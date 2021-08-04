Meghan Markle's unique accessory is a sweet tribute to her children

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 40th birthday today, but she is celebrating her children everyday with this sweet and subtle tribute.

This morning the Duchess of Sussex released a video for her "40x40" initiative in honor of her 40th birthday, a campaign in which she is asking women to pledge 40 minutes of their time to "support women re-entering the workforce," through mentorship, according to the Archewell website.

In the video, Meghan is wearing two gold necklaces in the shape of two very special constellations. The constellations — Taurus and Gemini — are the astrological signs of her 2-year-old son, Archie, and her 2-month-old daughter, Lilibet, respectively.

The star-inspired pieces Meghan wore from Logan Hollowell, a sustainable, Los Angeles-based jewelry brand, are adorned with diamonds in a gold setting.

Though Meghan is no stranger to using her jewelry to share sentimental messages, particularly with the zodiac. Last year, Meghan was spotted wearing a pair of necklaces featuring the Virgo and Taurus star signs for Harry and Archie, respectively.

Personalized necklaces have been gaining traction recently, among celebs and other royals. (Last year, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a pendant with "GCL" engraved on it, which are the initials of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.)

Constellation necklaces are the perfect way to get in on the personalized jewelry trend, but with a cosmic twist. Below we rounded up the best constellation necklace options that will add a touch of flair — and sentimentality — to any look.

The Los Angeles-based brand makes constellation necklaces from 14K gold and diamond or white sapphire stones. The adjustable chain can be worn at two different lengths and comes in gold, silver or rose gold. You can shop the entire constellation collection here.

Etsy store Potion Number 9 makes dainty gold-filled constellation necklaces from cubic zirconia stones in a range of lengths. This top-rated accessory is an "Etsy's Pick," meaning it's been selected by style and trend editors as a style to note.

This necklace from MC Collective features constellations using cubic zirconia stones. It is available in both gold and silver tones to match your preferred style.

You can shop this necklace from Pottery Barn in a high polish finish for all of the signs. It features cubic zirconia stones and is gold-plated.

This smaller necklace comes with its own astrological card, which breaks down the meaning behind the sign you choose. It has over 200 verified five-star reviews from shoppers that love the dainty look.

The brand behind our favorite huggie earrings is also in on the constellation trend. The constellation necklaces are available in rose, white and yellow gold designs and are nickel-free and hypoallergenic. The necklaces have amassed over 1,400 verified-five star reviews from shoppers raving about the quality and "super cute" design.

Available in sterling silver, this zodiac necklace is another cute option to consider. It is also hypoallergenic, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

Available in gold- or brass-plated styles, this top-rated pick is perfect to sport your or your loved one's sign.

