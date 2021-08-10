Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The right accessories can take any outfit to the next level. Whether it's a pair of earrings that add a pop of color or a necklace to add another layer to your look, jewelry is an easy way to make the most out of your wardrobe.

The best part about jewelry is that, between costume rings and necklaces, handmade bracelets and anklets and splurge-worthy options across the spectrum, there's something for everyone at every price point. It can be easy to get consumed in the search with so many choices out there, so we rounded up a few of the best jewelry pieces available on Amazon for every budget to help you get started.

Best Amazon jewelry

With a 4.6-star average and over 7,100 verified five-star ratings, this pre-layered necklace gives off the impression that you put a lot of effort into your accessories with a fraction of the work. The paper clip chain and initial charm will tie together any outfit.

Stacking rings are an easy and fun way to some edge to your outfit. This Amazon's Choice set of 10 rings comes in various sizes, so you can stack in any way you'd like to create a look that's unique to you. "I LOVE these rings — super affordable and they look cute," one reviewer raved. "Just use them for anything; they’re totally appropriate."

There's no such thing as having too many pairs of earrings. Therefore, this set of nine is a must-have! There's a pair for every occasion with different combinations of textures, prints, shapes and colors. After purchasing the set for a beach vacation, one reviewer said, "They are so lightweight, you hardly feel them on, but [they] still have a dramatic effect."

For every "Schitt's Creek" fan out there, you might recognize the design of this necklace. It's similar to the one Alexis Rose sports for most of the series. It boasts a 4.5-star average and has over 5,100 verified five-star ratings. One reviewer shared that they wear the necklace everyday — even when they shower. That said, they also mentioned that the quality has held up beautifully!

As an owner and everyday-wearer of these bestselling gold hoops, I can't rave enough about how much I love them. They're lightweight, complement any outfit and hold up well over time for the price. They come in white, rose or yellow gold in three different sizes.

These climber earrings only require a single piercing while giving the illusion of a whole row. When you put them in, just rotate, secure it with a squeeze and voila! You've got a one-of-a-kind look.

One reviewer calls these earrings "pandemic-friendly" because they don't get caught on face mask ear loops. "With all the Zoom meetings, I care more about my earrings than my pants," they said. "These are pretty, easy to wear and cannot be tugged on by kids."

You may be familiar with anklets from your childhood, but the accessory is coming back in style in a tremendous way this year. This sterling silver option features a dainty sunflower charm at the end, adding a cute and playful element to your look. It is also available in five additional sunflower styles.

If you're looking for something a bit simpler, try this dainty double layer option. It's not just the perfect anklet for any occasion, but over 2,700 verified Amazon shoppers gave this pick a glowing five stars.

One person wore it every day (and everywhere — including the lake, pool and shower) for five months and it still looked brand new months later. "I was gathering some jewelry to clean and noticed that it didn’t need cleaning!" they wrote.

This small sterling silver chain bracelet pairs well with any outfit and even other bracelets! With a 4.3-star average rating, reviewers agree this dainty bracelet is cute, durable and perfect for everyday wear.

This necklace features an eye-catching iridescent pendant at the center. It also comes in rose gold and rhodium. It boasts an impressive 4.8-star average rating and one person described it as a "classic wearable piece."

Give your outfit a pop of color with these small stud earrings with a 4.6-star average from Kate Spade. Spruce up an everyday all-black outfit easily or pair with something brighter for any occasion. One reviewer said, "Not only can you wear them to the neighborhood bar to watch a football game, but you can wear them with a little black dress for cocktails."

A dainty drop necklace like this one will add a touch of elegance to a simple look. One person described it as " the perfect necklace for a v-neck or plunge neckline."

Who says studs only have to be simple? These pink heart studs are perfect for anyone who wants to add a small pop of color without having to wear big earrings. With an impressive 4.8-star average rating, several reviewers agree that these earrings make great gifts.

Betsey Johnson never fails to deliver the best and most fashionable eccentric pieces. This multi-layered necklace features a mix of beads, stone accents, flowers and heart embellishments. Boasting a 4.5-star average, one reviewer said the product photo online "doesn't do it justice."

There's nothing like a sturdy pair of gold hoops. They complement any outfit and, described as having a "twist to the regular humdrum hoop" by one person, these hoops can easily become an everyday favorite.

Boasting a 4.6-star rating, this classic stainless steel watch has a 12-millimeter band and 28-millimeter face. You can choose from 11 different colors and styles.

The blue Swarovski crystals that line this bracelet steal the show. It is simple but elegant and the perfect finishing touch for a night out. Reviewers praise this bracelet for being lightweight and durable.

A beautiful and intricate rose gold design lines the center of these gold-outlined earrings. They can complement an already elegant outfit or dress up something simpler. After buying these earrings as a gift for someone else, one purchaser wanted to keep them for herself after seeing the quality of them! (She ended up buying a pair for herself.)

Not only are these daisy stud earrings the perfect summer accessory, they are absolutely stunning! With these, you can be confident that they will catch every light perfectly and people won't be able to look away. This daisy design is also available in drop earrings, a necklace and a bracelet.

