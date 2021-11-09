Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From Chelsea boots to trench coats, there are a handful of tried and true fashion staples that we find ourselves reaching for any time the temperature drops. And for dressier occasions, a sweater dress is one of those go-tos.

Cozy, fashionable and easy to style, sweater dresses are the ultimate winter wardrobe essential, even if many people don't immediately think of them that way. "Most people don't think of a dress when they think of fall and winter, because it's more revealing or doesn't provide as much coverage," fashion stylist Gianna Nucci said. "But that's what I love about a sweater dress, it helps to add a little bit of variety to your cold-weather wardrobe."

Here, we asked Nucci to share her tips on how to wear the staple piece for every occasion this season, whether you're heading to a holiday party or meeting up with friends for a casual get-together.

How to style a sweater dress

Sweater dresses tend to fall into two main categories: form-fitting or more relaxed, oversized styles. The tighter options, which are typically made from a lighter, ribbed knit material are more suitable for evening outings, Nucci said. Think holiday parties, date nights or drinks with friends. When wearing one of these, consider completing the look with stockings, high boots and some festive jewelry.

The more casual styles, on the other hand, are perfect for workdays, lunches with friends and so much more. These can be worn on their own or layered under a jacket or a faux fur vest, Nucci said. If you're worried about the dress looking too bulky, you can also throw on a belt to accentuate your waist.

Both short and longer styles of boots pair well with these dresses, but Nucci said that you want to be conscious of your boot height, so it doesn't make you look shorter. Opt for taller options with shorter dresses and booties with longer ones.

With that in mind, we asked Nucci for her sweater dress recommendations and found some top-rated and bestselling options to consider as well.

Sweater dresses for women

Available in four colors, Nucci likes this classic sweater dress, which features a relaxed, yet slim fit. And at $89, it’s practically a steal for a cashmere dress.

This option features unique shoulder details, which Nucci said adds some interest to the dress. “This also hugs the body nicely without being too snug or baggy,” she said.

According to Nucci, this “very chic” dress can be worn in multiple ways; pull it down over both shoulders to show some skin or wear it draped asymmetrically over one shoulder.

Stand out at your next holiday party in this dress. Between the tie at the front and the cutout at the back, it has so many stylish details that are bound to get you compliments.

Reviewers say that this is the “perfect” sweater dress for the season, and it’s easy to see why. It has a chic turtleneck collar, a figure-hugging fit and is made with a soft fabric that will keep you cozy all night long.

Make a statement in this dramatic balloon-sleeve sweater dress. It’s available in three bold colors — we think that the red option is a great choice for the holiday season.

We bet this turtleneck dress feels just as cozy as it looks. The style comes in 24 colors and patterns, including trendy beige and cheetah print. Grab just one or stock up on a few, so you'll have one to wear for every occasion.

This cable-knit dress is great for everyday wear. You can pair it with booties for work or dress it up with heels for a night out on the town.

"This dress is so warm and luxurious," wrote one reviewer. "Looks like I spent a lot more money on it than I did. Paired with cute booties or heels — [I] can't wait to wear it to an event, holiday party or anywhere!"

Set yourself apart from the pack in this bestselling cardigan-style dress. It can be worn on its own or layered on top of a shirt. Available in four colors and regular, tall and petite sizes, it'll make the perfect addition to your seasonal wardrobe.

Embrace the relaxed side of the trend with this bestselling dress, which features a drawstring hood for a laidback feel.

