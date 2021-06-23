Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you’re looking for ideas on how to spruce up for your summer accessories, Kate Middleton is all the style inspiration you're going to need this season.

Yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge stopped at the Museum of Natural History in London, to which she is the royal patron. But what we noticed most about her surprise visit was her trendy and summer-ready look.

Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images

The Duchess was seen in a chic-yet-casual ensemble featuring a fitted salmon blazer, go-to white T-shirt and, of course, the Veja Esplar sneakers that she's been spotted in a few times. She completed her look with very stylish high-waist straight leg jeans.

But more than her fashionable outfit, we couldn't get enough of her gold hoop earrings from London-based jewelry brand, Orelia. The classic gold huggie hoop style has become very popular as a go-to accessory for summer.

The Duchess is known for investing in pieces she wears time and time again, like her sneakers and her riding boots, which she has owned for nearly two decades. And her jewelry appears to have the same timelessness as her footwear. The dainty Orelia earrings she wore, she has been seen in four other times.

A spokesperson for the brand she was spotted in confirmed to Shop TODAY that Kate wore the earrings for the fourth time yesterday.

"Each time, we have sold out all units in gold and silver and created waiting lists spanning over 500 people," they added.

It's no surprise that the chain-link huggie earrings are on par with other recent trends we've been seeing so far, but what may be a surprise? They're actually affordable.

We're loving the gold version of the hoops, but you can also find them in a silver style for the same price. Though they are out of stock at the moment, the earrings are currently available for pre-order for just $22 and are expected to ship out on June 30. The brand told us that the waitlist was just created this morning — and 300 people have already signed up since.

The statement earrings are gold-plated brass and feature a click clasp, opposed to traditional backings that won't fall off or get lost each time you take them on and off.

These stylish huggies are likely going to continue to be the accessory of the summer, so we rounded up similar styles below.

Made with 14k gold, these quality mini hoops are cute and versatile. And they have a 4.5-star rating.

These popular hoops are dainty and add a subtle touch of glamour to any outfit. Plus, they’re under $13, and a TODAY contributor favorite.

For a chunkier style, these chain-link huggie hoops are perfect. Still small enough to work with any outfit, but detailed enough to standout on their own.

If you really want gold mini hoops that stand out, you can’t go wrong with these showstoppers from BaubleBar. Even better? They're on sale right now for 20% off.

