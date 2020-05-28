Why a jumpsuit is what your stay-at-home wardrobe is missing

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to quarantine-friendly clothing, joggers and leggings are basically a no-brainer. We all have those comfortable pants that we basically live in while we're stuck in the house. However, a trendier style is becoming a go-to favorite for many: jumpsuits.

The one-piece has long been known for its mix of comfort and style, and now, people are starting to realize that their versatility can come in handy while social distancing.

According to Google Trends, searches for jumpsuits were up 250% in the last 90 days, and data-aggregating site Exploding Topics shows over 200,000 people have been searching for them in the past 30 days.

Of course, much of this popularity is due to the "flight attendant jumpsuit" that went viral on social media earlier this year. Flight attendants started sharing their love for a comfortable off-the-shoulder jumpsuit by Prettygarden in a private Facebook group, and a viral sensation was born.

Over 1,000 Amazon customers have also raved about the jumpsuit, with many pointing out its stretchy, breathable material as a major advantage.

If you're looking for other ways to get in on the trend but don't want to drop top dollar on something you'll mostly be lounging around in, we found 10 chic options under $50 that will definitely upgrade your summer wardrobe.

Jumpsuits under $50

This popular choice has amassed over 800 verified five-star reviews from customers who love its wide-leg design and breathable fabric. It comes in 19 patterns, ranging from multicolored florals to chic stripes.

Nordstrom Rack customers are loving this flowing jumpsuit by West Kei. Its pleated wide-leg design helps it stand out from the pack, while the half-sleeves make it a great choice for the warmer weather.

"This is a pretty perfect outfit. It is the comfiest piece of clothing I own. I love that I can wear it with sandals for a very carefree look, or I can wear it with some ballet flats and accessories for a casual dinner look," one Nordstrom Rack shopper wrote.

This Old Navy jumpsuit has over 900 five-star reviews — and it's currently on sale! Reviewers note that the square-neck and tie-waist make for a flattering fit.

"The length works perfectly for petite height. I also have a more athletic figure, and this jumpsuit actually made me look like I have hips and curves," one reviewer wrote.

If you're looking for a colorful print to brighten up your days at home, this jersey jumpsuit is sure to do the trick. The eye-catching design comes in sizes up to 24W.

The versatility of a jumpsuit with the trendy look of harem pants? Sign us up!

"I literally live and sleep in this jumpsuit," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's super comfy, lightweight, and super soft. You'll never want to take it off."

This jumpsuit is summer-ready thanks to its adjustable spaghetti straps and tube-top style bodice — and it even has pockets!

If you constantly reach for tank tops in the summer months, you'll love this casual design from Prettygarden. Just throw on a pair of sandals and you'll have a new go-to summer outfit.

"The material is very forgiving, stretchy, and comfortable," one reviewer wrote.

The cap sleeves and tie-back fastening on this Asos jumpsuit make it a perfect choice for both lounging around the house or stepping outside for some fresh air.

This v-neck jumpsuit is as eco-friendly as it is stylish. The 100% viscose fabric is made from renewable sources like wood pulp, which the brand says saves water and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

With its elastic stretch waistband and adjustable spaghetti straps, this jumpsuit seems practically tailor-made for lounging in style.

