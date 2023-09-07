Just because fall is around the corner, doesn't mean dress season is behind us. In fact, it's only beginning. What else will you pair with those knee-high boots just waiting for that first leaf to drop? And weddings don't pause just because temperatures dip below 70 degrees. Fall dresses are on the rise in all their plaid and chunky knit glory — and you bet we've noticed.

Not only that, but we've also stumbled upon a few deals to help you kickstart your wardrobe upgrade as we begin to transition from summer to fall. And it looks like retailers have left no style stone unturned — we're spotting one-pieces with statement balloon sleeves, elegant LBDs, sweater A-line numbers, ribbed knits and more. Plus, a few options that are $25 or less.

With these fashion finds, you can shop any budget and for any occasion. Check out our favorites below.

Fall dress deals under $25

This dress is simple to style — just add a pair of knee-high boots and you've got a quick five-star outfit.

Update your everyday LBD with a casual yet trendy midi style like this scoop neck dress from Old Navy. It’s designed with an empire waist to perfectly define your silhouette and shape.

If you love to rock a balloon sleeve, we found a dress you’ll be tempted to wear every day throughout the season. The burnt orange color is perfect for autumn, and the ruffled detailing makes it a no-brainer.

'Tis the season for plaid ... everything. This long-sleeve mini option has "let's go frolic in fallen leaves" written all over it.

Ask us how to style this lovely slip for fall, and you'll get unlimited answers that will likely include cardigans, belts, boots and scrunched up sweaters.

Amazon fall dress deals

Anrabess Oversized Sweater Dress

We've been waiting months to pull on our chunky knits again. When you need something less casual than an oversized sweater, this batwing dress can offer the same cool (and comfortable!) vibe.

Not ready for chunky knits? Try this ribbed sweater dress that offers a snug and flattering fit. Finish with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of Chelsea boots for the perfect fall outfit.

Romanticize your fall days — whether you’re at work, out for drinks or on your way to buy your second PSL of the day — with this feminine A-line sweater dress that’s designed to flatter every curve.

If polka dots aren't meant for fall, we don't want it. How can you not be tempted to wear this dotted chiffon style to your next fall-themed bridal shower or date night?

While you’re stocking up on new jeans for the season, why not complete your collection with a denim dress? Along with a classic blue wash, this babydoll option comes in several other colors to match your personal style.

Fall wedding guest dress deals

It might still be a little warm for traditional turtlenecks, but this maxi dress offers the style you love with a more breathable design. According to the brand, it's designed to have a figure-slimming fit, and the open back will have head's turning.

Warning: There's a chance you'll have to apologize to the bride after wearing this to the reception. It's simply that stunning (and on sale!).

Call us obsessed, because we can't keep our eyes off this glossy shift dress. It's available in three bright colors, all of which we think will look fantastic with a pair of heels and statement earrings.

You know what’s more expensive than going to a wedding? Finding a dress to wear to it! Luckily, this elegant satin number (with a low back, boat neckline and subtle slit) is on clearance at Abercrombie.

And for an investment piece that's perfect for fall (and every season beyond!), this halter dress has the potential to become your go-to event outfit. It’s made from a “luxurious” linen and features a tie-back waist to help you customize the fit.