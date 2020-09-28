I finally found an affordable shirt that's both loose-fitting and flattering

The fit and feel are perfect

This shirt is soft as butter, comfortable and breathable. Being able to layer this shirt under a jean jacket or cardigan is a win for my fall wardrobe! Better yet, the button detailing allows the shirt to be dressed up or dressed down.

What attracted me most to this shirt was the design. I currently own many V-neck tunics and this shirt is styled with a henley scoop neck that is flattering to the décolleté area. I was able to wear it to dinner with friends for an elegant feel or lounge around in it on Saturday with leggings for a more casual look.

It comes in so many colors

Another perk of this shirt is that there are over 25 colors and patterns to choose from. My favorite color is royal blue, so I had to go with that. I also felt that a solid color was easier to style and pair with other pieces in my closet. Some of my other favorites are the black leaf pattern, mustard (perfect for fall!) and the trendy tie-dye design.

The product description says it runs true to size, but I would recommend sizing up. I usually wear a medium and although the top does fit, it is slightly more snug than I would have expected.

It holds up in the wash!

I worried that the wash-life of a $19.99 shirt wouldn’t be very long and it would start to pill or shrink after a few washes. After more than one wash, the shirt is still a vibrant blue color and looks just as it did when I first received it! I am sure the fact that I machine washed it on cold with the hand-wash setting and then hung it to dry helped to extend the life of this flowy gem.

Overall, $19.99 is a steal for a shirt that will work in almost any season — for both work and play!

