This $34 dress will be my go-to layering piece now through winter

It's super soft and comfortable

The first thing I noticed about this dress is how comfy it is. The jersey material feels like a slightly thicker T-shirt; it’s ultra-soft and cozy, but not too thin. The A-line silhouette and round neckline are flattering, and I love that it has fairly large pockets, which I use to hold my phone or lip balm during walks.

I also like the length of the dress. I’m about 5’7”, and a lot of dresses I like are too short for work environments. This is perfect for me because it hits right at the knee (but it might be a little long if you have shorter legs).

It's easy to layer for fall and winter

One of my requirements for a cool-weather dress is that it has to be versatile. This dress is adorable on its own, but perhaps even better when paired with a cute fall coat. I first wore it with a classic denim jacket and topped with an oversized plaid scarf to add to the fall vibes.

I finished the look with a pair of black booties that happen to be very comfortable, despite a three-inch block heel.

When winter officially arrives (but considering how cold it has been, I'd argue it's already here), I have a similar look in mind, but with fleece-lined tights and a puffer coat.

Courtesy Lindy Segal

It comes in dozens of colors

I opted for LBD versatility, but don't worry if black isn’t your thing. The dress comes in over 40 — yes, you read that right — colors and prints. There’s a fun leopard pattern, a few different florals, and classic solids like red, white, and army green. A few of the options even have a wrap-style neckline rather than a scoop neck if you prefer to show a bit more décolletage.

Although this dress is designed for casual wear, a lot of Amazon shoppers are dressing it up. One buyer wore the Auselily piece to a wedding and claimed it was "absolutely perfect,” while another added that she “matched it with a waist belt to get that cinched look.” However you choose to wear it, I have a feeling it will be a go-to piece in your wardrobe all season long.