Walmart just dropped the cutest fall fashion collection — and items are already selling out

It's amazing how many items on your list you can check off in one trip to Walmart. You can get everything you need for the week's meals, stock up on household essentials and even score some great deals on tech in the process. But if you're sleeping on the retailer's vast fashion selection, you are seriously missing out.

More than two years ago, designer Brandon Maxwell stepped in as creative director of Walmart's own Free Assembly and Scoop fashion brands and ever since, we've been in awe of the trendy (and affordable) collections that the retailer has been churning out each season. In fact, Free Assembly just launched a new fall line that's filled with elevated everyday essentials.

Here, we're sharing some of our favorite new picks from the collection as well as customer-loved options for everyone in your family. From vests to wear-everywhere dresses, these finds will have people saying, "you got that where?"

Women | Men | Kids

Walmart Free Assembly fall fashion for women

We were immediately won over by these jeans when we saw their chic, straight-leg style and variety of color options. And then saw the price tag and our jaws dropped. $12 for a pair of jeans? You can't beat that!

Hurry! This classic tee is selling out in many colors and sizes, so you're going to want to add it to your cart ASAP. It's made from a cozy cotton blend, so it's the perfect everyday shirt.

This "buttery soft" sweater is the ultimate fall wardrobe staple. Whether you pair it with jeans or a skirt, you really can't go wrong. There are seven different colors and patterns to choose from — grab your favorite or stock up and add a few to your cart!

Preppy, polished and perfect for work or play, we're currently obsessing over this skirt. Simply pair it with a tee and loafers or a sweater for a chic look.

Sizes of this vest are already selling out, so you're going to want to grab it while you still can. Perfect for when the weather first starts to turn, it adds extra warmth and a stylish touch to any outfit.

Available in a bright pink, deep green or classic black, this dress is sure to become one of your go-tos for the season. It has so many chic details, including puff sleeves, a tie waist and pockets!

A classic button-down will never go out of style. And this one is oversized, so it can be worn on its own with slacks or thrown over a tank and a pair of shorts for a laid-back weekend look.

This bestselling sweater reimagines the classic turtleneck with a super soft fabric and a tunic length that drapes just below the waist, the brand says.

No more stressing over what to wear. When in doubt, just throw on this dress for a super stylish one-and-done outfit. It features a figure-defining self-tie belt and plenty of pockets.

Keep cozy all season long in this fleece half-zip sweatshirt. It comes in five different colors, including Red, Pink and Blue.

Walmart Free Assembly fall fashion for men

He'll look cool and put-together at the office, on date nights and more with this classic polo. It features side vents for easier movement.

This jacket features a hook-and-loop closure for a hidden hood, so he can pull it out when the weather starts to turn.

These pants are bound to become his new favorite pair. According to the brand, the cotton blend material features a bit of stretch for easier movement. They come in two colors and a range of sizes.

Walmart Free Assembly fall fashion for kids

With its oversized buttons and printed design, your little one will look so cute in this cardigan. It's the perfect addition to their back-to-school wardrobe.

He can wear this sweater for family dinners, recitals and more fall and winter activities. Pair it with jeans and a button-down and he'll be the most stylish kid on the block.

Patchwork has been trending in fashion recently, and kids can rock the style with these fun jeans. They're available in sizes eight to 18 and have a tapered leg fit.