15 affordable sunglasses that look more expensive than they really are

Many of us wear sunglasses year-round, but sun-blocking shades are especially popular during the summertime.

There is no shortage of expensive, high-end options on the market, but you don't have to splurge to score a pair of cute, trendy sunglasses.

Whether you're looking for cheap sunglasses that are polarized or a stylish option to match your favorite summer dress, we found plenty of wallet-friendly options for women and men. Ahead, shop affordable picks you'll wear long beyond summer, including, cat-eye sunglasses, classic aviators and more.

Cheap Sunglasses for Women

Add a pop of color to your sunglasses collection with Amazon's bestselling sunglasses. Available in 19 different colorways, this pair has over 7,800 verified, five-star reviews.

The stylish design features round lenses and a keyhole nose bridge in addition to a lightweight frame so you can comfortably wear these all day long.

If you love oversized sunnies, you won't want to wear anything else but this pair. While they only cost $15, you'll feel like a million bucks when you wear these out and about. The chunky frame is complete with metal accents and available in a polarized version.

These polarized sunglasses have over 1,500 verified Amazon reviews and available in a bunch of mirrors lends colors including blue, pink and silver. But if that's not your style, they also come in black and gray lenses.

Pair these timeless cat-eye sunnies your favorite summer dress or top for a stylish look. The chic sunglasses are polarized and come in tortoise and black.

Upgrade your daily uniform with a pair of oversize, thick frames and mirrored lenses. For every pair of sunglasses sold, the brand helps provide eye exams, glasses, medicine and surgery for those in need.

And while these may be the most expensive sunnies on our list, for a limited time you can buy one pair and get another for free.

These Old Navy shades are stylish enough to wear with everything from your favorite floppy hat at the beach or a casual baseball cap. Either way, the round sunglasses are currently on sale for $10.

Quay Australia's All In Mini sunglasses are classic aviators that feature a smaller lens and a stylish twist: gold hardware and sleek, gradient lenses.

Go for bold with these pink frames which feature rose gold mirrored lenses. They're polarized and have a perfect five-star rating on their website with over 130 reviews.

Cheap Sunglasses for Men

These polarized men's sunglasses are an Amazon's Choice product with over 5,200 verified, five-star reviews. They're made with a lightweight alloy metal frame and come in a variety of different colors.

If you're looking for something a little bit more edgy and fun for the summer, consider The Commando aviator sunglasses by Privé Revaux. They feature flashy mirrored lenses to make you stand out from the crowd and add some sass to your look.

Looking for something simple? Go for these classic, square-shaped sunglasses from Old Navy. The black shades have rave reviews with a 4.6-rating on the brand's site and are less than $10.

Quay Australia offers a variety of sunglasses for both men and women, but we especially love the Blueprint sunglasses for their unique shape. The sleek frame includes metal detailing and polarized lenses.

These bestselling sunglasses are named after a popular San Francisco hiking trail and offer an updated take on a classic, round shape. The polarized shades are made with recycled plastic and include a lifetime warranty. You can snag these in many different colors including tortoise and frosted white.

Loves to golf or spend hours on the boat fishing? These are the sunglasses you need. The Faguma Sports Polarized Sunglasses offer 100% UV protection, are lightweight and ideal for a variety of different activities like cycling, running, fishing, climbing and more. Plus, they're less than $20 and come in nine different colors.

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of aviators. These wallet-friendly sunnies boast polarized, shatterproof, high-definition lenses for under $20. They also have over 2,000 verified reviews on Amazon and are available in over 15 colors.

