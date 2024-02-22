Shop the latest viral trends starting at $8, from Adidas sneakers to Milk Makeup

For the first two weeks of February, most of us are in full Valentine's Day mode, searching for the best date night ideas and gifts for all our loved ones. But you shouldn't forget to treat yourself, too — even after the holiday has passed.

While there are many ways to indulge, buying the trendy products you've been pining after — like that pan you've seen all over Instagram or the leggings everyone's talking about — can feel like the ultimate act of self-care. And considering it's a new year, there's a whole new set of trendy products hitting social media at the moment.

Shop TODAY contributor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some of these viral picks that you'll want to add to cart right now — from Quince's latest drop to clothing that will elevate your work wardrobe.

Let Shop TODAY find discounts and rewards for you! Download the free Shop TODAY Savings browser extension and automatically save at over 40,000 retailers.

Trending picks seen on TODAY | More trending items | How we chose

Trending picks seen on TODAY

Elevate your work wardrobe with this simple addition. It's available in eight different colors, from neutral go-to’s to shades of blue, green and pink.

This airy and lightweight silky top includes a button-up front, that’s covered up by the bow tie, that can be knotted or tied however you prefer.

Groundhog Day brought with it the prediction of an early spring, and while the temperatures might not reflect that, stock up for the season with this midi-length skirt anyway. Or, pair it with tights for a little extra coverage while there’s still snow on the ground.

Available in both solid colors and a number of leopard print shades, this skirt features an elastic, high-rise waist.

Chances are this isn’t the first time you’ve seen these shoes. Your favorite celebrity is wearing them, your Gen Z kids put them on their wish list, and special editions of these viral, buzzy sneakers have proven to be hard to come by again and again.

Available in over 16 different colors and styles, the whole family can wear these trending, low-top sneakers, as they’re available in both children and adult sizes.

This silhouette has been trending for quite some time now, and Uniqlo is collaborating with designer Clare Waight Keller to bring an “original sense” to it.

With a faux leather fabric, this recognizable bag offers a fresh new take on the trend. Plus, it can hold everything you need, essentials and more, thanks to the four interior pockets.

Again in collaboration with Waight Keller, this “puffy bag” proves perfect for the office, coffee shop trips or as your personal item when traveling.

With enough room to store all you may need (including a 13” laptop!), this bag is available in three different colors: off white, black and olive green.

A multitasking product, this 3-in-1 tinted lip pen promises to plump your lips while adding a glossy tint thanks to the nourishing, balm-like texture.

Similar to how a writing utensil clicks open and shut, this pen does the same and is available in eight different shades, from clear to a fiery red.

Simply untwist this multitasking makeup product and swipe over your lips and cheeks for long-lasting color. The brand claims this product has longevity, promising you’ll get over 1,000 applications out of its .17 ounces. Make on-the-go touchups a breeze, thanks to its size and ease.

More trending items

Celeb-founded brands | Eclectic grandpa style | Water bottles

Celeb-founded brands

Founded by Hailey Bieber, this buzzy brand is loved by Shop TODAY team members and it's quickly become a "daily go-to" for partnerships editorial assistant Erica Marrison.

With three different "flavors" — specifically watermelon, salted caramel and vanilla — to choose from as well as an unscented option, your lips will feel nourished and plumped after use.

Whether it's skin care or sporting goods, beauty products or bakeware, it's impossible to scan the aisles without happening upon a celebrity-founded brand.

Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez, is more than a makeup brand though, as part of the proceeds go towards mental health initiatives.

This mascara, in particular, has become a Shop TODAY favorite, with multiple editors naming it as their favorite for long-lasting, voluminous lashes.

Eclectic grandpa style

Made from the leftovers of other clothing items, these boxer shorts can be paired with your favorite slipper for days spent lounging, or dressed up with a cardigan for coffee shop days.

The eclectic grandpa trend has never been more accessible thanks to a wide range of sizes from 00-18, and nine colors and patterns to choose from.

Maybe you've seen your grandparents rock this now-trending style of shoe or maybe you've seen them sporting Dr. Scholl's shoes in general — either way, they're onto something.

Not only does the brand offer comfortable shoes at a fraction of the cost compared to others, but they've proven to be stylish and podiatrist-approved as well.

Water bottles and accessories

When's the last time you washed your water bottle? These easy-to-use tablets take the chore out of it and make the process quick.

Simply fill your water bottle with hot water, drop the tablet in and wait for it to dissolve before rinsing out and letting it dry — no elbow grease required!

Are you loyal to a certain water bottle brand, or do you have yet to join the debate? Whether you're all for one or need to find one to invest in, Shop TODAY editors (and TikTok users) agree that Owala has the others beat.

This 40-ounce Tumbler rivals other brands with its recognizable and now-popular shape and features a "splash-resistant" lid that prevents water from leaking out.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.