of calcium," Hangsterfer said.

Bentonite helps soak up excess sebum and works equally well on multiple skin types, including sensitive, dry and oily ones. Luckily, the mask can be used on your face, body and hair, so it's a true multitasker!

Farmacy's cruelty- and gluten-free honey mask warms up as it works on your complexion and leaves skin feeling more soft and supple. Glycerin also plays a major role and helps attract moisture.

"I love this product because honey is known to have healing properties (in a balm form, it can be used to help heal wounds and treat severely cracked skin) and the addition of antioxidants makes the skin not only hydrated but stronger and more resilient," Del Campo Dermatology & Laser Institute's Dr. Roberta Del Campo told us.

Hydrating squalane and exfoliating glycolic acid join forces to act as a three-in-one peel, exfoliator and mask that leaves skin looking smooth and supple.

"This mask has a two-step approach to hydration. Naturally derived alpha hydroxy acids exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells, which allows for better penetration of squalene, an intense skin hydrator," Del Campo explained.

Best face masks for dry skin

Talk about a twofer! This two-pack of biodegradable masks is perfect for that awkward in-between time when the seasons are changing and your skin suddenly feels unusually dry. It's full of antioxidant-rich hibiscus and multitasking argan oil.

"Argan oil is one of my favorite underrated ingredients and is great at providing moisture to the skin. It can also decrease oil production, which leads to less breakouts over time," dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali revealed.

“I really like this ultra gentle gel mask that soothes and hydrates dry skin with botanical extracts of cucumber, papaya, chamomile and more,” dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub said.

The gel formula works equally well for dry, normal, combination and oily skin and tackles redness and uneven texture in addition to hydrating. Plus, it's free of parabens and phthalates!

Dry skin naturally craves moisture so when the cold weather hits, a rich mask is a winter skin care routine must-have. Bhanusali often recommends this one to his patients.

"I like it because it combines hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which highlights the moisturizing and anti-inflammatory effects of the oat milk,” the dermatologist explained.

Sometimes, splurging on an indulgent mask is just what you need to boost your skin and your mood. This mask is full of rich ingredients that work overtime to provide multiple benefits to your complexion.

"It is incredibly hydrating and provides an instant cooling sensation. Its professional strength formula includes hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, rosemary leaf to calm inflammation and aloe vera to speed up the healing process," Talakoub said.

Best face masks for normal skin

Formulated without parabens, synthetic fragrances or phthalates, this noncomedogenic sheet mask hydrates skin with the help of botanical oils, lightweight rice germ oil and green tea.

"Sheet masks allow deeper penetration of skin actives due to its occlusive effect. This Tatcha mask is filled with antioxidants and fatty acids to improve the skin’s barrier health while giving it an extra glowing boost," said board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist Annie Chiu, who works at The Derm Institute in California.

Avène is known for its use of soothing thermal spring water and this biodegradable sheet mask offers plenty of restorative TLC. Simply unfold the mask, apply it to the face and leave it on for 10 minutes while the magic happens.

"The cellulose fibers in this sheet mask help calm inflamed skin," Dr. Ted Lain, board-certified dermatologist and chief medical officer at Sanova Dermatology, said. "You can even use it for a few minutes over your moisturizer to add an extra dose of hydration.

Love multitasking? This overnight mask brightens and hydrates as you sleep. "It offers just the right amount of hydration for normal skin and leaves skin looking radiant," Hirsch said.

The dermatologist praised several of the mask's ingredients, including antioxidant-rich superberries and hydrating squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Best face masks for oily skin

Think that moisturizing masks aren't entirely relevant if you've got oily skin? Think again! "It is a myth that people with oily skin do not need moisture. The skin's natural oil, known as sebum, contributes to skin hydration, but many people who are oily actually have dry skin," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's department of dermatology, said

If you're worried about overwhelming your oily skin with too much moisture, the dermatologists recommends using this moisturizer as a leave-on overnight mask. "Aloe and hyaluronic acid hydrate and plump the skin, while glycolic acid offers gentle exfoliating and oil removing benefits," he said.

The key to hydrating oily skin? Ingredients that won't clog pores. AmorePacific's overnight mask is full of multitasking ones that help boost moisture, tackle the early signs of aging and give your whole complexion a tune-up.

"It has glycerin and squalene, which are both great ingredients for hydration. Other notable ingredients include Camellia sinensis leaf extract (green tea leaf), is a potent antioxidant, and bamboo sap, which replaces water to provide instant and long-lasting hydration," Dr. Debra Jaliman, a New York City-based dermatologist and author of the book "Skin Rules: Trade Secrets From a Top New York Dermatologist" revealed.

Oily skin can get dehydrated just like any other skin type, and when that happens, you'll want to reach for a mask that hydrates without overwhelming your skin.

"This is my go-to because it's loaded with green papaya enzymes that are incredibly effective at breaking down dead tissue without irritating the skin and throwing it further off balance," Karen Fernandez, medical aesthetician and manager of the SkinSpirit aesthetic team, said. "It also contains honey to hydrate your skin and leave it well balanced."

Best face masks for sensitive skin

When you're dealing with sensitive skin, you never really know what will set your complexion off, so an affordable mask you can try risk-free is always preferable. Dr. Robert Anolik, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, suggests this mask from Neutrogena's popular Hydro Boost line for those times when your skin could use a little boost.

"This mask delivers hydration in a hydrogel, which delivers even greater moisture to the skin surface than paper masks," he explained. The single-use mask is chock-full of hyaluronic acid to satiate dry skin and has a non-comedogenic formula that won't clog pores.

Perfect for anyone who's strapped for time, this overnight hydrating mask moisturizes skin as you dream the night away. The mask locks in hydration for up to 24 hours and uses the power of probiotics to restore skin's natural moisture.

"This is a great drugstore option that is also fragrance-free. It's formulated with natural ingredients like beeswax and avocado and packed with natural humectants that moisturize without clogging pores," Dr. Orit Markowitz, associate professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine, told Shop TODAY.

This sleeping mask has a unique jelly/pudding texture and works to tackles dryness, uneven texture and even redness overnight. It works its magic with the help of hydrating herbs like Scottish heather and lady's mantle.

"Since it's formulated without synthetic preservatives, dyes and fragrances, this great mask is hydrating but still lightweight, making it the perfect combination for dry, sensitive skin," Markowitz said.

The Greek yogurt in this probiotic face mask soothes and cools skin while microbiome rebalancing technology protects against and relieves the effects of stressed skin. Lactic acid also helps encourage a healthy natural glow!

"The probiotics in this mask work to rehydrate skin, reduce redness and rebalance the skin's natural protective layer," Markowitz said. "Yogurt is known for its exfoliating properties which is a great alternative for people with sensitive skin because they shouldn’t use harsh scrubs."

