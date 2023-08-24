Walmart just dropped the cutest fall fashion collection — and items are already selling out

It's amazing how many items on your list you can check off in one trip to Walmart. You can get everything you need for the week's meals, stock up on household essentials and even score some great deals on tech in the process. But if you're sleeping on the retailer's vast fashion selection, you are seriously missing out.
More than two years ago, designer Brandon Maxwell stepped in as creative director of Walmart's own Free Assembly and Scoop fashion brands and ever since, we've been in awe of the trendy (and affordable) collections that the retailer has been churning out each season. In fact, Free Assembly just launched a new fall line that's filled with elevated everyday essentials.
Here, we're sharing some of our favorite new picks from the collection as well as customer-loved options for everyone in your family. From vests to wear-everywhere dresses, these finds will have people saying, "you got that where?"
Walmart Free Assembly fall fashion for women
Free Assembly Women’s Cropped Wide High Rise Straight Jeans
We were immediately won over by these jeans when we saw their chic, straight-leg style and variety of color options. And then saw the price tag and our jaws dropped. $12 for a pair of jeans? You can't beat that!
Free Assembly Women’s Ringer Tee with Short Sleeves
Hurry! This classic tee is selling out in many colors and sizes, so you're going to want to add it to your cart ASAP. It's made from a cozy cotton blend, so it's the perfect everyday shirt.
Free Assembly Women’s Crewneck Sweater with Long Sleeves
This "buttery soft" sweater is the ultimate fall wardrobe staple. Whether you pair it with jeans or a skirt, you really can't go wrong. There are seven different colors and patterns to choose from — grab your favorite or stock up and add a few to your cart!
Free Assembly Women’s Pleated Mini Skirt
Preppy, polished and perfect for work or play, we're currently obsessing over this skirt. Simply pair it with a tee and loafers or a sweater for a chic look.
Free Assembly Women’s Quilted Vest with Belt
Sizes of this vest are already selling out, so you're going to want to grab it while you still can. Perfect for when the weather first starts to turn, it adds extra warmth and a stylish touch to any outfit.
Free Assembly Women’s Ruffle Neck Belted Midi Dress
Available in a bright pink, deep green or classic black, this dress is sure to become one of your go-tos for the season. It has so many chic details, including puff sleeves, a tie waist and pockets!
Free Assembly Women’s Boxy Tunic Shirt
A classic button-down will never go out of style. And this one is oversized, so it can be worn on its own with slacks or thrown over a tank and a pair of shorts for a laid-back weekend look.
Free Assembly Women’s Turtleneck Sweater
This bestselling sweater reimagines the classic turtleneck with a super soft fabric and a tunic length that drapes just below the waist, the brand says.
Free Assembly Women’s Belted Utility Mini Dress
No more stressing over what to wear. When in doubt, just throw on this dress for a super stylish one-and-done outfit. It features a figure-defining self-tie belt and plenty of pockets.
Free Assembly Women’s Teddy Fleece Half Zip Sweatshirt
Keep cozy all season long in this fleece half-zip sweatshirt. It comes in five different colors, including Red, Pink and Blue.
Walmart Free Assembly fall fashion for men
Free Assembly Men’s Taped Oxford Pique Polo Shirt
He'll look cool and put-together at the office, on date nights and more with this classic polo. It features side vents for easier movement.
Free Assembly Men’s Twill Bomber Jacket
This jacket features a hook-and-loop closure for a hidden hood, so he can pull it out when the weather starts to turn.
Free Assembly Men’s Mid Rise Modern Straight Compact Twill Jeans
These pants are bound to become his new favorite pair. According to the brand, the cotton blend material features a bit of stretch for easier movement. They come in two colors and a range of sizes.
Walmart Free Assembly fall fashion for kids
Free Assembly Girls Long Sleeve Cardigan
With its oversized buttons and printed design, your little one will look so cute in this cardigan. It's the perfect addition to their back-to-school wardrobe.
Free Assembly Boy’s Mixed Cable Knit Sweater
He can wear this sweater for family dinners, recitals and more fall and winter activities. Pair it with jeans and a button-down and he'll be the most stylish kid on the block.
Free Assembly Girls High Rise Jeans
Patchwork has been trending in fashion recently, and kids can rock the style with these fun jeans. They're available in sizes eight to 18 and have a tapered leg fit.