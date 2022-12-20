There are few things that I find more frustrating than discovering a gigantic run down the leg of my tights or feeling them hit a snag in real time. And yet, for most of my life, these have been near-constant experiences, plaguing me and my outfits each time I pulled on a pair of nylons. From my penchant for sporting long acrylic nails to my general clumsiness, every day is basically a booby trap for traditional pantyhose.

Last year, I found Sheertex and was instantly intrigued by the brand's splashy marketing claims of its tights being nearly indestructible. Having only ever tried options that never last more than a couple of wears, I was only cautiously optimistic when I purchased a pair. The skeptic in me was prepared to be disappointed (and eventually make use of the company's generous 90-day guarantee), but I had to find out for myself if the so-called "strongest knit in the world" would really live up to the hype.

How are Sheertex tights so resilient?

The brand claims that its tights last 10 times longer than standard pantyhose, thanks to a patented knit made from one of "the world's strongest polymers" that the Sheertex team spent years developing. (It's actually a version of the same durable fiber used in bulletproof vests and climbing equipment.) In fact, it's so strong that the brand had to create their own factories in Montreal with equipment able to handle the material.

The brand's advertisements depict the tights being pushed to their limits — including being rubbed with a cheese grater, bitten by attention-seeking puppies and stretched around a particularly pokey pineapple — and somehow, they never rip.

In my own experience, I've definitely had some close calls. I've snagged these tights on sharp corners, shrubs and even zipped them into my boots — which would have all been death sentences for any regular pair of stockings. While particularly nasty catches and tugs do sometimes leave a visible mark in the weave of the tights, the fibers have never faltered. Pro tip: I've found that I can essentially camouflage snags a bit by massaging the tights to disperse any threads that were pulled.

The waistband sucks me in and stays put

The extra-thick waistband on these tights solves another common pain point with traditional tights: They don't roll down on me at all. No more uncomfortable bulging or constant adjustments needed here; they gently support and smooth out my midriff, basically eliminating the need for shapewear. This is also super helpful in concealing any panty lines that, with other hosiery on the market, would normally pose a problem under tight dresses.

Seeing as I've now had this same exact pair for over a year, it's safe to say that this bestselling essential has been worth every penny. I love to layer them under any outfit during the cooler months for extra warmth, or throw them on with winter dresses when I want to elevate my look.

Courtesy Audrey Ekman

I recently sought to expand my collection and tried out the brand's dark gray version for a more versatile and softer look.

My one qualm with the brand's classic black tights is that they don't come across very sheer. At 5'1", I'm pretty petite, so the XS size doesn't stretch out too far on my short legs, giving a look that's a bit more on the opaque side. If you want your tights to have a lighter look, I recommend this gray pair, which I've been wearing on repeat this fall.

While I swear by them, I was curious to know how different sizes and styles would hold up. So, I enlisted the Shop TODAY team to give some of the brand's other bestsellers a try.

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

One of the most affordable styles on the Sheertex site right now are the Essential Sheer Rip-Resist Tights, which former Shop TODAY intern Bella Druckman took for a spin in the size S/M.

"As a retired dancer, my primary exposure to tights was bulk-purchased tights so cheap that a dancing-induced run didn't matter," Druckman explains. "If I noticed a run in my tights, I would just change into one of the many backup pairs I had in my bag. Needless to say, when I tried on Sheertex's rip-resistant tights, I noticed a difference in quality, texture and fit. Not only were these some of the softest tights I'd ever put on my body, but they were the sturdiest as well. The thick waistband even gave me confidence that the tights wouldn't require many awkward adjustments during the day."

Courtesy Kamari Stewart

Commerce editorial assistant Kamari Stewart tested out the size 2XL in a fun polka-dotted print.

"I was pleasantly surprised with the compression in the waistband, especially because it was super comfortable to wear all day and didn't roll down at all," Stewart remarks. "I did experience a few small runs when putting them on because of my nails, but they didn't rip no matter how much I pulled at them — even with my pointy stiletto nails."

Courtesy Jess Bender

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender was thoroughly impressed with the size XL version she tried.

"I’ve never mastered the art of rocking tights without tearing them almost immediately," Bender confesses. "No matter how neat my pedicure is or how far away I stay from sharp objects, I always seem to end up with a major run or nick down my leg after two or three wears. I’ve [already] worn my Sheertex in various settings — a Friendsgiving potluck, casual coffee dates and jury duty, for starters — and so far, my tights have miraculously remained damage-free. Along with withstanding tons of movement, they’re also ridiculously comfortable (which is something I never thought I’d say as somebody with thick thighs and a lower belly)."

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Senior photo editor Becca Delman's expectations for the size M shaping semi-sheer tights she tried were far surpassed.

"I expected Sheertex to be another pair of tights that work for a winter season and then get thrown in the trash," Delman admits. "Honestly, these tights are so comfortable and durable, I threw out all my old pairs. They didn't feel too tight around my waist, and I didn't need to pull them up and down throughout the day. I chased my 1-year-old around the house — and not a single rip or tear."

As for the shaping feature of the tights, Delman gives them a thumbs up. "My 'mom stomach' felt tucked in, if that makes sense," Delman notes.