Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bridesmaids are there to support you on your big day and throughout every step of wedding planning, so showing your gratitude with a gift is always appreciated if they have gone above and beyond to make the special occasion feel extra special.

According to Google Trends, searches for bridesmaid-related gifts are up considerably over the last five years, with more brides setting aside some budget for small tokens of appreciation for their squad. From beach bags to personalized gift baskets and jewelry, there are numerous ideas flourishing in the bridal market.

To make shopping for your bridesmaids easier, Shop TODAY asked two wedding experts about the do's and don'ts of bridesmaid gifting.

Are bridesmaid gifts necessary?

Even though bridesmaid gifts aren't required, it's a great way to thank your best women for contributing their time and resources to your wedding.

"Bridesmaid gifts are a thoughtful way to show your nearest and dearest friends that you appreciate how much time, effort and resources they are putting into your special day," said Joy wedding expert Katie Brownstein.

Your friends will also appreciate the extra thought in detail, especially when the attention is being directed towards them.

"Asking your loved ones to stand (or sit!) by your side is a huge honor. It's also a huge responsibility and often means time and money spent, as well as support every step of the way leading up to the big day," shared Zola's director of communications Emily Forrest.

How much should I invest in a bridesmaid gift?

According to Forrest, a bridesmaid gift doesn't have to be expensive and can even be a handwritten note rather than a physical present. It ultimately depends on your budget and how many bridesmaids are in your wedding party.

"It’s also worth taking into consideration what your bridesmaids are putting into your wedding and your budget. If you are asking them to spend $400 on a dress and fly to your destination wedding, consider amping up your gift a bit," said Brownstein. But if you're having a small backyard wedding, Brownstein suggests an affordable heartfelt gift or something that shows your appreciation.

What kind of bridesmaid gifts should I get?

Instead of buying into a trend, think about what your bridesmaids like and use. You can also gift your bridesmaids something that feels personal to them.

"For example, my sister-in-law just asked me to be her bridesmaid by gifting me with a bottle of my favorite wine, Pinot Project, and she printed out her favorite picture of the two of us and sent me a handwritten note," added Forrest.

According to Brownstein, some of the most popular bridesmaid gifts are "flat shoes for keeping the party going well into the evening, and personalized gifts like monogrammed pajamas and robes for getting ready, tote bags to keep all their things [organized] on your big day, or personalized clutches that are fun and make for great pictures." (If you're gifting everyone the same item, Brownstein suggested asking the merchant for a bulk discount.)

Another practical idea is to help supplement the costs of your wedding party. Forrest suggests helping your bridesmaids cover the costs of their hair and makeup on your wedding day, or you could "even give a piece of jewelry that can be worn well past the wedding event."

Bridesmaid gifts to shop

Prep your bridesmaids for the ceremony with a personalized hanger where they can hang their dresses wrinkle-free. This essential organizational tool will add a hint of personality to their wardrobe long after you say "I do."

This delicate trinket is a small yet elegant gift to give your besties. The compact mirror can be personalized with their names and features four floral designs to choose from.

This photo book from Artifact Uprising is a great gift to commemorate all of your memories leading up to your wedding. You can customize a collection of photos with your bridesmaids and personalize each book with individual stories and anecdotes.

Heading to the tropics with your friends? This sun hat will keep you and your bridesmaids protected from strong UV rays. The custom hat is available in white, blush or tan, while the brim can be customized with their name.

Gift a piece of your heart while spreading extra loving vibes with this candle. This can be used during their meditation practice or if they're just looking to charging their space with some positive energy.

Keep her stack of rings and earrings organized with this personalized jewelry organizer. This gift is something they can keep in their carry-on or present on their vanity. "They look and feel high-end and my girls loved them. The names on the boxes looked great and overall the items exceeded my expectations," expressed one satisfied shopper who gave it a glowing rating.

Small but essential, your bridesmaids will totally take advantage of these box-shaped acrylic clutches before and during your wedding. The small purse is perfect to hold their phone and money while they're partying it up. It comes with a gold chain and can be personalized with their name.

For wine lovers looking to enhance their tasting experience at home, this decanter is the way to go. The handmade glass carafe can be used as a standout decorative piece for their home or a great tool for their future hosting duties.

Customize each S'well bottle with their name and give them to your friends before hitting up your bachelorette party. (They'll be thanking you for the hydration reminder the next morning.) These bottles hold beverages extra cold or hot and offer a condensation-free exterior that won't damp your hands.

An extra roomy bag always comes in handy when the summer hits and she's yearning to hit the beach. This canvas tote from L.L. Bean is made with a durable material that is double-stitched. For that extra touch of personality, add a monogram with your bridesmaid's name or initials.

Keep it sweet and simple with this sugar-loaded bento box from Sugarfina. The candy trio comes with spring-inspired flavors like peach bellini, lotus flower and lemon shortbread cookie.

Let your bridesmaids unwind with a glass of mimosa. These flavor-infused sugar cubes can be mixed with their favorite cocktail or champagne. The package comes with six cubes they can drop into their glass at any time throughout the evening.

Give them comfort with these high-quality personalized slippers. This gift will allow your bridesmaids to relax their feet while they're getting ready before the ceremony. These are made with a non-slipped rubber base and fluffy material for a comfortable fit.

Your bridesmaids will need a restful night after a lovely soiree. Available in six colors, this silk mask is made with 100 percent mulberry silk for a luxurious sleep experience. It's also hypoallergenic, so they don't have to worry if they have sensitive skin.

Elevate your bridesmaid's sleepwear collection with this luxurious pajama set made with a bamboo rayon blend. It'll not only keep them comfortable during the pre-ceremony, it's something they're sure to use regularly after your wedding. The best part? These pajama sets can be personalized with your bridesmaids' names.

Everybody loves to snuggle under a blanket, and this one from Baublebar can be personalized! The blanket is a great home accent for your bridesmaids to cherish for years to come.

Have your bridesmaids carry the special memories of your wedding with this personalized bracelet. This gold-plated accessory is a great gift to make them feel extra special during your ceremony.

Say how much you care with a caring package that will relax them prior to getting ready for your big day. This gift box comes with a soft knee-length robe, bath bombs, a candle with a hint of coconut scent and a tumbler you can personalize. It's a gift set ideal for bridesmaids that have had a busy wedding season planning your bachelorette and other events.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!