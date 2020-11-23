Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether she’s a recent newbie to the family or you’ve known her for over 20 years, shopping for a sister-in-law can sometimes be tricky. Fear not, as we’ve rounded up 21 of the best gifts to give your her this holiday season. Whether she's a fashionista or tech-obsessed, these gifts will put a smile on any sister-in-law's face.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 21.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best sister-in-law gifts under $50

For the sister-in-law who needs a lot more sleep these days, this set from Hum Nutrition houses everything she’ll need to catch a great night’s sleep. The Beauty zzZzz Supplement helps you fall and stay asleep, while the Mighty Night Supplement promotes overnight cell renewal for your skin and body.

If your sister-in-law is a makeup junkie, but you don’t know exactly which product or shade to get her, consider gifting the makeup bestsellers from Sephora. It features four full-sized products as well as four super cute minis. She’s bound to find something in there that she loves.

Perfect for sensitive teeth, this 100% peroxide-free whitening system from Oralgen is a great stocking stuffer this holiday season.

I’ve been wearing this mask for a few weeks now, and I’ve never gotten so many compliments on something...ever. It’s super cute, incredibly comfortable (thanks to the dye-free organic bamboo) and is double-layered for extra coverage.

Who doesn’t love a great set of lashes? This is an ideal stocking stuffer for the sister-in-law who can’t leave the house without her lashes.

For anyone who needs to adopt a new hobby this winter, all the beginner knitting kits from We Are Knitters are a perfect way to pass the time indoors while learning a new skill. I love this Himba Snood style, which comes in multiple colors and is super fun to create.

This beautiful, talc-free, travel-friendly palette from Lawless Beauty features rosy-hued browns, rich rose, crimson and plummy tones, with ingredients like mica (as an alternative to talc) and moisturizing shea butter.

Mix the holiday season with an already stressful year, and you’ve got a recipe for anxiety. This holiday card set features 10 sachets with two capsules each, as well as 10 cards and envelopes, making it a gift that keeps on giving.

Best sister-in-law gifts under $150

Gone are the days of having to plug your Apple products into a million different outlets. This 3-in-1 charger can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods all at the same time. As a bonus, it looks super sleek on any nightstand.

Simple, yet kind of edgy, this gold chain ring from Aurate will be a perfect addition to any sister-in-law's stackable ring collection.

I’ve seen it with my own eyes: Grande Cosmetics works wonders in helping to grow lackluster lashes and brows. This four-piece set includes a full-size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, a mini GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, a mini GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara and a mini GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper.

Dry winter air can be tough on not only your lungs, but also your skin, too. This humidifier from HoMedics lets you choose between five mist settings, releases warm or cool mist and has up to 85 hours of run time.

Whether she’s an avid runner or just needs a pair of kicks to go run errands, your sister-in-law will love these sneakers from New Balance. They’re comfy, stylish and have a sleek design and supportive fit.

Featuring their award-winning Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm (one of my personal faves), as well as the Manuka Honey Hydrating Gel Mask, Sweet Cherry Brightening Enzyme Peel, Gotu Kola Intense Repair Balm and a Naturopathica Cosmetic Bag, this five-piece set is perfect for any sister-in-law who loves clean beauty.

One of the most luxe clean skin care brands out there, Tata Harper skin care is beloved by many clean beauty enthusiasts. This seven-piece set includes her award-winning products in minis, including the Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Mask, Hydrating Floral Essence, Rejuvenating Serum, Reparative Moisturizer, Restorative Eye Crème and the Replenishing Nutrient Complex.

Inspired by the Swarovski Swan, this cool S-hook bracelet is stunning, but is also an easy-to-wear piece for day-to-day.

This 24-day advent calendar from a beloved French skin care brand features their bestselling products, all in mini form. It’s a beautiful gift for the sister-in-law who aspires to be just like a fancy French girl.

Featuring the award-winning multi-correctional stem cell serums, this power duo from Orpheus will help your sister-in-law get her glow back. With continued use, her skin will appear more youthful-looking and she'll develop a replenished, evenly-toned and bright complexion.

Best sister-in-law gifts under $250

Perfect for the preppy sister-in-law, this fun dress with a faux fur trim from Sail to Sable is 100% merino wool, comes in two colors and is super festive for the holiday season.

When it comes to hair accessories, it doesn’t get more trendy than Lele Sadoughi. This fun hat is adorned with crystal and beaded embellishments and will keep your head warm and your style on point, too.

This may look like a plain winter jacket, but it’s not. Designed for the makeup wearer, the Uptown Puffer by Harper Coats is completely machine-washable and won’t brush up against your face (no more smudged collars filled with foundation!). Harper’s oversized cocoon hoods and extra-wide collars won’t ruin your makeup and hair. And that's not all, the design makes it super easy to wear accessories, earrings and headphones comfortably.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!