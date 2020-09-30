This $20 fedora is cute, comfortable and keeping me safe from bad hair days

Why is this my first fedora?

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora is currently ranked No. 1 on Amazon's list of Bestsellers in Women's Fedoras. It has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 10,000 verified reviews. I figured if I'm going to try a fedora for the first time, I may as well try the best, especially if I can afford it. And at just $20, it hardly leaves a dent in my wallet.

It's easily adjustable

As with most hats, this design only comes in one size. However, it's easily adjustable. All I have to do to make it tighter is pull the ribbon inside the lining. I haven't had to do this yet, but I can see this feature coming in handy on a breezy day. The thin belt on the outside of the hat is just for decoration. Most of the negative comments I've read have to do with the belt coming off, but I haven't had any issues so far.

Worry-free shipping and shaping

Katie Jackson / TODAY

This hat ships surprisingly well. Originally, I had it shipped to my home in Montana. However, I was traveling at the time, so I had my mom repack it and ship it to me in Portugal. It arrived in perfect condition and I was able to wear it right out of the box.

While the hat looks like felt, it's actually 65% cotton and 35% polyester. I plan on taking it to Zambia for a safari in two weeks. If it loses its shape along the way, apparently all I'll have to do is steam it to reshape it. The instructions say I can even use a tea kettle if I don't have access to my go-to travel steamer.

Bring on the bad hair days

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I would never wish a bad hair day on anyone — not even my worst frenemy. But as long as I have this fedora with me, I say bring on the bad hair days. After all, I'm no longer hiding unruly hair — I'm simply showing off my favorite hat.

