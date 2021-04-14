15 ways to style the trends that are taking over Instagram this season

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

At this time last year, we were stocking our spring wardrobes with cute versions of comfortable staples, like sweatpants and slippers, as we buckled down and got settled in at home. Now, although most of us are still at home, our outlook (and plans for the upcoming season) are far more optimistic and the styles that we're seeing taking over our Instagram feeds are reflecting that.

For anyone looking to upgrade their style this spring, you're in luck. Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram, joined the show to share the biggest trends for the season. From jewelry that's built to last through plenty of summer adventures to colorful wardrobe staples, she's showing off all the fashionable ways to greet the rise in temperatures. And to help demonstrate how to style the looks at home, Chen pulled inspiration from some of Instagram's top trendsetters who have mastered the styles themselves.

Whether you want to take your at-home manicure one step further or throw it back to Y2K with a new hair accessory, here's how to style some of spring's biggest trends.

Monochrome mixing

Bright colors are coming back this spring and you'll find plenty of inspiration for the trend scrolling through Nnenna Jones's Instagram. She's not afraid of a bright statement piece, and you can often find her mixing different tones. Try out the trend by mixing different shades of the same or similar colors, like a light pastel with a bold hue.

Green is the color of the season, so you'll have multiple trends covered with this one outfit. Along with the below pairing, this tee can be worn with leggings for comfy WFH days or along with your favorite pair of jeans for brunch.

Do you immediately think of the heavily pocketed, bulky pants of your childhood when you hear the phrase "cargo pants?" The style hasn't always been known for being the most fashionable, but this pair may make you reconsider your outlook. These joggers have a slim fit and a high-waist, which provides a flattering silhouette. Plus, they come in regular, tall and petite sizes to fit a range of sizes.

April showers bring May flowers. And while you wait for the blooms, you'll want a good water-resistant jacket to carry you through the rainy days. This one has a breathable mesh lining and a quick-drying shell to keep you well protected.

You can never have too many classic hoodies and this one is made with MWL Betterterry, a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester, so it's perfect for the sustainable shopper.

With an A-line shape and a high waist, these bestselling shorts fit just like your favorite worn-in denim pair. Customers say they run a little large, so you may want to consider ordering in a size down.

Mommy + me matching

Matching never goes out of style and no one knows that better than Chen herself, who has posted a few matching moments with her daughter on her Instagram. While there are plenty of ways to match with your little one, right now, we're seeing cardigan sets and matching pajamas as some of the top styles.

The comfortable house dress that took the internet by storm last year is now available in matching styles for moms and their little ones. Tyke-sized versions start at $75 and both styles come in three colors like Navy, Bubblegum Stripe and Blue Botanical. Part nightgown, part dress, you and your kiddo will want to wear yours for cozy movie nights in, afternoons at the park and just about everywhere in between.

Return of hair clips

Out of all the Y2K trends making a comeback this year (and there are a lot) this one feels super exciting, simply because it's so functional. Clips can be used to hold your hair back for a workout or add a fun element to your updo. Matilda Djerf, model and founder of the clothing brand Djerf Avenue, demonstrated how she clips her long mane into a polished updo using a big, sparkly claw clip on Instagram. Watch her quick tutorial, then master the style with one of these on-trend clips.

Editor's note: Chen's pick is sold out, but we found this similar option.

This six-piece set comes with three claw clips and three bobby pins, to suit any style. Available in Assorted Pinks or Assorted Blues you can grab one or both sets, so you'll have an option to pair with every outfit.

The best things come in twos, and that's definitely the case for these cute bandana print clips. Incorporate them both into your updo or keep a single clip in your bag, so you always have one on hand when you need to quickly pull your hair out of your face.

With a marbled finish, this butterfly claw clip will add an elegant touch to your sleek pony or simple braid.

Kids will love wearing these pastel clips in their hair and adults will, too. May we suggest another mommy and me matching moment? Each set comes with three clips, so there are plenty to share.

Modern French manicure

Aviva Atri, a designer and "self-proclaimed nail artist," proved that French manicures are anything but basic when she posted a reel featuring her colorful take on the classic style. Other creators can be seen experimenting with similar twists, adding bright spring colors and funky designs to the tips of their nails.

Whether you want to try out the new style with one color or add a different hue to each nail, you'll have plenty of options for your at-home French mani with this set. It includes six spring-ready colors and Olive & June's Super Glossy Top Coat to provide long-lasting shine.

This tool will make applying those signature French manicure tips so much easier. The Poppy attaches to the top of the nail polish bottle to provide a comfier grip and to give you more control for steadier and more even strokes.

Haven't quite mastered the at-home manicure? You can still rock the style without a trip to the salon thanks to these easy-to-apply gels. Choose your base and accent colors and your gels will be made to order and sized to fit your hands. All you'll need to do is buff, apply the glue and press on the gels.

Water-resistant jewelry

Long-lasting and affordable aren't two words that you often hear together when it comes to jewelry. But this trend proves that that's not always the case. Influencer Sarah Weidacher showed off just how stylish a waterproof set can be in a recent Instagram reel, in which she called Hey Harper's waterproof collection "the perfect jewelry for summer."

Even with all the beach trips and afternoons by the pool you have planned for this spring and summer, this necklace won't rust or lose its color. It's made with a durable material and a thick coating that helps protect the jewelry against water, sweat and more.

Editor's note: Chen's pick is sold out, but we found this similar option.

According to the brand, all of Ellie Vail's jewelry is pretty low maintenance. Plus, since it's hypoallergenic, you won't have to worry about your skin getting irritated on nights when you forget to take the cuff off. "[I] wear it while on runs some days or even when I go out with my friends and have it on for hours at a time and have had no problems," wrote one reviewer.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!