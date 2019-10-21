Don't be turned off by the poorly translated product description — instead, scroll down to the reviews. It's a gold mine of more than 3,000 predominately positive reviews (the average rating is 3.9 stars) from buyers of all sizes who love the easy, comfortable fit of this top.

In my experience, the shirt fits true to size. I'm about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 112 pounds so I got the small and it fits so well, I feel as though I've treated myself to a tailor.

The slouchy shirt comes in an impressive range of sizes (S-5X) and it's so popular that it's even made its way onto Amazon's list of bestselling tops.

It's oversized, not overpriced

Look up "sexy" in the dictionary and you might see Catwoman. But there's no way I'd want to run around in that skintight suit. This shirt is much more comfortable.

It feels like you're wearing your boyfriend's favorite faded T-shirt from college, but with the scoop neck and high-low hemline, it's perfectly cut for the female form. In other words, you can show off your décolletage, accentuate or hide the hips and cover your bum all with one piece.

The arms are also incredibly spacious which I appreciate as someone who needs shirts that don't show pit stains. There's a lot of room for the armpits to breathe. And somehow, the extra fabric is draped in a stylish way.

Even better? It's as affordable as it is forgiving. I got mine (in army green, although there are 20 colors to choose from) for $12 about two weeks ago. The price is now $17. Still, I don't think $3 is deterring any savvy shoppers.

Looks great with leggings, jeans (and every pant in between)

My closet's never been empty, but often it feels like I have nothing to wear. That's why it feels like winning the wardrobe lottery when I find a piece that can be worn with almost anything.

I've worn this top while cycling 20 miles on Greenville, South Carolina's Swamp Rabbit Trail. I paired it with Outdoor Voices leggings and sneakers and am pretty sure I nailed the athleisure look while getting in a great workout.

I've also worn it over low-rise skinny jeans with Sorel wedges out on the town. With the front tucked in and a belt, it would also look great with high-waisted pants or a pencil skirt. And because it's machine-washable and so easy to care for, I don't worry about wearing it while walking my puppy who is part St. Bernard. In other words, he drools.

And as with most oversized things, it's so comfortable that you'll want to sleep in it, too.

Ideal for layering

I've only had this for a few weeks, but I'm already calling it a four-season shirt. I've layered it over tank tops on warmer days and under jackets on cooler days. In fact, I wear mine so often I need to buy it in more colors before my friends and family accuse me of being like a cartoon character in a signature shirt. While I'd order this top again in a heartbeat, I'm also excited to try this similar $16 oversized shirt with a 4.4-star rating from nearly 5,000 reviews.

It has more color options and comes in a short-sleeved version. And yes, the shirt sleeves have bat wings too — but if there's anything I've learned in the last two weeks, it's that bat wings can be a very very good thing.

