We just found your new favorite pair of leggings — and it’s no surprise where they’re from

As a self-proclaimed athleisure aficionado, I’m always on the hunt for a comfy pair of leggings. After a year or two of dressing up for daily life simply because we could again, I’ve reverted back to my old ways of comfort being paramount. Despite that, I don’t want to sacrifice looking generally put together. So, I’m always on the lookout for a pair that are both cozy and cute — and I’ve finally found them.

The Lululemon Align leggings check so many of my fashion boxes. They’re soft, come in a variety of colors (and inseam lengths!!!) and they can be worn during both workouts or a simple day out running errands.

They can be dressed up or down

I’m a firm believer that you can’t ever have too many pairs of black leggings because they’re so versatile. You can wear them as base layers for extra cold weather (like we’re experiencing right now), as tights under a dress, as workout pants or just as casual everyday wear.

While I don’t mind the sweat-wicking material most athleisure leggings are made of, it doesn’t always look right when worn in scenarios outside of the gym. These leggings don’t have that problem. They’re made of the brand’s trademarked Nulu fabric that is designed to feel buttery soft and I can attest to the fact that it lives up to that goal.

The first time I wore these leggings was to a housewarming party where I paired them with a sweater dress and snow boots. Other attendees couldn’t believe they were leggings because they blended into the look so seamlessly!

But are they ideal for travel?

My true test boils down to one question: Are they travel-worthy? Travel days are hectic in and of itself, so the last thing you want to worry about is your outfit not fitting properly or being uncomfortable. I decided to wear them when I was taking a particularly early flight one morning and it was the best decision I could’ve made.

I paired them with a Spanx crewneck, crew socks and running sneakers. While I was sad to be out of bed and out of my pajamas well before the sun was up, getting to wear these leggings was a solid consolation prize. I can’t rave enough about how soft these are. Not only that, the stretchy fabric allows me to move as quickly as I need to (I’m a natural speedwalker) without feeling restricted.

With all of the inclement weather that the northeast has been experiencing lately, I was mentally preparing for delays and ready to be parked in the airport for quite some time. While we were able to get in the air with no issues, I don’t think a delay would’ve been all that bad in leggings as comfortable as these.

Courtesy Jannely Espinal

They come in several inseam lengths

Standing at 5-foot-10, it’s difficult to find any pair of pants that sit correctly the first time. It often comes down to making sure the right inseam length is available or even offered. For most leggings, I’ve resigned to having my ankles out because they only come in one length. But these come in not one, not two, not three but four inseam lengths.

Twenty-eight inches fit me perfectly, with even a little room to spare, but they also offer 23 inches, 25 inches and 31 inches. So whether you need a different length to have it hit perfectly at the ankle or you’re just going for a certain look, you have options.

Other Shop TODAY editors love them, too

Associate editor Lauren Witonsky has nothing but good things to say about these leggings, praising everything from the inseam length to the opacity of darker colors. "They’re buttery smooth, feel like a second skin and have just the right amount of compression to make you feel supported but not sucked in," she raves. "I might go as far as to say that these are the ultimate yoga leggings — and I’ve tried A LOT."

Editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger says she's a "tried-and-true TJ Maxx girl" when it comes to leggings, but after wearing these, it'll be hard to go back. "When people say they’re buttery soft, believe them. These leggings aren’t restrictive, [they're] stretchy and the high waist helps make them look flattering."

Courtesy Jannely Espinal

They’re an investment but…

They’re worth it. There aren’t many pieces of clothing I would drop nearly $100 on, and for it to be a pair of leggings, I have to be really impressed. These have hit the mark for me. I’ve become such a fan that I dread putting them in the wash and they’re the first thing I wear once they’re clean.

There’s one important thing to note for plus size wearers

Finding a pair of leggings in plus sizes that don’t roll down at the waistband is a rare feat and these are unfortunately the same as most other pairs in that respect. They’re designed for low-intensity workouts so it’s no surprise that they’re not well-suited for running or other intense cardio, but I also found that the waistband would roll down as I was simply walking. The rolling intensified if I was wearing a backpack, as well.

While I don’t think I’ll be running a marathon in these any time soon, the soft-to-the-touch feel, versatility and comfortability are enough to give them a thumbs up in my book.

