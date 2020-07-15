Why I traded my $200 sunglasses for this $15 pair with rave reviews

The value test

For $15, these sunglasses come with a substantial kit. There's a screwdriver tool on a keychain, a cleaning cloth, a cloth carrying bag and if you get the polarized lenses (which don't necessarily cost extra), you get a neat card showing how they work. The card appears to have an empty road on it. But when you look at it through the polarized lenses, you can see cars driving on the road.

Katie Jackson

I wasn't expecting such classy packaging and thoughtful components, especially for a pair of sunglasses that cost less than a brow wax!

The quality test

Forget flimsy or fragile — these sunglasses feel structurally sound. I ordered two pairs and both have composite frames that I'm not worried about shattering when I inevitably drop them. Quality probably plays a big role in these sunglasses receiving a 4.7-star average rating too. They're also extremely popular, as they're currently ranked No. 3 on Amazon's list of Bestsellers in Women's Sunglasses. They're even included on Amazon's list of Bestsellers in Clothing, Shoes and Jewelry across all departments!

The fit test

Katie Jackson

My biggest complaint about my previous glasses was the separate nose pads. My long hair would always get caught on them. I'd either lose a few strands or the whole nose pad while trying to untangle the mess. These sunglasses don't have separate nose pads to worry about, yet they still rest comfortably on the bridge of my nose. They also don't leave indentation marks when I take them off.

Katie Jackson

Finally, I'd say I have an average-size head, and these fit perfectly. I'm able to turn my head to the side and look up and down without them sliding around or falling off. I could probably even run or play beach volleyball in them. But let's get real: I'm far more likely to wear them with my favorite sun hat while napping by the pool.

The visibility test

Katie Jackson

As much as I consider sunglasses to be a fashion accessory, I also appreciate them for their primary purposes: protecting my eyes and helping me see better, especially when I'm driving. Like my favorite sunscreen, these sunglasses have all the UVA and UVB protection I need. Their lenses are also pretty easy to keep scratch-free. I just have to make sure I only clean them with the soft cloth they came with.

The looks test

If I had to choose between a $150 pair of designer sunglasses that didn't flatter my face and a pair of $15 sunglasses from a brand no one knows that did flatter my face, let's just say I'd still have $135 in the bank.

Katie Jackson

I've tried oversized sunglasses, aviator sunglasses, rectangle sunglasses, wayfarers and countless others. But no style has suited my face quite as well as these, which are advertised as "round, classic and retro." I'm not sure what fashionistas call that combo — I just call it a win. Oh, and these sunglasses come in a variety of colors, frame finishes and lenses, so I can easily mix up my looks.

Though they'd be easy to replace, I definitely won't be leaving these on the dashboard on a triple-digit day!

